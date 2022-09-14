Read full article on original website
Related
GOP files complaint over missing donor disclosure in pro-Gorbea attack ad
Republicans filed the complaint over the Victory Fund's ad in favor of Nellie Gorbea.
Keller @ Large: Massachusetts Ballot Question 1 Debate
Question 1 on the Massachusetts ballot would establish an additional 4% income tax on annual taxable incomes of $1 million or more -- an income level that would be adjusted annually to reflect increases in the cost of living. Revenues from this tax would be used, subject to appropriation by the state legislature, for public education, public colleges, and for the repair and maintenance of roads, bridges, and public transportation. If approved, it would take effect next year. Jon Keller brought in two experts to debate the details of Question 1: Fair Share Massachusetts Communications Director Steve Crawford and Pioneer...
Boston Globe
Readers: Should Massachusetts embrace a less moderate GOP?
The nomination of Trump-backed Geoff Diehl suggests a move further to the right. Massachusetts voters chose Geoff Diehl as the Republican nominee for governor earlier this month, marking another potential shift in the direction of the state’s Republican party. Diehl, who describes himself as a “libertarian Republican,” is backed...
Martha's Vineyard's 'humanitarian crisis' statement ridiculed on social media: 'Screw them, send more'
Martha’s Vineyard was slammed on Twitter for declaring a "humanitarian crisis" based on the illegal immigrants sent to them by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday. DeSantis’ office revealed to Fox News Digital on Wednesday that the governor was responsible for sending two planes of illegal immigrants to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC6.com
Foulkes endorses McKee after finishing a close second in Tuesday’s primary
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former gubernatorial candidate Helena Foulkes formally endorsed Gov. Dan McKee Friday for re-election after narrowly losing the primary Tuesday. “I will always support Democratic candidates on the ballot in a general election,” Foulkes said in a statement. Her motivation behind the endorsement was McKee’s...
rinewstoday.com
Bi-partisan support at Operation Stand Down RI & a personal story – John A. Cianci
Operation Stand Down Rhode Island completed its 31st annual Veteran Assistance Event over the last two days at OSDRI’s Veteran Service Center in Johnston. Photo, above: Lunch time brings out our legislative/state leaders to serve: Seth Magaziner, candidate for Congress, District 2; Allan Fung, candidate for Congress, District 2; Joseph Polisena, Mayor of Johnston; Larry Connell, Director of the Providence VA Healthcare System; and Governor Dan McKee, Governor of RI, and candidate for re-election.
New Bedford City Councilor Pereira on Vineyard When Migrants Arrive
Ward 6 New Bedford City Councilor Ryan Pereira picked a good week to vacation with his family on Martha's Vineyard. Summer is fading, giving way to beautiful New England fall weather, and this week has been a doozy. Time for some rest and relaxation on the largest of the 13...
rinewstoday.com
In the news… updates for 9-17-22
$36 million paving project for the entire I-295 corridor, from the Massachusetts state line in Cumberland to the I-95 interchange in Warwick. A dance school located in part of the building that collapsed in Providence is not dislocated. The newly renovated Park Theatre sustained extensive damage from the rains and...
RELATED PEOPLE
MAP: How every city and town voted in RI Dem primary for governor
Gov. Dan McKee won the Democratic nomination, beating his rivals in a majority of the state's municipalities.
Uprise RI
Ratepayers tell the PUC to reject RI Energy’s rate increase
Over 50 people, including organizers, activists, elected officials and ratepayers gathered at the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) in Warwick on Friday morning to call for Rhode Island Energy to do more to mitigate a hefty increase in electric rates, estimated to be about $52 a month on average and proposed for the winter months when energy prices are expected to soar.
fallriverreporter.com
Governor Baker announces how, when, and about how much of a refund taxpayers in Massachusetts will receive
BOSTON – Following the State Auditor’s certification yesterday that Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) net state tax revenues exceeded allowable revenues per Chapter 62F by $2.941 billion, the Baker-Polito Administration has announced details regarding the return of this excess revenue to taxpayers. “Stronger-than expected state tax revenues have led...
Giant bluefin tuna seized by DEM in waters off Point Judith
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they have confiscated a giant bluefin tuna that they say was caught illegally in the water off of Point Judith. “The captain had a recently killed 113″ bluefin secured to his vessel,” The DEM said in a social media post. “Officers determined that […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Needed relief’: Baker announces plan for returning $3B in excess revenue to Massachusetts taxpayers
BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday announced details on how the state plans to return nearly $3 billion in excess revenue to millions of taxpayers starting this fall. The news comes after Auditor Suzanne Bump confirmed that the Department of Revenue must return $2.94 billion to taxpayers because state revenues soared past the allowable amount under a voter-approved law.
mybackyardnews.com
RIDE – RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
Commissioner’s Weekly Memo to Friends of Education. Even before the pandemic, national data showed a rising prevalence of depression, anxiety, eating disorders, suicidality, and other concerns. The pandemic has exacerbated this, and Rhode Island is hard at work making sure we meet the needs of our school communities. I’m...
ecori.org
Aquaculture Industry in Rhode Island Rebounding After Struggling During Pandemic
WAKEFIELD, R.I. – Rhode Island aquaculture farms have officially recovered from their pandemic-era lows and are selling more oysters than ever before, according to a new report. The combined value of aquaculture products for consumption and seed sales in 2021 was $7,542,583, according to a new report from the...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island churches honor the life of Queen Elizabeth II
(WJAR) — Two Rhode Island churches are honoring the life of Queen Elizabeth II this weekend. A service for the Queen was held at Trinity Church in Newport on Saturday evening. The church set up a dedication display with flowers. A plaque in one of the pews marks the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC6.com
Residents furious over proposed winter heating rate hikes speak during public comment period
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Dozens of outraged residents and state leaders attended a public hearing Friday morning held by the Public Utilities Commission, to urge the commission to reject a proposal by Rhode Island Energy that would substantially raise people’s winter heating bills. If approved, the average Rhode...
rimonthly.com
Not Back to School: An Explainer on Rhode Island’s Teacher Shortage
Kyra Shindler can’t recall why she picked glow sticks for her eighth-grade English research project. She doesn’t remember how she related them to a book she and her fellow classmates read that year, or the book itself, or if she ever presented her findings to the class. But she’ll never forget the intoxication of academic freedom to write as she pleased.
capecoddaily.com
Baker: Joint Base Cape Cod to Shelter Migrants Flown to Martha’s Vineyard
BOURNE – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced Friday that Joint Base Cape Cod will be used as the site of a new shelter for the roughly 50 migrants who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard earlier in the week. In a statement, Baker said that food, shelter, and other essential services will be provided at Joint […] The post Baker: Joint Base Cape Cod to Shelter Migrants Flown to Martha’s Vineyard appeared first on CapeCod.com.
What homeless crisis? Dozens of rooms and properties are available on Airbnb in Martha's Vineyard - after homelessness director claimed 50 illegal immigrants could not stay because there's 'no affordable housing'
Dozens of modest properties and homes are available for rent on AirBnb on Martha’s Vineyard, DailyMail.com can reveal, despite the island's main homelessness expert claiming there was no affordable housing in which to place migrants. Private rooms and small guest stays are on offer for $180 a night, which...
Comments / 7