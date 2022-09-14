Read full article on original website
Related
westcentralsbest.com
Obituary for Elmer "Jake" James, Jr.
Elmer “Jake” James, Jr 43 of Hicks passed away September 14, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Hicks First United Pentecostal Church. Burial will follow in Lone Star Baptist Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church on Friday, September 16th from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. for the family and 5:00 p.m. until time of service for family and friends.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Arrest Report for 09/14/2022-09/16/2022
Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Jeremy Brett Haymon, age 43, of Leesville, was arrested and charged with one count of Disturbing the Peace / Language, one count of Criminal Trespass, one count of Possession of a firearm or carrying of concealed weapon by a felon, and one count of Manufacturing and possession of a bomb. Bond has not been set and Haymon remains in the VPSO jail.
westcentralsbest.com
20th annual Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival happening this weekend
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Natchitoches celebrates its famous meat pie Friday and Saturday, with meat pies, music, fireworks and children's activities. Days/hours open: Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Address: 100 Rue Beauport. The following streets will close at 9:15 p.m. Saturday in...
westcentralsbest.com
APD Arrests 2 People Involved in a Shooting Last Week
Alexandria, La - The Alexandria Police Department has arrested two Alexandria men in connection with shots fired inside a store last Friday. Yesterday, APD detectives arrested Avantay Craig Bell, 18, of Alexandria. He was charged with one count of attempted armed robbery, one count of illegal use of a weapon and one count of resisting an officer. At the time of the incident, officers arrested Shewaun Butler, 21, of Alexandria on charges of one count of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrument and one count of illegal carrying of a weapon.
Comments / 0