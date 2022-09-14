ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

FanSided

Gus Johnson leaves Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime

Gus Johnson had to leave the Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime because he was not feeling well. At halftime of the Oklahoma-Nebraska game, FOX’s lead play-by-play guy Gus Johnson had to leave the booth due to being under the weather. The game was already cooked in Lincoln, as the Sooners...
FanSided

Texas football team gets terrific injury update on Quinn Ewers

Texas football fans have to love the latest injury update when it comes to Quinn Ewers. After exiting Week 2’s narrow home loss to Alabama, emerging Texas football star quarterback Quinn Ewers could be returning to action sooner than expected. Ewers injured his clavicle on a late hit vs....
FanSided

3 NFL QBs who played like they should be benched in Week 2

These three quarterbacks had bench-worthy performances in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. The NFL has entered its second week of the 2022 season. Last week featured some exciting finishes, thanks in part to solid performances from the quarterbacks starting under center. The same could be said in Week 2, as Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Flacco led the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets, respectively, to comeback victories.
NFL
FanSided

Brady Quinn reveals shocking College Football Playoff dark horse

FOX analyst and former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn revealed his shocking dark horse pick to make the College Football Playoff. Even with the upheaval around college football to start the season, it still feels like a formality regarding the teams that will end up as the four earning berths in the College Football Playoff. For most, that comes down to Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and probably Michigan.
FanSided

FanSided

