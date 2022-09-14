ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

15 Hottest Housing Markets in 2022 So Far

By Jenny Cohen
FinanceBuzz
FinanceBuzz
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TNDGT_0hv5x9Wy00

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies.

The housing market is starting to cool down as rising interest rates scare away potential buyers.

But there are still places in the U.S. where the market remains red hot. In these locations, prices remain high, or homes might be on the market for only a short period of time.

So, where are the hottest markets now? Realtor.com took a look and found these 15 markets are still running hot. In many of these markets, you might have to dig deeper into your savings — or find ways to make extra cash — to purchase a new home.

15. West Hartford, Connecticut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tm5Gh_0hv5x9Wy00

Viewers per property vs. U.S.: 3.1x

Median days on market: 10

June 2022 median listing price: $412,000

West Hartford is between New York City and Boston, with access to both major hubs. It’s no wonder why properties in West Hartford received 3.1 times more views than the average house for sale in America.

A daily commute to those two cities might be a bit tough, but West Hartford could be a good option for work-from-home types who only need occasional visits to corporate offices.

14. Novi, Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HKk5k_0hv5x9Wy00

Viewers per property vs. U.S.: 2.8x

Median days on market: 7

June 2022 median listing price: $440,000

The Detroit suburb of Novi has a combination of good schools and low crime, which makes it an appealing area to live in if you want to be in the metro area of the Motor City.

13. Louisville, Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LdzvT_0hv5x9Wy00

Viewers per property vs. U.S.: 3.1x

Median days on market: 12

June 2022 median listing price: $395,000

Louisville is just a couple of hours across the Ohio River from Cincinnati, making the city appealing to many people who work in the area between the two cities.

12. Fort Wayne, Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B0YiM_0hv5x9Wy00

Viewers per property vs. U.S.: 3.1x

Median days on market: 11

June 2022 median listing price: $525,000

Fort Wayne has a few qualities that might attract new residents, including being a family-friendly area and offering both economic opportunities and a low cost of living.

11. Cary, North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rCOYa_0hv5x9Wy00

Viewers per property vs. U.S.: 2.7x

Median days on market: 8

June 2022 median listing price: $442,000

Cary benefits from the fact that the nearby city of Raleigh has seen tremendous population growth in recent years as more people move there for jobs.

The area is also well-known as a center for higher education. Duke University, North Carolina State University, and the University of North Carolina all call the region home.

10. Auburn, Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YJSBq_0hv5x9Wy00

Viewers per property vs. U.S.: 3.4x

Median days on market: 12

June 2022 median listing price: $267,000

Auburn has the advantage of being close to nature, making it a great place for those who like to explore the wilderness without having to take a long trip to get there.

9. North Attleboro, Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jU0WP_0hv5x9Wy00

Viewers per property vs. U.S.: 2.7x

Median days on market: 5

June 2022 median listing price: $587,000

North Attleboro is near Providence, Rhode Island, which may make it appealing to potential buyers looking for a suburban neighborhood in the area.

8. Hooksett, New Hampshire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HhgUo_0hv5x9Wy00

Viewers per property vs. U.S.: 3.3x

Median days on market: 10

June 2022 median listing price: $482,000

Hooksett is nestled between Manchester and Concord in New Hampshire. That makes it an attractive location for people who live and work in either city.

7. Johnson City, Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Piy9_0hv5x9Wy00

Viewers per property vs. U.S.: 3.7x

Median days on market: 10

June 2022 median listing price: $329,000

Johnson City calls the Appalachian Mountains home, and buyers may like the city’s proximity to nearby Bristol, Tennessee.

Pro tip: Dreaming of buying a new home? Before you do, make sure to crush your debt and improve your credit. That way, you will qualify for the best mortgage rates.

6. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40csTl_0hv5x9Wy00

Viewers per property vs. U.S.: 3.7x

Median days on market: 8

June 2022 median listing price: $424,000

Another city benefiting from pandemic migration is Bethlehem, near Allentown, Pennsylvania.

It’s less than a two-hour commute to cities like Philadelphia and New York City, which may be a win for work-from-home types who only have to go into the office sporadically.

5. Windham, Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iuKUk_0hv5x9Wy00

Viewers per property vs. U.S.: 4.2x

Median days on market: 10

June 2022 median listing price: $505,000

Windham is near Portland, Maine, which has seen steady population growth in recent years.

It’s also near the Atlantic Ocean, attracting buyers who may like nature and being close to the water.

4. Derry, New Hampshire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=151lCc_0hv5x9Wy00

Viewers per property vs. U.S.: 3.6x

Median days on market: 7

June 2022 median listing price: $447,000

Derry is another New Hampshire town to make this list. The town was home to poet Robert Frost as well as American astronaut Alan Shepard.

3. Worthington, Ohio

Viewers per property vs. U.S.: 3.9x

Median days on market: 7

June 2022 median listing price: $467,000

Worthington is a suburb of Columbus and only a short commute away from the campus of Ohio State University.

That short trip might make it appealing to university employees.

