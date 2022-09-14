Steelers' T.J. Watt won't need season-ending surgery, could miss six weeks

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt does not need season-ending surgery on the pectoral muscle injury he sustained in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters.

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt sustained a pectoral tear in a Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI

Tomlin provided an update on Watt's injury Tuesday during a news conference. Sources told NFL Network and ESPN that Watt is expected to miss about six weeks as he rehabilitates the torn pectoral muscle.

Watt sustained the injury in the fourth quarter of the Steelers' 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Cincinnati. The Steelers linebacker logged a sack and an interception in the overtime victory.

"We're probably in a lot better place than we were after the game," Tomlin told reporters Tuesday, when asked about Watt.

"Usually, that it the case, and that's why I don't comment even though there might be speculation out there. I can definitively say that T.J. won't play this week, but I won't make any commitments beyond that.

"We're encouraged, but we'll just continue to look at the situation and gain opinions and do what's appropriate. We're going to do what's appropriate like we always do, whether it's him or others from a health perspective."

Watt could still land on injured reserve, which would result in a four-game absence.

The Steelers playmaker tied the NFL's single-season record with 22.5 sacks, despite missing two starts last season. Watt also led the league with 21 tackles for a loss.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection, three-time All Pro and 2021 Defensive Player of the Year also led the NFL with 15 sacks and 23 tackles for a loss in 2020. He led the NFL with eight forced fumbles and logged 14.5 sacks in 2019.

Watt, 27, totaled 72 sacks through his first five seasons with the Steelers. His 73 career quarterback takedowns rank 11th among active players and 92nd all-time.

Tomlin said Malik Reed and Jamir Jones are the "lead candidates" to fill in for Watt amid his absence. The Steelers will host the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com