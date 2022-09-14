Isaak Phillips was hanging out over the summer when he got a call from Blackhawks developmental goalie coach Peter Aubry. "He was like: 'Do you know anything about Mitchell Weeks? I was watching him out in the OHL," Phillips recalled. "I'm like: "Yeah, I know a thing or two. He's my best friend." And about an hour later, [Rockford IceHogs president of hockey operations and GM] Mark Bernard called me and he's like: 'We might offer him a contract', and I'm like: 'You should!' It's kind of crazy."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO