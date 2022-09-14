ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunkin’® Shines Gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in Tennessee

September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and Dunkin’® is giving guests a sweet way to support children battling cancer. Dunkin’ announced it is inviting guests to “shine gold” from September 14-28 and support the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s mission to bring joy to kids battling illness. As part of the program, guests at participating Dunkin’ locations throughout Tennessee can make a $2 donation to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and will receive a free Gold Joy Donut as a thank you.

Thanks to the generosity of Dunkin’ franchisees throughout Tennessee, 100 percent of funds raised from the Dunkin’ Gold Joy Donut will be granted to local children’s hospitals throughout the state to bring joy to kids battling illness.

The Gold Joy Donut is a traditional donut ring featuring gold icing and topped with a glazed MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treat, paying homage to the Childhood Cancer Awareness Month’s gold ribbon icon.

Grant funding will help enhance child life programming spanning from art, music and integrated therapy programs to electronic gaming equipment and specialized camps that provide joyful experiences and environments for patients and their families. Last year, Dunkin’ and the Dunkin Joy in Childhood Foundation granted over $240,000 to local children’s hospitals through the Shine Gold program to bring joy to kids battling cancer.

“Dunkin’ is proud to shine gold in support of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and help children battling cancer right here in our communities,” said Katie Gaston, Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager. “It’s incredibly important that we help our communities beyond our restaurant doors. We all have been touched by cancer and it is something no child or parent should have to endure. We want to show our unwavering commitment to this important cause and bring joy to kids who need it the most. Our Gold Joy Donut is a delicious treat and a great way to help support these amazing kids! ”

According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 11,000 children in the United States under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer in 2022. Since its inception in 2006, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $40 million to national and local nonprofits. In 2022 alone, the Foundation has awarded 115 grants to hospitals totaling more than $2.3 million to help bring joy to kids battling illness.

To learn more about the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, visit www.bringjoy.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

