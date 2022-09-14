Read full article on original website
Gus Johnson leaves Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime
Gus Johnson had to leave the Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime because he was not feeling well. At halftime of the Oklahoma-Nebraska game, FOX’s lead play-by-play guy Gus Johnson had to leave the booth due to being under the weather. The game was already cooked in Lincoln, as the Sooners...
Patrick Mahomes blasts ESPN for showing replays of graphic Texas Tech injury
Kansas City Chiefs star and former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes criticized ESPN for replaying Red Raiders linebacker Bryce Martinez’s graphic injury. The Texas Red Raiders have gone 2-0 to start the season, and they looked to remain undefeated with a victory over the No. 16 North Carolina State Wolfpack.
Texas football team gets terrific injury update on Quinn Ewers
Texas football fans have to love the latest injury update when it comes to Quinn Ewers. After exiting Week 2’s narrow home loss to Alabama, emerging Texas football star quarterback Quinn Ewers could be returning to action sooner than expected. Ewers injured his clavicle on a late hit vs....
Herm Edwards fired: 5 replacements who can win at Arizona State
The Arizona State Sun Devils will need to replace Herm Edwards as their head coach. It is finally over, as the Arizona State Sun Devils did not play to win the games for Herm Edwards. Edwards is out as the Sun Devils head coach after losing a clunker at home...
3 NFL QBs who played like they should be benched in Week 2
These three quarterbacks had bench-worthy performances in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. The NFL has entered its second week of the 2022 season. Last week featured some exciting finishes, thanks in part to solid performances from the quarterbacks starting under center. The same could be said in Week 2, as Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Flacco led the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets, respectively, to comeback victories.
Radio call of Cardinals game-winning fumble return is lightning in your veins
Dave Pasch gave us the greatest game-winning fumble return call on Arizona Cardinals radio. When you think of Dave Pasch you think about two things: Calling Pac-12 basketball games with the greatest human being of all time in Bill Walton and doing Arizona Cardinals games over the radio. In a...
App State QB Chase Brice celebrated crazy Hail Mary by making sure fans were safe (Video)
After throwing a game-winning Hail Mary, App State quarterback Chase Brice helped get fans down from the stands as they rushed the field. It wasn’t enough for App State to worm its way into the hearts of every college football fan with epic upsets and an electric College GameDay atmosphere.
Brady Quinn reveals shocking College Football Playoff dark horse
FOX analyst and former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn revealed his shocking dark horse pick to make the College Football Playoff. Even with the upheaval around college football to start the season, it still feels like a formality regarding the teams that will end up as the four earning berths in the College Football Playoff. For most, that comes down to Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and probably Michigan.
