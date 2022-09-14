Read full article on original website
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Right Outside Top 10 Heading Into Florida Matchup
Tennessee keeps moving up in the polls following the program’s first 3-0 start since 2016. The Vols moved up four sports in both the USA Today Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25, lanidng at No. 12 in the coaches poll and No. 11 in the AP poll. The...
rockytopinsider.com
Checker Neyland Returning For Tennessee-Florida
Tennessee is checkering Neyland Stadium for the sixth time in this Saturday’s matchup against Florida. Fans in each section of Neyland Stadium will wear either orange-or-white clothing to make the stadium reflect the Shield-Watkins Field end zone design. To find out what to wear, enter your ticket information here.
rockytopinsider.com
BREAKING: College GameDay Set for Tennessee vs Florida in Knoxville
It’s official! ESPN’s College GameDay is heading to Knoxville for the Tennessee/Florida matchup this Saturday afternoon. College GameDay made the announcement through an electric video on social media Sunday morning. College GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit acknowledged the game on Twitter after the announcement was made. “Bear & I...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Opens As Favorites Against Florida
Tennessee opened as favorites against Florida in its SEC opener at Neyland Stadium. Favorites by how many points? Well that depends who you ask. The Vols opened as 5.5-point favorites on FanDuel Sunday morning with that line quickly pushing all the way to Tennessee -9.5 Florida. That spread isn’t as high as Circa Sports line, which opened with Tennessee as a 10-point favorites over the Gators.
Just In: Vols Climb Again in Polls After Akron Rout
Four teams in front of Tennessee dropped games in week three of the college football season, while the Vols routed Akron 63-6 in front of a capacity crowd. Following Saturday, the Vols continue their surge up the polls after starting the season unranked. Tennessee is now ranked No.11 in the coaches ...
rockytopinsider.com
PFF Grades: Akron at Tennessee
Tennessee made easy work of Akron Saturday night, cruising to a 63-6 win over the Zips in front of a sold out Neyland Stadium crowd. The Vols scored six touchdowns in the seven possessions the starters played while Joe Milton III fired a pair of touchdowns off the bench. If...
rockytopinsider.com
RTI Instant Reaction: Tennessee Stomps Akron to the Tune of Nearly 700 Yards
No. 15 Tennessee is now 3-0 to start the season after a 63-6 beatdown of Akron on Saturday night in Knoxville. In front of a sold-out 101,915 spectators, Tennessee handled business against a team they should have. The Vols’ offense racked up nearly 10 touchdowns and 700 yards of offense on Saturday as the Zips looked overwhelmed and outmatched throughout the contest.
How to Watch: No. 15 Tennessee vs. Akron
Tennessee football is back home for a primetime kickoff at Neyland Stadium, with the 15th-ranked Vols (2-0) hosting Akron (1-1) at 7 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday. The game is not televised, but is available as an online live stream via ESPN+ and SEC Network+. SEC Network+ is not a TV...
rockytopinsider.com
Hendon Hooker Moves Up Leaderboard in Tennessee Touchdown Rankings
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker now sits in 7th place in the Vols’ all-time passing touchdown leaderboard. Hooker had two first-half touchdown passes against Akron on Saturday night in Knoxville. Hooker’s first touchdown pass, the 36th of his career at the University of Tennessee, tied him with Jonathan Crompton, Andy Kelly, and Heath Shuler.
rockytopinsider.com
Injury Report: Four Vols Inactive Against Akron
Four Tennessee football players are inactive for tonight’s game against Akron. Cornerbacks Warren Burrell and Dee Williams, offensive tackle Jeremiah Crawford and linebacker Kwauze Garland will not suit up against the Zips. Williams is missing his third straight game with an injury as the junior college transfer has yet...
rockytopinsider.com
Josh Heupel Agrees to Raise From Tennessee Athletics Department
Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel has received a raise and contract extension. According to a report from On3 Sports’ VolQuest on Friday morning, Tennessee HC Josh Heupel received a $1 million raise, which increases his annual salary to $5 million. Heupel’s guaranteed $5 million dollar contract will run through Jan. 31, 2028.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Announces Sellout for Akron on Saturday Night
The hype level around the Tennessee football team just continues to rise. Ahead of the highly-anticipated Top 25 showdown with Florida in Knoxville on Sept. 24, Tennessee announced on Friday afternoon that the Akron game on Sept. 17 will be a sellout in Neyland Stadium. Tennessee will now have back-to-back...
Tennessee to Retire No. 5 Jersey
Tennessee Basketball announced Thursday evening that they are going to add a new jersey to the rafters in Thompson-Boling Arena: the No. 5 of VFL great Chris Lofton. Lofton's reaction to the news can be seen below. UT will officially retire the jersey on January 14, 2023 when the Vols ...
CBS Sports
Watch Tennessee vs. Akron: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Akron Zips fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Neyland Stadium at 7 p.m. ET. The Tennessee Volunteers will be strutting in after a victory while Akron will be stumbling in from a defeat.
weatherboy.com
Earthquakes hit Tennessee Near North Carolina Border and Georgia Near South Carolina Border Today
Two relatively weak earthquakes struck this morning in portions of the southeast that have seen a high volume of earthquakes in recent weeks: the first hit Tennessee near the North Carolina border at 6:22 am this morning; the second hit in Georgia near the border with South Carolina at 6:29 am. While people did report feeling the seismic activity to USGS, the earthquakes were far too weak to create any damage or injuries.
WBIR
Free gas giveaway in East Knox on Saturday
The Exxon station in east Knoxville is providing free gas while it lasts. The Gas and Glory event is put on by Overcoming Believer's Church and will start at 8 a.m.
Judge permanently closes The Ball Gentleman's Club on Alcoa Highway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County judge approved an order Friday permanently prohibiting the owner of The Ball Gentleman's Club from continuing to operate such a business there. Authorities told 10News that John Nichols, the owner of the club, is retaining ownership of the Alcoa highway property but he's...
Maryville man identified after fatal Alcoa Highway car crash
A car crash on Alcoa Highway Saturday morning left one person dead according to Police.
Sevierville TN Will Soon Be Home to Exciting New Smokies Attraction
The first time I went to Gatlinburg, it was 1982 and there wasn't much to do EXCEPT Gatlinburg. My sister and I checked out Ripley's Believe It or Not and jumped into a crystal clear Smoky Mountain stream fully clothed. But aside from that, well... WHAT ISN'T THERE TO DO...
bbbtv12.com
UPDATE: Head-on Crash in Morgan County Claims One Victim
UPDATE – Friday, September 16, 2022: Sad news to report that 57-year-old, Aimee Dixon, of Oak Ridge passed away shortly before midnight last night (Thursday, September 15) due to her injuries sustained in this accident. Ms. Dixon was a 2nd grade teacher at Linden Elementary School in Oak Ridge. Please pray for her family and her “kids” in her classroom.
