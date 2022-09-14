ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Reynolds Shows His Possibly 'Lifesaving' Colonoscopy And There's Laughs Too

By Ron Dicker
HuffPost
 4 days ago

Actor Ryan Reynolds had his first colonoscopy filmed for all to see ― and to riff on the experience too. (Watch the video below.)

The “Free Guy” star noted that he didn’t normally like showing his medical procedures ― but raising awareness was “enough motivation for me to let you in on a camera being shoved up my ass.”

Good thing he went through with it at the new recommended age of 45 ― the doctor found a polyp. “This was potentially lifesaving for you,” Dr. Jon LaPook, the CBS News chief medical correspondent, told Reynolds. “I’m not being overly dramatic. This is exactly why you did this.”

“I can’t believe you pumped all that Aviation Gin into my IV,” Reynolds later quipped while plugging his booze brand. “I was out like a light.”

LaPook showed an image of Reynolds’ polyp on his computer screen.

“You are interrupting the natural history of a disease, of something of a process that could have ended up developing into cancer and causing all sorts of problems,” the doctor said. “Instead, you are not only diagnosing the polyp, you are taking it out.”

Reynolds got the procedure because he lost a bet to “ Welcome to Wrexham ” reality co-star Rob McElhenney that the latter couldn’t learn Welsh. (The series revolves around their purchase of a soccer team in North Wales.) But McElhenney agreed to have a colonoscopy as well, figuring he could win by having more or fewer polyps than Reynolds.

See if he was, uh, victorious, below:

