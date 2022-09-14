'The Whale' Spoiler-Free Video Review: Brendan Fraser Gives An Oscar-Worthy Performance | TIFF 2022
Brendan Fraser is leading the race the for Best Actor Oscar this year with his role in Darren Aronofsky’s "The Whale." Managing Editor Sean O’Connell saw the film at the Toronto International Film Festival and is here with his spoiler-free review of the film's performances, including Fraser and co-star Sadie Sink, as well as the incredible direction by Aronofsky.
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Intro
00:54 - Give Brendan Fraser The Oscar
03:57 - Sadie Sink Shines
05:51 - One of Darren Aronofsky’s Best
07:54 - Star Rating & Outro
Comments / 0