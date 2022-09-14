WEATHER 9-14-15, 2022 Warm But Pleasant
It’s a repeat of the last couple of days….Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 60. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Thursday Sunny, with a high near 88. Light east northeast wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
