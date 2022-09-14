ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

KMPH.com

Commercial fire at Aramark building in Southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Fire crews responded to a single-story commercial fire at an Aramark building Sunday afternoon in Southwest Fresno. Fire crews arrived on the scene and found fire and smoke coming out of the Aramark building on Whitesbridge Avenue, near South Teilman Avenue. Aramark is a...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP at scene of a triple fatal on Floral and Cedar

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)- A car collision left three occupants of a vehicle dead on Sunday afternoon according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers responded to a two-vehicle car collision on Cedar and Floral just before 1:47 p.m. on Sunday. Officers say that a Ford flatbed truck was traveling southbound on Cedar while an SUV […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

20-year-old Mendota woman dies in crash, CHP says

KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the suspicion of drug impairment after crashing head-on with a vehicle and killing a 20-year-old woman Saturday night, according to California Highway Patrol officers.  CHP officers say around 9:15 p.m., they responded to a crash on Highway 180 east of Shasta Avenue.  […]
MENDOTA, CA
KMPH.com

Woman killed in head-on crash on HWY 180 in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — One woman has been killed and multiple others injured after a head-on crash on Highway 180 Saturday night in western Fresno County. CHP Fresno officers responded to a crash around 9:15 p.m. on Eastbound Highway 180 near Shasta Avenue. Officers say they found a...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

One dead after officer-involved shooting in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in Central Fresno. Deputies were called out to a house in the 2100 block of Mayfair Drive East around 5:20 p.m. for reports of a stabbing during a disturbance. When deputies arrived, they...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Kearney Park Scottish gathering and games

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –On Saturday, Kearney Park in Fresno transformed into a mini Scotland at the 45th annual Scottish Gathering and Games. “Everybody’s a Scott today,” said Robyn Frasier Gutierrez from the Fresno Scottish Society. “Back in the mother country, people lived miles apart from each other, so we didn’t have an opportunity to see […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

School shooting hoaxes bring back cell phone ban talk

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – There’s been three school shooting hoaxes in Central Valley schools this week alone: two at schools in Madera and one at Bullard High School in Fresno. For many, it’s brought up the question of whether banning phones at Bullard is still a good plan. Fresno Unified board trustee Terry Slatic says […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Lockdown lifted in Madera school after a false report

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A school in Madera was put under lockdown on Thursday after a false report of an armed individual on the campus was made to the officers, police say. Madera Police Officers searched Maltida Torres High School. Officers searched the campus and it was determined that there wasn’t a threat to students. […]
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 dead in Fresno overnight shootings 15 minutes apart

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are dead in a pair of separate overnight shootings in Fresno Saturday morning – approximately 15 minutes apart, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say the first shooting was reported at 2:09 a.m. and officers responded to the 400 block of S. Teilman Avenue regarding multiple gunshots heard […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man killed, shot multiple times in Southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One man has been killed after being shot multiple times early Saturday morning in Southwest Fresno. Fresno Police responded to South Fairview and Tower Avenues for a Shot Spotter alert of seven shots in the area. When officers arrived, they say they found a Hispanic...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Dutch Bros. donating to youth program in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Dutch Bros is now donating $1 for every drink sold to a youth organization in Fresno. On Friday only the large coffee chain will be donating to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California. The organization is known for helping local youth succeed and thrive...
FRESNO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Deadly Crash On HWY 108/120 Slows Traffic

Update at 10:45 a.m.: The CHP reports that a vehicle involved in a fatal crash on Highway 108/120 near the Tulloch Dam Road intersection, between Knights Ferry and Keystone in Tuolumne County, has been removed by tow crews. Traffic is moving freely once again on the highway. The name of the deceased is not being released pending notification of the family. Further details on the deadly collision can be viewed below.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Vehicle ripped in half on Highway 41 in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — CHP is currently on the scene of a major crash on Highway 41 in Madera. The crash is on the northbound Highway 41 near Avenue 15, in the Madera Ranchos. CHP says at least one woman has been killed, and another elderly woman was flown...
MADERA, CA
krcrtv.com

Woman, 23, killed when crash rips car in half on highway

MADERA, Calif. (KMPH) — A 23-year-old woman was killed and another woman was injured in a major crash in California on Thursday, according to authorities. She has been identified by the Madera County Coroner’s Office as Kalia Emani Bess, of Fresno. The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. EDT...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot riding bike in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 30’s was shot while riding his bike Thursday night in central Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say the man was shot in the upper torso around 10:00 p.m. near Thorne and Dakota avenues. The victim told police he was riding his bike when he was […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WEATHER: Is it going to rain in Fresno this weekend?

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Changes are coming to the Central Valley’s weather and temperatures are already cooling off – but there is more to come. According to CBS47’s chief meteorologist Lauren Wallace, the weekend is going to be nice with temperatures in the mid-80s (which is below average). The changes are coming on Sunday: Merced […]
FRESNO, CA

