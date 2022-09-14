Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Hurricane Watch issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 01:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - St Thomas St John and adjacent islands * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 70 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: until late this afternoon - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or 2 hurricane force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts should solely focus on protecting life. The area remains subject to considerable wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from life-threatening wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through this afternoon - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground. - PREPARE: All flood preparations should be complete. Expect flooding of low-lying roads and property. - ACT: Stay away from storm surge prone areas. Continue to follow the instructions of local officials. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Canovanas, Fajardo, Luquillo, Rio Grande by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 00:04:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 07:30:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Canovanas; Fajardo; Luquillo; Rio Grande The National Weather Service in San Juan has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Canovanas County in Puerto Rico Fajardo County in Puerto Rico Luquillo County in Puerto Rico Rio Grande County in Puerto Rico * Until 630 AM AST Monday. * At 1104 PM AST, gauge reports indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 12 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is up to 2.5 inches per hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler Radar and Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. The Canovanas River is likely to return to flood stage again tonight. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...2.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Humacao, Maunabo, Naguabo, Patillas, Yabucoa by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 16:06:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 01:15:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Strong winds can knock branches off trees with deadly effect, avoid traveling if at all possible. Target Area: Humacao; Maunabo; Naguabo; Patillas; Yabucoa The National Weather Service in San Juan has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Humacao County in Puerto Rico Maunabo County in Puerto Rico Naguabo County in Puerto Rico Patillas County in Puerto Rico Yabucoa County in Puerto Rico * Until 1215 AM AST Monday. * At 306 PM AST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicate hurricane rainbands producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 5 and 10 inches of rain have fallen since midnight. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 6 inches are possible in the warned area before 9 PM AST. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of mainstem rivers, creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Jefferson, Lee, Van Buren by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 21:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-19 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Jefferson; Lee; Van Buren FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of west central Illinois, southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri, including the following counties, in west central Illinois, Hancock. In southeast Iowa, Jefferson, Lee and Van Buren. In northeast Missouri, Clark and Scotland. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - One to three inches of rain fell last night which has saturated the soil in some areas. Numerous thunderstorms will occur this evening and overnight bringing an additional 2 to 4 inches of rainfall at some locations.
RELATED PEOPLE
weather.gov
Hurricane Warning issued for San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 23:59:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 08:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Juan and Vicinity HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - San Juan and Vicinity * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 45 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or 2 hurricane force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts should solely focus on protecting life. The area remains subject to considerable wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from life-threatening wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 19:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-18 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Clark; Scotland The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southern Van Buren County in southeastern Iowa Northeastern Scotland County in northeastern Missouri Northwestern Clark County in northeastern Missouri * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 718 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Pulaski, or 8 miles east of Bloomfield, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Milton around 730 PM CDT. Lebanon around 735 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Cantril, Lake Sugema Campground, Lacey Keosauqua State Park, Van Buren County Fairgrounds, Keosauqua, Keosauqua Airport, Mount Sterling, Bentonsport/Vernon and Heath Memorial Conservation Area. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bureau, Henry by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 22:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-18 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in the Quad Cities. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bureau; Henry The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Henry County in northwestern Illinois Western Bureau County in north central Illinois * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 1011 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Manlius to near La Fayette, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kewanee, Galva, Wyanet, Sheffield, Annawan, Tiskilwa, Buda, Neponset, Manlius, Mineral, Milo, Bishop Hill, New Bedford, Thomas, Providence, German Corner, Kewanee Municipal Airport, Johnson-Sauk Trail State Park and Lone Tree Corners. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for La Salle, Lee by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 21:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-19 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: La Salle; Lee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LA SALLE...SOUTHEASTERN LEE AND SOUTHWESTERN DE KALB COUNTIES At 959 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 2 miles southwest of Paw Paw, or 7 miles southwest of Shabbona, moving east at 40 mph. Another strong storm was located over Shabbona, also moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Mendota, Shabbona, Earlville, Paw Paw, Sublette, Woodhaven Lakes, Lee, Compton, Steward, West Brooklyn, Triumph and Harding. This includes... Tri-County Fairgrounds. Including the following interstate I-39 between mile markers 67 and 93. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Hurricane Watch issued for Southeast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-17 09:20:00 Expires: 2022-09-17 17:30:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Southeast TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Southeast * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 70 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through Monday evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground. - PREPARE: All flood preparations should be complete. Expect flooding of low-lying roads and property. - ACT: Stay away from storm surge prone areas. Continue to follow the instructions of local officials. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 12-18 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico’s southwest coast on Sunday as it unleashed landslides, knocked the power grid out and ripped up asphalt from roads and flung the pieces around. Hundreds of people were evacuated or rescued across the island as floodwaters rose swiftly. Rushing rivers of brown water enveloped cars, first floors and even an airport runway in the island’s southern region. Forecasters said the storm threatened to dump “historic” levels of rain on Sunday and Monday, with up to 30 inches (76 centimeters) possible in eastern and southern Puerto Rico. “The damages that we are seeing are catastrophic,” said Gov. Pedro Pierluisi.