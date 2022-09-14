Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Man injured and SUV ‘mangled’ in crash with semi-truck
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police remind community of safe driving habits after a high speed crash injured a 65-year-old man Saturday morning. Police received multiple calls at 8:42 a.m. reporting a crash involving a semi-truck and a “mangled” SUV near 800 N. 300 West.
KSLTV
Man killed in Uber crash with TRAX train identified, no charges made for driver
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who was killed Wednesday in an Uber when the car was struck by a TRAX train was identified Friday. The victim was identified as 28-year-old Jalen Neal. According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the investigation began at 7:49 a.m. Wednesday when...
KSLTV
Family of Uber passenger killed in Salt Lake City crash expresses anger, shock
SALT LAKE CITY — The father of the Uber passenger killed in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday is expressing anger and shock after his son’s death. The Salt Lake City Police Department identified the on Friday as Jalen Neal, 28. The Utah Transit Authority previously said Neal’s...
KSLTV
SLC Police searching for suspect in shooting on west side
UPDATE: Police said they were called out to the area of 400 North and 600 West after multiple witnesses reported some fighting occurring in that location, followed by some gunshots. They were also told a person may have been shot. When officers arrived on scene, they found a male in...
KSLTV
Officers searching for aggravated kidnapping suspect near Midvale
MIDVALE, Utah — Police were able to identify an individual wanted for aggravated kidnaping due to his criminal record. Sgt. Melody Cutler of UPD said officers were trying to locate the suspect, and did find him. He fled and officers did not pursue. They later discovered that he had ran through a fence.
KSLTV
Teen dies after Midvale shooting; police searching for suspects
MIDVALE, Utah — A man was hospitalized in very critical condition after being shot Thursday night. Detective Arlan Bennett with the Unified Police Department said police received reports of shots being fired just after 9 p.m. Officers arrived and found the victim near 7900 S. Main Street with gunshot...
KSLTV
Major highway closures in Davis County this weekend
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — There are closures coming to some major highways in Davis County this weekend. Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Legacy Parkway will close in both directions between Parrish Lane in Centerville and Park Lane in Farmington. The closure will last until 5 a.m. Monday. Traffic will...
KSLTV
Multiple shots fired in fight outside party in Roy Saturday
ROY, Utah — Police are investigating a shooting that involved several shots fired outside an event center near 5400 South and 1950 West in Roy. Officers responded to the scene 11p.m. Saturday where they discovered a party was being held nearby, many people had left. “The party goers from...
KSLTV
State troopers locate missing Taylorsville man
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police have issued a Silver Alert for Richard Pettley, a 74-year-old Taylorsville man who was last seen walking away from his residence near 2300 W. 4650 South at 5 p.m. Thursday. Officials with the Taylorsville Police Department said Pettley is in the advanced stages of Alzheimer’s,...
KSLTV
SLC police arrest domestic violence suspect after barricading himself in home
SALT LAKE CITY — A 35-year-old man is in custody after an overnight standoff with Salt Lake City police Saturday morning. According to the SLC PD press release, Andrew Taylor, 35, allegedly barricaded himself at a residence after a fight with a female victim near 1020 East 400 South at approximately 11:50 p.m. Friday.
KSLTV
Candlelight vigil, cold case update for Utah girl, 14, found dead 40 years ago
RIVERDALE, Utah — Gabriel DiStefano was 14 when, while heading to a party in Riverdale, she disappeared. The following day, Sept. 16, 1982, her body was found with a gunshot wound to the head, wrapped in plastic and placed in a ditch near a construction site in Harrisville, Utah.
KSLTV
Utah’s own toy wooden car maker tackles new project while planning retirement
WEST JORDAN, Utah —A Utah toy maker is hanging up his cap, making way for a new generation to take up the job. “If you want to be happy, you do something for somebody else.”. Those are the words often repeated by Alton Thacker, a man who may be...
KSLTV
SWAT called out to home in Highland
HIGHLAND, Utah — Several law enforcement agencies and SWAT responded to a call for a barricaded man in Highland. The call went out at approximately 1 p.m. to a home near 11200 N., 5400 West. “A 25-year-old man allegedly assaulted members of his family. He then barricaded himself in...
KSLTV
Residents of North Salt Lake housing community frustrated after days with no power
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Residents of a housing community said Thursday they had been without power for more than two days due to an issue potentially affecting dozens of units in the neighborhood and they feared no solution was in sight. Kevin Duke, who uses a CPAP machine...
KSLTV
Taylorsville police searching for missing man with dementia
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police have issued a Silver Alert for Richard Pettley, a 74-year-old Taylorsville man who was last seen walking away from his residence near 2300 W. 4650 South at 5 p.m. Thursday. Officials with the Taylorsville Police Department said Pettley is in the advanced stages of Alzheimer’s,...
KSLTV
Former Summit County inmate turns a new leaf through painting
OGDEN, Utah – Rain has a way of changing plans, but for a former Summit County inmate, the show goes on. Matt Henderson had a lot in mind for his outdoor art show in Ogden until it started pouring. “We were going to have chalk art and a little...
KSLTV
UPDATE: Park City High coach faces charges in physical confrontation with student
PARK CITY — The head coach for the Park City High School girls tennis team is facing criminal charges accusing her of being in a heated confrontation with a player that became physical. Lani M. Wilcox, 62, of Salt Lake City, was charged Friday in Summit County’s 3rd District...
KSLTV
Desert farms in Utah flourish with water from shrinking Colorado River
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — The second driest state in the country, Utah, doesn’t contribute much water to the Colorado River as it flows from Rocky Mountain headwaters through Canyonlands National Park to Lake Powell. Utah has a unique position in the middle of the river basin,...
KSLTV
Utah libraries standing against censorship and book-banning
SALT LAKE CITY — Libraries across Utah are standing up against censorship and book-banning, celebrating the freedom to read and access information through October. September 18-24 is national Banned Books Week, established in 1982 to celebrate and promote free and open access to information. Utah libraries showcase their diverse and inclusive collections this week with displays and events across the state.
KSLTV
Rising rents make it harder for some domestic violence survivors to escape
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s tough housing market can raise the cost of escaping domestic violence as advocates held a fundraiser on Saturday to help survivors with those costs. The Louder Together benefit concert, organized by Fight Against Domestic Violence, was held at Sugar Space Arts Warehouse. The...
