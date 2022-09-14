Visitors to any of the four GM brand websites for the North American markets may have noticed the automaker has rolled out a new configurator tool for the 2023 model year, which serves the same purpose as the outgoing configurator and displays similar information, albeit with a different layout that one might argue is cleaner and easier to read. We’ve used the configurator tool quite a bit in recent weeks and are now left wondering, do visitors to GM’s site prefer the new layout, or would they rather stick with the old design?

CARS ・ 7 HOURS AGO