Pinellas County, FL

813area.com

Tampa Bay's Best Socializing Group?

Only a little over two months since the launch of the group, the Tampa Bay Elementals have almost reached a whooping 700 member count. While I do realize I am in fact the creator/organizer of the group, the growth and the activity of this community has to be shouted out from upon the rooftops. It has been an interesting experience to see how this group has come together. Looking back on everything that we've done so far shows how far the group has come in such a short period of time. The Meetup group represents at the very least diversity, balance, and acceptance.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Afternoon storms again Saturday - But a change is coming!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our string of rainy days is about to come to an end. Soon, but not today. Friday brought another 0.62″ to SRQ, 1.92″ on the south side of Sarasota, and only 0.15″ to Lakewood Ranch. Isolated light showers are possible Saturday morning, followed by more afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Drier air starts to move in Sunday, so any storms will be much more hit-and-miss. A few storms are still possible to start the workweek, then we’re back to sunshine and dry days to end the week and for the last weekend of September.
SARASOTA, FL
wild941.com

Mansion That Housed Tom Brady To Be Demolished

Tampa Bay’s most expensive home is scheduled to be demolished. Tampa Bay Times reports, Derek Jeter’s former mansion, which also was the home for Tom Brady is getting tore down. The mansion worth $22.5M, & is listed as the most expensive home in Tampa is scheduled for demolition. It was sold last year & resides in Davis Island.
TAMPA, FL
City
Largo, FL
Pinellas County, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
County
Pinellas County, FL
Largo, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
thatssotampa.com

Florida Cracker Fish Company opening in Carrollwood

Florida Cracker Kitchen is readying to open a new spot in the Carrollwood area that is set to be seafood centric. Brothers Blair and Ethan Hensley opened the very first Florida Cracker Kitchen back in 2012. The motto: “In Grits We Trust.” This joint mixes old school Florida flavor with fun country store vibes.
CARROLLWOOD, FL
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Carole King
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you happen to live in Florida or you simply like to travel there often, then you are in good hands because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. All of them are amazing choices for both casual meals with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special occasion so make sure to add these places to your list.
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Woman Going To Jail For Altercation On Plane

A woman on an American Airlines flight from Dallas to L.A., was sentence to jail for four months. According to federal prosecutors, Kelly Pichardo and another passenger, Leeza Rodriguez were engaged in intimidating behavior on the flight, which caused the flight to be diverted to Phoenix. The women assaulted a...
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Obituary: Mary Emelyn Ellis Buehrig

Mary Emelyn Ellis Buehrig, age 95, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her Clearwater, FL home on September 9, 2022. She is predeceased by her parents: Walter Britton Ellis and Bertha Johnson Ellis, six of her siblings: Earl, Beryl, Walter, Robert, Richard, and Jim Ellis, 1 grandchild and 3 great-grandchildren. She is survived by one brother: Gerald Ellis (Jean,) her children: Robert Buehrig (Becky,) Brit-ton Buehrig (Lavonna,) Cindy (Bruce Walker,) Gerald Buehrig (Lynn,) Bonnie-Sue (John Brandvik,) and David Buehrig (Maria.) She is further survived by 19 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren, and many other beloved relatives.
CLEARWATER, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Multiple crashes reported throughout Suncoast as rain moves through

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One lane is starting to open up following a serious crash on I-75 NB near Jacaranda Blvd near Venice. That crash happened near the 193 milemarker. Crews have managed to let one lane open and officers are controlling traffic. Earlier this afternoon there was a crash...
VENICE, FL
fox13news.com

Manatee County waives adoption fees as pets overwhelm area shelters

PALMETTO, Fla. - Adoption fees have been waived this weekend as Manatee County Animal Welfare partners with Best Friends Animal Society to get pets into homes. "Really, there are so many pets here. There is a special pet here for everybody," said Hans Wohlgefahrt the Outreach and Event Specialist for Manatee County Animal Welfare.

