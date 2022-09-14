ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KSLTV

Man injured and SUV 'mangled' in crash with semi-truck

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police remind community of safe driving habits after a high speed crash injured a 65-year-old man Saturday morning. Police received multiple calls at 8:42 a.m. reporting a crash involving a semi-truck and a “mangled” SUV near 800 N. 300 West.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

SLC Police searching for suspect in shooting on west side

UPDATE: Police said they were called out to the area of 400 North and 600 West after multiple witnesses reported some fighting occurring in that location, followed by some gunshots. They were also told a person may have been shot. When officers arrived on scene, they found a male in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Officers searching for aggravated kidnapping suspect near Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah — Police were able to identify an individual wanted for aggravated kidnaping due to his criminal record. Sgt. Melody Cutler of UPD said officers were trying to locate the suspect, and did find him. He fled and officers did not pursue. They later discovered that he had ran through a fence.
MIDVALE, UT
KSLTV

Teen dies after Midvale shooting; police searching for suspects

MIDVALE, Utah — A man was hospitalized in very critical condition after being shot Thursday night. Detective Arlan Bennett with the Unified Police Department said police received reports of shots being fired just after 9 p.m. Officers arrived and found the victim near 7900 S. Main Street with gunshot...
MIDVALE, UT
KSLTV

Major highway closures in Davis County this weekend

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — There are closures coming to some major highways in Davis County this weekend. Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Legacy Parkway will close in both directions between Parrish Lane in Centerville and Park Lane in Farmington. The closure will last until 5 a.m. Monday. Traffic will...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Multiple shots fired in fight outside party in Roy Saturday

ROY, Utah — Police are investigating a shooting that involved several shots fired outside an event center near 5400 South and 1950 West in Roy. Officers responded to the scene 11p.m. Saturday where they discovered a party was being held nearby, many people had left. “The party goers from...
ROY, UT
KSLTV

State troopers locate missing Taylorsville man

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police have issued a Silver Alert for Richard Pettley, a 74-year-old Taylorsville man who was last seen walking away from his residence near 2300 W. 4650 South at 5 p.m. Thursday. Officials with the Taylorsville Police Department said Pettley is in the advanced stages of Alzheimer’s,...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

SWAT called out to home in Highland

HIGHLAND, Utah — Several law enforcement agencies and SWAT responded to a call for a barricaded man in Highland. The call went out at approximately 1 p.m. to a home near 11200 N., 5400 West. “A 25-year-old man allegedly assaulted members of his family. He then barricaded himself in...
HIGHLAND, UT
KSLTV

KSLTV

Former Summit County inmate turns a new leaf through painting

OGDEN, Utah – Rain has a way of changing plans, but for a former Summit County inmate, the show goes on. Matt Henderson had a lot in mind for his outdoor art show in Ogden until it started pouring. “We were going to have chalk art and a little...
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Utah libraries standing against censorship and book-banning

SALT LAKE CITY — Libraries across Utah are standing up against censorship and book-banning, celebrating the freedom to read and access information through October. September 18-24 is national Banned Books Week, established in 1982 to celebrate and promote free and open access to information. Utah libraries showcase their diverse and inclusive collections this week with displays and events across the state.
UTAH STATE

