Hollywood, FL

Click10.com

‘False call’ prompts heavy police presence at Hollywood high school

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A large police presence was spotted Friday afternoon at McArthur High School in Hollywood, which police say was the result of what appears to be a “false call.”. According to Hollywood police spokeswoman Deanna Bettineschi, the police department received a call about a possible threat...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

BSO: Woman arrested for attacking 11-year-old girl near Dania Beach school

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A mother has been arrested after joining in after her daughter attacked another girl near a school in Dania Beach, authorities confirmed Friday. Sabrina Thomas, 50, faces charges of child abuse without great bodily harm, battery second subsequent offense and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
DANIA BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Fight Over Bedsheets Leads To Boca Raton Man’s Arrest

Drunken Party, Bleeding Woman, Man Named “Hung.” Crazy Night In West Boca Raton. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is facing an “Affray” charge (fighting) after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office rushed to a home in the 22700 block of […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood High School#Poison#Drug Overdose
bulletin-news.com

Teen Involved in Deadly Oakland Park Crash Staying Behind Bars

One of the more than 20 unconnected counts that the 14-year-old passenger in the stolen automobile that was involved in a fatal collision in Oakland Park has pled not guilty to. He is also accused of trespassing and leaving the scene of the accident that killed 35-year-old mother-of-three Maria Tellez...
850wftl.com

Florida woman arrested after attacking child at school

DANIA BEACH, FL– — A 50-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly attacked an 11-year-old student. The incident occurred just after 3:10 p.m. on Sept. 13. Officials say two middle school girls were fighting off campus when the mother of one of the girls also became involved in the fight.
NewsBreak
Education
NBC Miami

Group of Young Kids Accused of Raiding, Trashing Airbnb in Fort Lauderdale

Video obtained by NBC 6 shows the aftermath of a home that was raided, ransacked and damaged over the weekend — both inside and out. The Grimaldi and Weiss Management company, which lists the three-bedroom home in Ft. Lauderdale’s Durrs neighborhood as a short-term rental through Airbnb, says the damage came at the hands of young children.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Suspect arrested in NW Miami-Dade triple shooting

A suspect was arrested after three men were shot in northwest Miami-Dade Sunday, authorities said.Two of the gunshot victims were rushed for treatment to Ryder Trauma Center after being shot in the back, arms and legs, a police spokesperson said. A third man sought treatment at North Shore Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, authorities said.According to reports, the triple shooting occurred on Northwest Miami-Dade, near the 10700 block of NW Seventh Avenue.Officials said as investigators were searching the scene for clues the unidentified male suspect returned to the location and was taken into custody.Police did not immediately say what led to the gunfire or if the shooter knew the victims.None of the victims were immediately identified.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Vigil held for missing girl in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Saturday marks one year since the disappearance of a young girl from Miramar. The father of Victoria Gonzalez held a vigil at River Run Park in hopes that it will be an opportunity to get additional publicity on his daughters case. Gonzalez was only 13-years-old when...
MIRAMAR, FL
Click10.com

Police: Miami high schooler arrested for bringing BB gun to campus

MIAMI – Police arrested a Miami Northwestern Senior High School student for having a BB gun on campus Friday morning, officials said. Students tell Local 10 News that the incident occurred during a math class. According to a parent, whose child was in the class, the teacher stepped out...
MIAMI, FL
