1 dead, 1 critically injured in 5-car crash in Clayton County
One person died and one was critically injured in a crash early Sunday morning on southbound I-75 in Clayton County, acc...
fox5atlanta.com
Five-car crash kills one person, hospitalizes another
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are picking up the pieces after a multiple-vehicle collision claims one life and threatens another. According to officers, at least five vehicles were involved in an accident on I-75 Southbound at Tara Boulevard. One driver died from the injuries they sustained. A second...
1 dead after tractor trailer collides with vehicles shutting down GA-400, driver charged with homicide, deputies say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — GA-400 was shut down in both directions Friday night after a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer killed one person in Forsyth County. The driver of the tractor trailer, 61-year-old Charles Wilkins, of Cumming, was charged with first degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, too fast for conditions and following too close and is currently being held on no bond, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office stated.
fox5atlanta.com
Motorcyclist leading high speed chase gets away when patrollers crash
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A motorcyclist leading Georgia state troopers on a high speed chase today got away when the responding officers crashed into a ditch. According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, troopers clocked a black motorcycle going 78 mph in a 55 mph zone on State Route 3 near Talmadge Road in Clayton County.
CBS 46
Child taken to hospital after falling out of second-story building, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A child was rushed to the hospital after falling from a second-story building Sunday afternoon. According to a DeKalb County Fire spokesperson the incident happened at the 1200 block of Druid Hills Reserve. Fire officials did not say how old the child is or what the...
Woman dies after being hit by car in Walmart parking lot, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A 53-year-old woman is dead after police say she was struck by a car in a Walmart parking lot on Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Around 5 p.m., officers arrived on the scene and found Monica Boti, 53, of...
cobbcountycourier.com
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for Saturday September 17 – Friday September 23, 2022
The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of September 17 – September 23, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. SR 360/Powder Springs Street – Powder Springs Street...
1 killed in crash on Highway 74 near Milam Road, Fairburn Police say
FAIRBURN, Ga. — Fairburn Police are investigating a deadly crash on Highway 74 near Milam Road Friday evening. Police said both northbound lanes are closed going toward the interstate and one southbound lane is closed going toward Tyrone. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the wreck. Authorities...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing teen: Clayton County police searching for Ellenwood girl
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is issuing a Mattie's Call for a missing teen from Ellenwood. Officers say 16-year-old Liliana Romero left her home on the 3000 block of Grant Road on Sept. 16 and never returned. Police say Romero is diagnosed with depression and anxiety....
5 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Fairburn (Fairburn, GA)
Officials responded to a multi-vehicle accident that injured five people. The crash happened before Senoia road and involved a tractor-trailer, garbage truck, and other vehicles.
fox5atlanta.com
Shooting victim dumped at Grady Hospital, officers say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a victim to the hospital. Officers say they were called to Grady Hospital on Sunday morning where an victim suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off by a ‘private vehicle’. The victim was said to...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police investigating shots fired on Peachtree Street in Midtown
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say they are working to identify the suspect who fired shots Saturday morning along Peachtree Street in Midtown. Officers were called around 6:15 a.m. to 1240 W Peachtree Street where they say they found a vehicle that had been damaged by gunfire. "Upon arrival, officers found...
fox5atlanta.com
Body of missing Newton County woman Yolanda Brown found in car near I-20, deputies say
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators have confirmed the body found in a car along Interstate 20 earlier this week is that of a missing Newton County woman. Officials say 53-year-old Yolanda Brown left her home in Covington on Sept. 2 and never returned. "The body located in the vehicle off...
fox5atlanta.com
New I-285 eastbound exit ramps to Ga. 400, Glenridge Drive to open Sept. 19
DUNWOODY, Ga. - New exit ramps from Interstate 285 East to Glenridge Drive and Ga. 400 will be opening on Sept. 19, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. The existing exit ramps to Glenridge Drive and Ga. 400 will close the same day, weather permitting. Drivers moving east on...
fox5atlanta.com
Two men arrested in connection to Stockbridge homicide
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Joshus Radford, 19, has just been identified as the victim in Saturday's deadly shooting. Garfield Plummer, 26, was charged with the shooting death of Joshus Radford. (Credit: Stockbridge Police Department) (Supplied) On Sunday, detectives with the Stockbridge Police Department announced the arrest of 26-year-old Garfield Plummer and...
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for suspect in DeKalb County gas station shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police shared images of a man wanted for shooting two people at a DeKalb County gas station. The DeKalb County Police Department said the shooting happened Monday afternoon at a Shell on Glenwood Road. Police said a man in his 30s and another in his 50s received treatment at a hospital. They were in critical condition on Monday.
fox5atlanta.com
Man found dead in suspected homicide, Stockbridge police say
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - After finding a man dead in the street, Stockbridge police are investigating what they believe to have been a homicide. According to officials, officers were responding to a call late Saturday afternoon about a shooting in Stockbridge. At the corner of Monarch Village Way and Bridgewater Drive...
2nd dog found after 3 stolen from PAWS Atlanta shelter in Decatur
The shelter is offering a $1,000 reward for the return of the third dog, a toy Yorkshire Terrier named Princeton.
fox5atlanta.com
2 Alabama residents arrested after high-speed chase through Peachtree City
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Police accuse a man suspected of shoplifting at a Peachtree City Home Depot of then leading them on a high-speed chase that they were forced to call off for safety reasons. Dash cam video of Peachtree City police pulling over driver Travis Smelley. He’s a 52-year-old...
fox5atlanta.com
Family, friends to lay to rest Georgia State Patrol candidate who died during training
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Loved ones and friends will gather Saturday to lay to rest a Georgia State Patrol cadet who died during a training exercise last week. The Georgia Department of Public Safety says Cadet Patrick Dupree was training at the Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth County last week when he collapsed after finishing an exercise.
