Poll: Is The New GM Vehicle Configurator Better Than The Old One?
Visitors to any of the four GM brand websites for the North American markets may have noticed the automaker has rolled out a new configurator tool for the 2023 model year, which serves the same purpose as the outgoing configurator and displays similar information, albeit with a different layout that one might argue is cleaner and easier to read. We’ve used the configurator tool quite a bit in recent weeks and are now left wondering, do visitors to GM’s site prefer the new layout, or would they rather stick with the old design?
Ford Benchmarking GM’s GMC Hummer EV Pickup
GM Authority recently spotted a GMC Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1 undergoing testing at the campus of GM’s crosstown rival, Ford Motor Company. The Hummer EV pickup is likely in Ford’s possession for benchmarking purposes. Interestingly, the GMC Hummer EV Pickup was spied next to a Ford Mustang...
Lear To Supply GM With Ultium Electrification Technologies
GM selected Lear Corporation, a global automotive supplier that specializes in seating and electrical systems, to supply electrification technologies to the Detroit-based automaker, specifically for its Ultium battery platform. Lear’s partnership with GM will provide three specific technologies for the automaker’s Ultium tech. The first will be Battery Disconnect Units...
GM Ranked First In Greenpeace Auto Environmental Guide 2022
Last year, environmental activist organization Greenpeace released its first Auto Environmental Guide, which provided a comparative analysis of global automakers’ decarbonization efforts. The first edition of the now-annual study identified GM as being the best automaker for environmental protection efforts and the American automaker repeated this performance in the recently published 2022 Auto Environmental Guide.
GM Dealers Rank Well In J.D. Power 2022 Canada Long-Term Customer Satisfaction Index Study
GM dealerships performed well in the recently published J.D. Power 2022 Canada Customer Service Index Long-Term Study, which attempts to gauge the level of customer satisfaction with dealership service centers among owners of four- to six-year-old vehicles. For this study, J.D. Power quizzed 8,605 Canadian owners of four- to six-year-old...
Car Dealerships Worried About Inflation, Inventory, Rising Costs
Cox Automotive recently published the results of its Dealer Sentiment Index, which saw the forward-looking market outlook dip as many car dealerships expressed concern over inflation, dwindling vehicle inventories and rising costs. Cox surveyed 1,040 U.S. car dealerships between July 26th and August 9th for this study. For each aspect...
Custom Yellow GMC Hummer EV Spotted In NYC
The GMC Hummer EV has made splashdown, and can now be spotted out and about on public roads. Naturally, some owners may feel inclined to customize their all-electric off-roader with bespoke exterior touches, as seen in these shots of a wrapped GMC Hummer EV Pickup parked in New York City.
2024 Chevy Equinox EV 1LT: The $30k Trim Level
The 2024 Chevy Equinox will follow a fairly traditional trim level structure, launching with three ‘LT’ trims and two ‘RS’ trims. Like many other Chevy vehicles, the Equinox EV 1LT will serve as the entry-level variant, leaving out certain equipment to offer Chevy customers a more affordable compact electric crossover with an estimated $30,000 base price.
Stellantis Repurchases Its Common Shares From GM
Stellantis recently announced that it will repurchase 69.1 common shares from GM. The shares are worth an estimated 923 million euros, or $919 million, roughly 2.2 percent of the company’s share capital. GM presently holds the stake in Stellantis in warrants, and will convert it into equity shares for...
GM Gets Award For Industrial Investment In Argentina
GM has just received an award for the recently completed industrial investment to manufacture the Chevy Tracker at the GM Alvear plant, the company’s only production center in Argentina. The automaker received the “Industrial Investment of the Year Merit” from the Santa Fe Industrial Federation (FISFE), a special distinction...
Despite his history, it wasn’t a foregone conclusion that Alan Victor would go into the family business. The now-chief executive officer of Jack Victor, the men’s tailored clothing and lifestyle brand, had explored a lot of career paths before joining the company founded by his grandfather. But since he took over the helm of the Montreal-based company in 2011, he has been instrumental in modernizing the brand and expanding its reach beyond suits to a full lifestyle collection with a customer list that includes Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s and Holt Renfrew.
Chevy Equinox EV Announced In Mexico And South America
Concurrent with the official debut of the all-new 2024 Chevy Equinox EV on September 8th in New York City, General Motors announced plans to market Chevrolet’s upcoming all-electric crossover in Mexico and South America. The automaker released details of the all-new 2024 Chevy Equinox EV throughout the Americas –...
GMC Yukon Discount Offers Interest-Free Financing In September 2022
In September 2022, a GMC Yukon discount offers interest-free financing for 36 months on 2022 GMC Yukon and 2023 GMC Yukon models, including the extended-length GMC Yukon XL. Local market leases are also available as well, with examples listed below. GMC Yukon Discount Offers. GMC Yukon discount offers in September...
2023 Chevy Camaro Gets Satin Black Package Back
The Satin Black Front Splitter/Side Rockers Package (RPO code PCR) is now available to order on the 2023 Chevy Camaro, GM Authority has learned, after the feature was removed from the vehicle’s order books last month. The Satin Black Front Splitter/Side Rockers Package is a dealer-installed, LPO level package...
Cadillac Brand Average Transaction Price Drops 5.6 Percent In August 2022
The average transaction price (ATP) for a new Cadillac vehicle fell by 5.6 percent year-over-year in August of 2022 as luxury vehicle prices trended down closer to sticker prices compared to ATP figures in 2021. According to data compiled by Cox Automotive and Kelley Blue Book, the average transaction price...
Google Maps To Suggest Most Efficient Routes For EVs, Hybrids, Diesels
Google Maps recently rolled out so-called “eco-friendly routing,” which suggests routes to users that may take longer or cover further distances, but are more fuel efficient. Now, it will soon suggest specific routes for electric, hybrid and diesel-powered vehicles as well. “Now, in addition to showing the fastest...
2023 Cadillac XT6 120th Anniversary Edition Launched In China
After the launch of the Cadillac CT6 120th Anniversary Edition in China at the end of June, General Motors has just introduced the 2023 Cadillac XT6 120th Anniversary in the Asian country to continue the celebration of Cadillac’s 120th birthday. The automaker’s SAIC-GM joint venture in China launched the...
All-New 2023 Chevy Trax Spied Testing For The First Time
GM is set to launch an all-new, next-generation Chevy Trax for the 2023 model year. Just yesterday, GM Authority reported that the 2023 Chevy Trax will have a more traditional crossover shape, instead of being a crossover coupe. And now, our eagle-eyed spy shooters caught a prototype of the next-gen Trax undergoing testing – giving us our first glimpse of the upcoming model.
GMC Canyon Discount Offers Up To $250 Off In September 2022
In September 2022, a GMC Canyon discount offers up to $250 off the 2022 GMC Canyon as Buick GMC Loyalty Cash for current owners and lessees of a 2008 model year or newer vehicle. The Professional Grade brand also offers interest-free financing for 36 months on 2022 Canyon models, plus...
