Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom Handy
Jim Thome's 500th Career Home Run Was Like No OtherIBWAAChicago, IL
University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in powerD.J. EatonChicago, IL
Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, ILChicago Food King
Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residentsBeth TorresChicago, IL
Dach injured in showcase, Hawks dodge bullet with Reichel
Blackhawks prospect Colton Dach suffered an injury in Game 1 of the 2022 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase against the Minnesota Wild on Friday at Fifth Third Arena and did not return. Nothing appeared to be abnormal on Dach's final shift of the first period, but he did not come out...
Childhood friends Phillips, Weeks reunited with Hawks
Isaak Phillips was hanging out over the summer when he got a call from Blackhawks developmental goalie coach Peter Aubry. "He was like: 'Do you know anything about Mitchell Weeks? I was watching him out in the OHL," Phillips recalled. "I'm like: "Yeah, I know a thing or two. He's my best friend." And about an hour later, [Rockford IceHogs president of hockey operations and GM] Mark Bernard called me and he's like: 'We might offer him a contract', and I'm like: 'You should!' It's kind of crazy."
Jared Young delivers big day of firsts for Cubs in win
The place went wild with a deafening roar and extended cheering for Cubs rookie Jared Young when he delivered a double for his first big-league hit during the seventh inning of the Cubs’ 2-1 victory over the Rockies on Friday. “That’s probably the loudest building I’ve ever been in,”...
Report: Bulls sign Kostas Antetokounmpo to camp deal
The Chicago Bulls are bringing an Antetokounmpo to training camp. Kostas Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of the more famous and accomplished GIannis, will compete for a two-way contract, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Malcolm Hill, who held a two-way contract with the Bulls last season, and Carlik Jones, who played for the Bulls at NBA Summer League, are among the players expected to compete for a two-way contract.
Kelly to family medical leave list, Velasquez starts
The White Sox placed reliever Joe Kelly on the family medical leave list prior to Sunday's series finale against the Tigers. Lefty Tanner Banks was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move. The White Sox also named Vince Velasquez the probable starter for Sunday. Kelly has made 39 appearances...
White Sox pick up crucial win over Tigers in extras
Every game over the next two and a half weeks is crucial for the White Sox as they look to track down the division-leading Guardians in the AL Central race. Saturday was especially important, and if you don’t think so, just consider the Sox actually lost ground in the standings despite picking up a big win.
Abreu's dominance of Tigers summed up in one number
If you were to pinpoint one team White Sox first baseman José Abreu has had the most success against in his big-league career, it would probably be the Tigers. And while his numbers speak for themselves, one particular stat emphasizes Abreu's dominance against Detroit. Since 2014, Abreu's rookie big-league...
Tracking all you need to know about AL Central race
After dropping their series opener in Detroit, the White Sox' next two games vs. the last-place Tigers were must-win affairs. The White Sox took care of business and secured the series win Sunday, which magnifies the stakes for their series this coming week against first-place Cleveland. The Sox will enter...
La Russa does not travel with White Sox for Tigers series
Manager Tony La Russa did not travel with the White Sox for this weekend’s three-game series against the Tigers, acting manager Miguel Cairo told reporters in Detroit Friday. Cairo said he expects to see La Russa during next week’s homestand. Cairo has served as the White Sox’ acting...
Hoerner's triceps worse than thought but IL not in play
Nico Hoerner’s triceps injury is worse than originally thought, based on results from an MRI on Thursday, but the team has no immediate plan to put him on the injured list with 18 games left in the season. They also have no plans to shut him down — or...
White Sox call on Martin for start after Cueto scratched
Johnny Cueto was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday against the Tigers due to a non-COVID-19 illness, acting White Sox manager Miguel Cairo told reporters in Detroit. Davis Martin, whom the Sox recalled from Triple-A Charlotte Saturday after placing Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list, will start in Cueto's place.
