Update at 10:45 a.m.: The CHP reports that a vehicle involved in a fatal crash on Highway 108/120 near the Tulloch Dam Road intersection, between Knights Ferry and Keystone in Tuolumne County, has been removed by tow crews. Traffic is moving freely once again on the highway. The name of the deceased is not being released pending notification of the family. Further details on the deadly collision can be viewed below.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO