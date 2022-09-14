Read full article on original website
Teens arrested in connection with Hollywood high school drug overdoses
A 15-year-old was found dead in the girls' bathroom at a Hollywood high school due to a fentanyl overdose. NBC News’ Kathy Park reports on how authorities are sounding the alarm about young people consuming narcotics by mistake after two fellow students were arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced drugs. Sept. 17, 2022.
‘False call’ prompts heavy police presence at Hollywood high school
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A large police presence was spotted Friday afternoon at McArthur High School in Hollywood, which police say was the result of what appears to be a “false call.”. According to Hollywood police spokeswoman Deanna Bettineschi, the police department received a call about a possible threat...
BSO: Woman arrested for attacking 11-year-old girl near Dania Beach school
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A mother has been arrested after joining in after her daughter attacked another girl near a school in Dania Beach, authorities confirmed Friday. Sabrina Thomas, 50, faces charges of child abuse without great bodily harm, battery second subsequent offense and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Lost voices of fentanyl: A Lake Worth Beach mother's heartbreak
A Lake Worth Beach mother lost her daughter, Jenny, to a fentanyl overdose in April 2020, and wants the public to understand just how deadly the drug is.
Fight Over Bedsheets Leads To Boca Raton Man’s Arrest
Drunken Party, Bleeding Woman, Man Named “Hung.” Crazy Night In West Boca Raton. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is facing an “Affray” charge (fighting) after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office rushed to a home in the 22700 block of […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Former Hollywood Police officer charged after leaving man paralyzed during shooting
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Hollywood Police officer is being charged for his role in a 2021 shooting that left a man paralyzed. Forty-nine-year-old Henry Andrews said the shooting was an accident, but the state attorney’s office said it was a crime. Andrews is being charged with culpable...
‘I was scared for my life’: Woman seen in rough arrest at NE Miami-Dade strip mall speaks out
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is speaking out and sharing her side of the story days after, she said, police used excessive force when taking her into custody at a strip mall in Northeast Miami-Dade. RaQueRia Dowdell on Thursday opened up about Monday night’s tough takedown...
18-year-old facing murder charge in fatal shooting of woman found dead in crashed car
RIVIERA BEACH — An 18-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge after an argument involving family members led to a woman's fatal shooting June 28 in Riviera Beach. A judge has ordered Jahmanuel Barber of Riviera Beach to remain in custody in the death of his aunt, Zequi...
Teen Involved in Deadly Oakland Park Crash Staying Behind Bars
One of the more than 20 unconnected counts that the 14-year-old passenger in the stolen automobile that was involved in a fatal collision in Oakland Park has pled not guilty to. He is also accused of trespassing and leaving the scene of the accident that killed 35-year-old mother-of-three Maria Tellez...
Student arrested after incident at Miami Northwestern Senior High; charges unknown
MIAMI (WSVN) - A high school student in Miami is facing a lesson in the law. According to Miami-Dade Schools Police, the teen was arrested on Friday after an incident at Miami Northwestern Senior High School. The student was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center. Officials have not provided details...
Woman kicked off plane after defending men who reported bomb threat at FLL
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A flight passenger who was on board the same flight where two men had reported a bomb threat on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has come forward. On Saturday, the passenger, who asked to remain anonymous, spoke to 7News and...
Florida woman arrested after attacking child at school
DANIA BEACH, FL– — A 50-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly attacked an 11-year-old student. The incident occurred just after 3:10 p.m. on Sept. 13. Officials say two middle school girls were fighting off campus when the mother of one of the girls also became involved in the fight.
Group of Young Kids Accused of Raiding, Trashing Airbnb in Fort Lauderdale
Video obtained by NBC 6 shows the aftermath of a home that was raided, ransacked and damaged over the weekend — both inside and out. The Grimaldi and Weiss Management company, which lists the three-bedroom home in Ft. Lauderdale’s Durrs neighborhood as a short-term rental through Airbnb, says the damage came at the hands of young children.
Suspect arrested in NW Miami-Dade triple shooting
A suspect was arrested after three men were shot in northwest Miami-Dade Sunday, authorities said.Two of the gunshot victims were rushed for treatment to Ryder Trauma Center after being shot in the back, arms and legs, a police spokesperson said. A third man sought treatment at North Shore Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, authorities said.According to reports, the triple shooting occurred on Northwest Miami-Dade, near the 10700 block of NW Seventh Avenue.Officials said as investigators were searching the scene for clues the unidentified male suspect returned to the location and was taken into custody.Police did not immediately say what led to the gunfire or if the shooter knew the victims.None of the victims were immediately identified.
Defendant in accidental shooting of 17-year-old girl at Miami Airbnb pleads guilty, will do prison time
MIAMI (WSVN) - A young man who confessed to accidentally shooting a 17-year-old girl pleaded guilty in court, as he stood before the victim’s heartbroken family. Hours later, a judge sentenced the 20-year-old to several weeks of jail time, followed by boot camp. Michael McGowan was 17 years old...
Suspect, 18, arrested after woman killed in Riviera Beach
An 18-year-old man is in custody following a deadly Riviera Beach shooting in June that claimed the life of a woman.
Unhappy customer accused of beating contractor with bat
A South Florida man unhappy with the remodeling job in his apartment attacked the contract who did the work with a baseball bat and held him against his will until he agreed to a refund.
Vigil held for missing girl in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Saturday marks one year since the disappearance of a young girl from Miramar. The father of Victoria Gonzalez held a vigil at River Run Park in hopes that it will be an opportunity to get additional publicity on his daughters case. Gonzalez was only 13-years-old when...
A Florida judge sentences killer to boot camp for a few months
Miami is known for its clear beaches and white sand, but what's going on in the courtroom behind closed doors? Was Judge Lody Jean paid off to favor Michael McGowan in court? Possibly. Continue reading to find out why.
Police: Miami high schooler arrested for bringing BB gun to campus
MIAMI – Police arrested a Miami Northwestern Senior High School student for having a BB gun on campus Friday morning, officials said. Students tell Local 10 News that the incident occurred during a math class. According to a parent, whose child was in the class, the teacher stepped out...
