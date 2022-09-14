ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Watch: 'Tudum' trailer: 'Bridgerton,' 'Stranger Things' stars tease Netflix fan event

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing this year's Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48p75s_0hv5xL2R00
Millie Bobby Brown plays Eleven on the Netflix series "Stranger Things." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

The streaming service shared a trailer for the fan event Wednesday featuring cast members from Bridgerton , Stranger Things and other stars.

The second annual Tudum will feature five events held around the world in 24 hours and give news and exclusive first looks at over 120 series and films.

Jamie Foxx , Millie Bobby Brown , Noah Centineo, Choi Min-ho, Cho Yi-hyun, Zakir Khan, Prajakta Koli, Maite Perroni, Sheron Menezzes, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and other stars will host the special.

In addition to Bridgerton and Stranger Things , Tudum will feature The Witcher , The School for Good and Evil , Wednesday , Alice in Borderland , Money Heist , Slumberland , Enola Holmes 2 , Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery , Emily in Paris and more.

Netflix announced in July that Tudum will return this year .

The 2022 event will kick off Sept. 23 at 10 p.m. EDT in South Korea, followed by a program at 10:30 p.m. from India. News from series and movies out of the United States and Europe will begin Sept. 24 at 1 p.m.

Tudum will conclude with a celebratory fan event Sept. 25 at midnight in Japan.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Blackpink release new album, 'Shut Down' music video

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink is back with new music. The K-pop stars released the album Born Pink and a music video for the single "Shut Down" on Friday. The "Shut Down" video shows the members of Blackpink show their style as they sing about shutting...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Zakir Khan
Person
Maite Perroni
Person
Prajakta Koli
Person
Noah Centineo
Person
Millie Bobby Brown
Person
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Variety

‘Sacred Spirit’ Producer La Fabrica Nocturna Boards Buzzy ‘Last Night I Conquered the City of Thebes’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris-based La Fabrica Nocturna Cinéma, producer of Chema García Ibarra’s 2021 Locarno winner “Sacred Spirit,” has boarded Gabriel Azorin’s “Last Night I Conquered the City of Thebes,” marking another financing milestone for his buzzy, poetic and time blending Spanish project.  A Locarno Match Me! hit. “Thebes” has been put through both San Sebastián’s Ikusmira Berriak and Madrid’s ECAM Incubator, rapidly consolidating as Spain’s foremost development labs which each attract about 270 applications a year.   La Fabrica Nocturna, whose credits also take in “The Heiresses,” joins Madrid’s Dvein Films, A Coruña’s Filmika Galaika (“They Carry Death”) and Lisbon’s Primeira Idade (“The Metamorphosis of...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slumberland#Upi Com
UPI News

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds expecting 4th child

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have another baby on the way. Lively, 35, announced she's pregnant with her fourth child with Reynolds, 45, by debuting her baby bump Thursday at the Forbes Power Women's Summit. Lively showed her growing belly in a gold sequin...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops the U.S. album chart

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Rapper Bad Bunny's Spanish-language record Un Verano Sin Ti is the No. 1 album in the United States this week. Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart dated Saturday is Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album, followed by Megadeath's The Sick, The Dying... and the Dead at No. 3, DJ Khaled's God Did at No. 4 and Harry Styles' Harry's House at No. 5.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
Country
India
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

Victoria Beckham pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II: ‘Ultimate icon in every way’

Victoria Beckham has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, after spending a week “reflecting” on the late monarch’s death.The former Spice girl and fashion designer, who is married to former England captain David Beckham, wrote a heartfelt post on her Instagram account.It comes after David queued for 13 hours to pay his respects to the Queen during her lying-in-state at Westminster Hall, which has gained him widespread praise.The 48-year-old shared a series of the Queen in various outfits, as well as with her corgis and horses, for her 30m Instagram followers.She wrote: “I’ve spent the last week reflecting on...
WORLD
UPI News

Sope Dirisu reacts to reveal of Keanu Reeves 'Constantine' sequel

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Sope Dirisu reacted Saturday to news that Keanu Reeves would star in the sequel to the 2005 sci-fi blockbuster, Constantine. Reeves is returning to the titular role, a supernatural exorcist, 17 years after the film grossed more than $200 million at the worldwide box office in 2005, The Hollywood Reporter, Variety and Deadline reported Friday.
MOVIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
449K+
Followers
64K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy