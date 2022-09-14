ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Caught Canoodling at New York City Party Following Summer ‘Hookup’

By Katherine Schaffstall
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uRMFm_0hv5xAKS00
Shutterstock (2)

Heating up! Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were caught canoodling in New York City for the first time just two weeks after In Touch exclusively confirmed their summer “hookup.”

Leo, 47, and Gigi, 27, were spotted together in person on Monday, September 12. In photos obtained by DailyMail.com, the Titanic actor and supermodel could be seen leaning in close together as they tried to chat during a loud party. Leo affectionately touched her shoulder as she kept close to him.

They attended an exclusive party at Casa Cipriani thrown by Leo’s friends Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol. During the bash, the Wolf of Wall Street actor wore a black short-sleeve shirt and a baseball cap. Meanwhile, Gigi looked casually cute in a white crop top and baggy jeans.

Their first public outing comes after In Touch exclusively reported that the pair had a summer fling following Leo’s split from Camila Morrone. “Leo and Gigi have hooked up a few times this summer,” one insider said in August.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qX9Vr_0hv5xAKS00
Shutterstock (2)

“They have known each other for several years. They’re super attracted to each other,” the source continued, adding, “She is exactly his type: gorgeous, sexy but low-key with a one-of-the-guys attitude.”

Despite their undeniable connection, the insider noted that Leo and Gigi weren’t in a rush to make things serious. “It’s casual and not a constant thing. But they have lots of mutual friends,” they shared.

Their new romance was sparked after the Revenant star and his girlfriend of four years, Camila, 25, split, In Touch confirmed on August 30. “Leo and Camila have had a few breaks in the past few months. It’s a matter of deciding whether they are in it for the long haul or just going to let it die,” an additional source told In Touch. “With all of Leo’s girlfriends, once she became focused on work and had her own priorities, he got distant. Rather than have dramatic breakups, they took time apart.”

Leo moving on with Gigi likely won’t be a surprise, as he’s known for dating younger women and supermodels. Over the years, Leo has famously dated models including Bar Refaeli, Nina Agdal and Gisele Bündchen.

Prior to her romance with Leo, Gigi was in an on and off relationship with Zayn Malik from November 2015 until January 2019. The pair rekindled their romance in November 2020 and the Victoria’s Secret Angel became pregnant a few months later with their daughter, Khai.

They split for a final time in October 2021 after the One Direction alum, 29, got into a heated argument with her mom, Yolanda Hadid. Gigi and Zayn are now focused on being “healthy coparents” to their daughter, an insider told In Touch at the time.

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes & Suri, 16, Look Like Twins Heading On Long Weekend Getaway: Photo

Katie Holmes, 43, and Suri Cruise, 16, looked like twins on the move during their latest outing! The actress and her look-alike daughter were photographed carrying luggage while walking on a sidewalk in New York City, NY as they were headed out for the Labor Day weekend. They both wore casual but stylish outfits and looked content and relaxed as they walked by cameras.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nina Agdal
Person
Gigi Hadid
Person
Camila Morrone
Person
Gisele Bündchen
Person
Bar Refaeli
Person
Zayn Malik
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Yolanda Hadid
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2

What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
SANTA MONICA, CA
RadarOnline

Channing Tatum & Ex Jenna Dewan Close To Settling Bitter Divorce After Fighting Over 'Magic Mike' Profits

Channing Tatum & his ex Jenna Dewan are inching close to finalizing a settlement in their never-ending divorce war, Radar has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 41-year-old Step Up actress has informed the court that she handed over her final report on her finances, including her income and expenses. The filing means the couple is in the final stages of negotiations and is exchanging information to aid the settlement talks. The movement is progress for the couple who have struggled to hash out a deal for years. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, one of the major sticking points...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
TVOvermind

Fifty Shades Of Grey Actress Dakota Johnson Isn’t Happy With Being Dragged Into The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Situation

The world was fascinated with the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard situation in May. To recall, this whole thing started when Amber Heard accused Depp of being abusive throughout their marriage. For a while, it appeared that the public was on her side following the shocking judgment of the libel lawsuit in the United Kingdom against News Group Newspapers, which was the company publishing The Sun. The newspaper claimed that Depp was a “wife beater'” in an April 2018 article. Depp’s career took a massive downturn following that disappointing loss, with the most notable being that he had to re-sign from the Fantastic Beasts franchise.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Baggy Jeans#Baseball Cap#Canoodling#New York City Party#Dailymail Com#Titanic
OK! Magazine

Rumer Willis Declares Herself 'Happiest Gal In The Land' As Potential Romance With Derek Richard Thomas Continues

Happily in love? Rumer Willis expressed her overwhelming joy with fans via her Instagram Story on Sunday, August 28.Over the last several weeks, Willis has gone from post to post boasting about how blissful life has been, captioning her most recent selfie, "Happiest gal in the land."Willis seemed to be soaking up the sun as she displayed a subtle smile while wearing a strapless white lace top. The House Bunny star let her curly auburn hair loose as she sat back and relaxed during the calm afternoon.SWEET SELF LOVE: RUMER WILLIS PREACHES BEING 'PROUD OF YOURSELF' EVEN IF 'NO ONE...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

Leonardo DiCaprio Parties At NYC Club With Gang Of Models Days After Breakup, 25-Year-Old Ex Camila Morrone Spotted Apartment Hunting In LA

Leonardo DiCaprio wasted no time following his split from 25-year-old Camila Morrone and was seen hitting up an exclusive nightclub in New York City, Radar has learned. The 47-year-old Titanic star was seen arriving to a new hot spot, The Ned NoMad. DiCaprio kept a low profile with an all-black ensemble and his signature baseball cap. He was seen standing next to nightlife mogul Richie Akiva. Sources told Page Six the actor was seen living it up inside the members-only establishment with a group of 21 and 23-year-old models. “Leo has been out every night partying … he’s been hanging...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio’s Possible Romance Is ‘Upsetting’ For Zayn Malik

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid‘s potential relationship is not sitting well with Zayn Malik, Gigi’s ex-boyfriend of six years and the father to their one daughter, Khai, who was born in Sept. 2020. “Zayn still has hopes of reuniting with Gigi, they’re on good terms right now for their daughter’s sake but he’s made it clear he would love another chance with her so all of this news about her and Leo has been upsetting for him,” a source close to the former One Direction star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Gigi is doing her best to manage it all, but it’s definitely stirring up drama on Zayn’s side that she’s having to deal with.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jeff Bezos’s ex-wife MacKenzie Scott donates her two Beverly Hills mansions worth $55m to charity

MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated two Beverly Hills homes for a total of $55m. Ms Scott’s estimated net worth is $37bn. She owns four per cent of Amazon after selling $8.5bn in company stocks earlier this year. She has so far donated more than $12bn to charitable causes and groups. The non-profit California Community Foundation (CCF), announced last month that the 52-year-old was giving up “two single-family residences valued at $55 million,” according to the New York Post. Last year, Ms Scott married Dan Jewett, a high school chemistry teacher. She transferred the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

44K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy