ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Five-car crash kills one person, hospitalizes another

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are picking up the pieces after a multiple-vehicle collision claims one life and threatens another. According to officers, at least five vehicles were involved in an accident on I-75 Southbound at Tara Boulevard. One driver died from the injuries they sustained. A second...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

1 dead after tractor trailer collides with vehicles shutting down GA-400, driver charged with homicide, deputies say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — GA-400 was shut down in both directions Friday night after a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer killed one person in Forsyth County. The driver of the tractor trailer, 61-year-old Charles Wilkins, of Cumming, was charged with first degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, too fast for conditions and following too close and is currently being held on no bond, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office stated.
fox5atlanta.com

Motorcyclist leading high speed chase gets away when patrollers crash

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A motorcyclist leading Georgia state troopers on a high speed chase today got away when the responding officers crashed into a ditch. According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, troopers clocked a black motorcycle going 78 mph in a 55 mph zone on State Route 3 near Talmadge Road in Clayton County.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fulton County, GA
Traffic
State
Georgia State
County
Fulton County, GA
Local
Georgia Cars
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
cobbcountycourier.com

Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for Saturday September 17 – Friday September 23, 2022

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of September 17 – September 23, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. SR 360/Powder Springs Street – Powder Springs Street...
COBB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 85#Tractor#Traffic Camera#Traffic Accident#Fox
fox5atlanta.com

Missing teen: Clayton County police searching for Ellenwood girl

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is issuing a Mattie's Call for a missing teen from Ellenwood. Officers say 16-year-old Liliana Romero left her home on the 3000 block of Grant Road on Sept. 16 and never returned. Police say Romero is diagnosed with depression and anxiety....
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Shooting victim dumped at Grady Hospital, officers say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a victim to the hospital. Officers say they were called to Grady Hospital on Sunday morning where an victim suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off by a ‘private vehicle’. The victim was said to...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police investigating shots fired on Peachtree Street in Midtown

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say they are working to identify the suspect who fired shots Saturday morning along Peachtree Street in Midtown. Officers were called around 6:15 a.m. to 1240 W Peachtree Street where they say they found a vehicle that had been damaged by gunfire. "Upon arrival, officers found...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
fox5atlanta.com

Two men arrested in connection to Stockbridge homicide

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Joshus Radford, 19, has just been identified as the victim in Saturday's deadly shooting. Garfield Plummer, 26, was charged with the shooting death of Joshus Radford. (Credit: Stockbridge Police Department) (Supplied) On Sunday, detectives with the Stockbridge Police Department announced the arrest of 26-year-old Garfield Plummer and...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for suspect in DeKalb County gas station shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police shared images of a man wanted for shooting two people at a DeKalb County gas station. The DeKalb County Police Department said the shooting happened Monday afternoon at a Shell on Glenwood Road. Police said a man in his 30s and another in his 50s received treatment at a hospital. They were in critical condition on Monday.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man found dead in suspected homicide, Stockbridge police say

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - After finding a man dead in the street, Stockbridge police are investigating what they believe to have been a homicide. According to officials, officers were responding to a call late Saturday afternoon about a shooting in Stockbridge. At the corner of Monarch Village Way and Bridgewater Drive...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy