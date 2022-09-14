ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEATHER 9-14-15, 2022 Warm But Pleasant

By Clark Shelton
Cheatham County Source
 4 days ago

It’s a repeat of the last couple of days….

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 60. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Thursday Sunny, with a high near 88. Light east northeast wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

For your close to home forecast find your county here

The post WEATHER 9-14-15, 2022 Warm But Pleasant appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

POLITICS
Cheatham County Source