2. Nashua, New Hampshire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34IFJI_0hv5x9Wy00

Viewers per property vs. U.S.: 4.6x

Median days on market: 7

June 2022 median listing price: $536,000

Nashua’s proximity to Boston is likely helping push prices higher, thanks to today’s work-from-home trend.

A commute between the two cities takes just over an hour by car, which may make Nashua a good option for someone who wants more space while also making occasional trips to Boston.

1. Brighton, New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fUJ9g_0hv5x9Wy00

Viewers per property vs. U.S.: 4.2x

Median days on market: 6

June 2022 median listing price: $275,000

Brighton, near Rochester, may benefit from the fact that employees who used to work in offices in larger cities like New York City now are able to work from home.

The area offers bigger homes for a fraction of the cost one would pay in the Big Apple.

6 Legit Ways to Help You Pay Your Rent

Bottom line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UvyhA_0hv5x9Wy00

While the housing market may be cooling down overall, there are still cities where it can be difficult to find the house you want.

If you’re worried about costs, sit down with your budget to see where you can cut expenses so you can save more money for a down payment.

Comments / 0

Related
FinanceBuzz

These Aldi Fall Foods Have Shoppers Lining Up

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Summer...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FinanceBuzz

17 Cities in America Where a 2-Bedroom Rental Won’t Break the Bank

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Housing...
HOUSE RENT
FinanceBuzz

These are the Most Vulnerable Housing Markets in America Right Now

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. There...
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Zillow: Home prices to fall in these 123 housing markets—while 780 markets will go higher in 2023

This summer, the U.S. housing market entered into a sharp slowdown. That only intensified last month. On a year-over-year basis, new-home sales and existing-home sales are now down 17.4% and 20.2%, respectively. While single-family housing starts and mortgage purchase applications in July were 18.5% and 18.4% below levels they hit a year ago. Simply put: One-fifth of housing activity just got shaved off.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
Daily Mail

Is America on the verge of a house price collapse? Prices could crash by up to 20% and homes are overvalued by as much as 72%, expert warns

House prices could fall by up to 20 percent next year if there's a recession, experts warn - and property in some areas of the country is overvalued by as much as 72 percent. Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody's Analytics, was pessimistic about the housing market in May, but he has now made his forecasts even more bleak, Fortune reported on Wednesday.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#New York City#Appalachian Mountains#Business Industry#Linus Business#Realtor Com#Connecticut Viewers#Michigan Viewers
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where Home Prices Are Dropping

Home prices have skyrocketed higher for most of the last two years. In some markets, prices have risen by sums well into the double digits. There are several reasons for the increase. The first is that low interest rates have made housing more affordable. The rates on 30-year fixed mortgages dropped below 3%. Another reason […]
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Revised: Odds of falling home prices in your local housing market, as told by one interactive map

“We saw [home] prices moving up very very strongly for the last couple of years. So that changes now. And rates have moved up. We are well aware that mortgage rates have moved up a lot. And you are seeing a changing housing market. We are watching it to see what will happen. How much will it really affect residential investment? Not really sure. How much will it affect housing prices? Not really sure,” Powell told reporters in June. “I’d say if you are a homebuyer, somebody or a young person looking to buy a home, you need a bit of a reset. We need to get back to a place where supply and demand are back together and where inflation is down low again, and mortgage rates are low again.”
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Jobs
Money

10 Cities Where Homebuyers Are Most Likely to Pay All Cash

The housing market is cooling rapidly and bidding wars may be fading away, but all-cash home purchases are still more common than they were before the pandemic. New data released by real estate brokerage Redfin shows that roughly one-third of home purchases in the U.S. were bought with cash in July. That’s up from 27.5% the year before and higher than nearly any point since early 2014. (The one exception was a slightly higher peak for cash buyers this past February.)
REAL ESTATE
ConsumerAffairs

Housing markets in these three states are most vulnerable to declines

For all the talk of an impending housing market correction, or even crash, real estate economists point out that every market is different. So far, some housing markets are vulnerable to losing value and ATTOM, a real estate data firm, has found them concentrated in three states. The company’s Special...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FinanceBuzz

The 17 Worst Cities in America if You Want to Avoid Inflation

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Americans...
DRINKS
ValueWalk

Mortgage Rates Keep Climbing While Foreclosure Filings Rise

This week in the housing market saw the continued upswing in mortgage rates mirrored by a rise in foreclosure filings and a spike in search engine inquiries from sellers trying to offload their properties. On the Mortgage Front. Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.89% as of...
REAL ESTATE
FinanceBuzz

11 Key Questions to Ask Yourself Before Selling Your Home

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. As...
REAL ESTATE
FinanceBuzz

The 5 Absolute Worst U.S. Airports (And 5 That People Actually Like)

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Most...
LIFESTYLE
FinanceBuzz

16 States Getting the Most Money from the Federal Government

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Every...
U.S. POLITICS
FinanceBuzz

FinanceBuzz

417
Followers
1K+
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

FinanceBuzz is a personal finance brand on a mission to democratize financial independence. We believe that nobody should feel limited in their lifestyle or happiness because of the burden or absence of money.

 https://financebuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy