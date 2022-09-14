15 Hottest Housing Markets in 2022 So Far

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies.

The housing market is starting to cool down as rising interest rates scare away potential buyers.

But there are still places in the U.S. where the market remains red hot. In these locations, prices remain high, or homes might be on the market for only a short period of time.

So, where are the hottest markets now? Realtor.com took a look and found these 15 markets are still running hot. In many of these markets, you might have to dig deeper into your savings — or find ways to make extra cash — to purchase a new home.

15. West Hartford, Connecticut

Viewers per property vs. U.S.: 3.1x

Median days on market: 10

June 2022 median listing price: $412,000

West Hartford is between New York City and Boston, with access to both major hubs. It’s no wonder why properties in West Hartford received 3.1 times more views than the average house for sale in America.

A daily commute to those two cities might be a bit tough, but West Hartford could be a good option for work-from-home types who only need occasional visits to corporate offices.

14. Novi, Michigan

Viewers per property vs. U.S.: 2.8x

Median days on market: 7

June 2022 median listing price: $440,000

The Detroit suburb of Novi has a combination of good schools and low crime, which makes it an appealing area to live in if you want to be in the metro area of the Motor City.

13. Louisville, Kentucky

Viewers per property vs. U.S.: 3.1x

Median days on market: 12

June 2022 median listing price: $395,000

Louisville is just a couple of hours across the Ohio River from Cincinnati, making the city appealing to many people who work in the area between the two cities.

12. Fort Wayne, Indiana

Viewers per property vs. U.S.: 3.1x

Median days on market: 11

June 2022 median listing price: $525,000

Fort Wayne has a few qualities that might attract new residents, including being a family-friendly area and offering both economic opportunities and a low cost of living.

11. Cary, North Carolina

Viewers per property vs. U.S.: 2.7x

Median days on market: 8

June 2022 median listing price: $442,000

Cary benefits from the fact that the nearby city of Raleigh has seen tremendous population growth in recent years as more people move there for jobs.

The area is also well-known as a center for higher education. Duke University, North Carolina State University, and the University of North Carolina all call the region home.

10. Auburn, Maine

Viewers per property vs. U.S.: 3.4x

Median days on market: 12

June 2022 median listing price: $267,000

Auburn has the advantage of being close to nature, making it a great place for those who like to explore the wilderness without having to take a long trip to get there.

9. North Attleboro, Massachusetts

Viewers per property vs. U.S.: 2.7x

Median days on market: 5

June 2022 median listing price: $587,000

North Attleboro is near Providence, Rhode Island, which may make it appealing to potential buyers looking for a suburban neighborhood in the area.

8. Hooksett, New Hampshire

Viewers per property vs. U.S.: 3.3x

Median days on market: 10

June 2022 median listing price: $482,000

Hooksett is nestled between Manchester and Concord in New Hampshire. That makes it an attractive location for people who live and work in either city.

7. Johnson City, Tennessee

Viewers per property vs. U.S.: 3.7x

Median days on market: 10

June 2022 median listing price: $329,000

Johnson City calls the Appalachian Mountains home, and buyers may like the city’s proximity to nearby Bristol, Tennessee.

Pro tip: Dreaming of buying a new home? Before you do, make sure to crush your debt and improve your credit. That way, you will qualify for the best mortgage rates.

6. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Viewers per property vs. U.S.: 3.7x

Median days on market: 8

June 2022 median listing price: $424,000

Another city benefiting from pandemic migration is Bethlehem, near Allentown, Pennsylvania.

It’s less than a two-hour commute to cities like Philadelphia and New York City, which may be a win for work-from-home types who only have to go into the office sporadically.

5. Windham, Maine

Viewers per property vs. U.S.: 4.2x

Median days on market: 10

June 2022 median listing price: $505,000

Windham is near Portland, Maine, which has seen steady population growth in recent years.

It’s also near the Atlantic Ocean, attracting buyers who may like nature and being close to the water.

4. Derry, New Hampshire

Viewers per property vs. U.S.: 3.6x

Median days on market: 7

June 2022 median listing price: $447,000

Derry is another New Hampshire town to make this list. The town was home to poet Robert Frost as well as American astronaut Alan Shepard.

3. Worthington, Ohio

Viewers per property vs. U.S.: 3.9x

Median days on market: 7

June 2022 median listing price: $467,000

Worthington is a suburb of Columbus and only a short commute away from the campus of Ohio State University.

That short trip might make it appealing to university employees.

2. Nashua, New Hampshire

Viewers per property vs. U.S.: 4.6x

Median days on market: 7

June 2022 median listing price: $536,000

Nashua’s proximity to Boston is likely helping push prices higher, thanks to today’s work-from-home trend.

A commute between the two cities takes just over an hour by car, which may make Nashua a good option for someone who wants more space while also making occasional trips to Boston.

1. Brighton, New York

Viewers per property vs. U.S.: 4.2x

Median days on market: 6

June 2022 median listing price: $275,000

Brighton, near Rochester, may benefit from the fact that employees who used to work in offices in larger cities like New York City now are able to work from home.

The area offers bigger homes for a fraction of the cost one would pay in the Big Apple.

6 Legit Ways to Help You Pay Your Rent

Bottom line

While the housing market may be cooling down overall, there are still cities where it can be difficult to find the house you want.

If you’re worried about costs, sit down with your budget to see where you can cut expenses so you can save more money for a down payment.