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Aguas Buenas, Barranquitas, Ciales, Cidra, Comerio, Corozal by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 23:43:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 06:30:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Aguas Buenas; Barranquitas; Ciales; Cidra; Comerio; Corozal; Morovis; Naranjito; Orocovis The National Weather Service in San Juan has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Aguas Buenas County in Puerto Rico Barranquitas County in Puerto Rico Ciales County in Puerto Rico Cidra County in Puerto Rico Comerio County in Puerto Rico Corozal County in Puerto Rico Morovis County in Puerto Rico Naranjito County in Puerto Rico Orocovis County in Puerto Rico * Until 530 AM AST Monday. * At 1043 PM AST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling across the warned area. Between 4 and 15 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1.5 inches per hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches are possible in the warned area due to the passage of another hurricane rainband. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of mainstem rivers including Rio Grande de Manati and Rio Corozal, creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Rio Corozal is out of its banks on road 891 in front of the police station. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.5-1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
weather.gov
Hurricane Warning issued for Central Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 00:27:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 08:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Interior HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Central Interior * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or 2 hurricane force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts should solely focus on protecting life. The area remains subject to considerable wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from life-threatening wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for extreme flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for extreme flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Urgently consider protective actions from extreme and widespread rainfall flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Devastating to Catastrophic - Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become raging rivers. In mountain areas, deadly runoff may rage down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Southwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-17 02:55:00 Expires: 2022-09-17 11:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southwest TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Southwest * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Strong Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 45-60 mph with gusts to 85 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: this evening until Sunday afternoon - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through Monday evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground. - PREPARE: All flood preparations should be complete. Expect flooding of low-lying roads and property. - ACT: Stay away from storm surge prone areas. Continue to follow the instructions of local officials. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 8-12 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Northern Carroll, Northern Coos, Northern Grafton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-17 07:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-17 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Carroll; Northern Coos; Northern Grafton; Southern Carroll; Southern Coos; Southern Grafton FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have started an upward trend for today and the threat has ended.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Aibonito, Arroyo, Cayey, Coamo, Guayama, Juana Diaz, Ponce by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 23:55:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 08:30:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Aibonito; Arroyo; Cayey; Coamo; Guayama; Juana Diaz; Ponce; Salinas; Santa Isabel; Villalba The National Weather Service in San Juan has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Aibonito County in Puerto Rico Arroyo County in Puerto Rico Cayey County in Puerto Rico Coamo County in Puerto Rico Guayama County in Puerto Rico Juana Diaz County in Puerto Rico Ponce County in Puerto Rico Salinas County in Puerto Rico Santa Isabel County in Puerto Rico Villalba County in Puerto Rico * Until 730 AM AST Monday. * At 1055 PM AST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling across the warned area. Between 6 and 24 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 to 1.5 inches per hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Rio Jacuaguas, Rio Inabon Rio Toa Vaca, Rio Lapas and Rio Majada are all in flood at this time as is Rio de la Plata at Proyecto de la Plata. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.25-1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Banner, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, South Sioux by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-16 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Banner; Morrill; Scotts Bluff; South Sioux Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Scotts Bluff, west central Morrill, northwestern Banner, southern Sioux and east central Goshen Counties through 200 PM MDT At 129 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Yoder to near Stegall to 11 miles east of La Grange. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Scottsbluff, Gering, Mitchell, Terrytown, Morrill, Minatare, Lyman, Yoder, Huntley, Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area, Lake Minatare Campground, Stegall, Wildcat Hills Campground, Scotts Bluff National Monument, Hubbard Hill, Scottsbluff Airport, Lake Minatare, Lake Alice, Melbeta and Henry. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Elko County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 02:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-16 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; Southwest Elko County Fog occurring across northeast Nevada Areas of fog continues to slowly expand in valley locations across the 1-80 corridor from Battle Mountain eastward. Visibilities as low as one quarter mile will occur with the areas of denser fog. Fog will dissipate later this morning after sunrise. Increase following distance and decrease speed while driving. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Pine, South Aitkin by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-19 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Pine; South Aitkin DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Minnesota, South Aitkin and Pine Counties. In Wisconsin, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake, East Lake and, Hinckley areas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 11:34:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-19 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT MONDAY * WHAT...Significant coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas could flood. Some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels will slowly fall through 10 AM Monday morning as the low weakens near Cape Lisburne.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Musselshell, Northeastern Yellowstone, Northern Big Horn by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 21:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-18 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Musselshell; Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Big Horn; Southwestern Yellowstone Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Big Horn, southeastern Musselshell and central Yellowstone Counties through 1015 PM MDT At 927 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles southeast of Roundup to 18 miles southeast of Lockwood. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hardin, Melstone, Shepherd, Huntley, Worden, Ballantine, Musselshell and Pompeys Pillar. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0