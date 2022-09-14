Read full article on original website
Commercial fire at Aramark building in Southwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Fire crews responded to a single-story commercial fire at an Aramark building Sunday afternoon in Southwest Fresno. Fire crews arrived on the scene and found fire and smoke coming out of the Aramark building on Whitesbridge Avenue, near South Teilman Avenue. Aramark is a...
CHP at scene of a triple fatal on Floral and Cedar
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)- A car collision left three occupants of a vehicle dead on Sunday afternoon according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers responded to a two-vehicle car collision on Cedar and Floral just before 1:47 p.m. on Sunday. Officers say that a Ford flatbed truck was traveling southbound on Cedar while an SUV […]
20-year-old Mendota woman dies in crash, CHP says
KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the suspicion of drug impairment after crashing head-on with a vehicle and killing a 20-year-old woman Saturday night, according to California Highway Patrol officers. CHP officers say around 9:15 p.m., they responded to a crash on Highway 180 east of Shasta Avenue. […]
Woman killed in head-on crash on HWY 180 in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — One woman has been killed and multiple others injured after a head-on crash on Highway 180 Saturday night in western Fresno County. CHP Fresno officers responded to a crash around 9:15 p.m. on Eastbound Highway 180 near Shasta Avenue. Officers say they found a...
One dead after officer-involved shooting in Central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in Central Fresno. Deputies were called out to a house in the 2100 block of Mayfair Drive East around 5:20 p.m. for reports of a stabbing during a disturbance. When deputies arrived, they...
Impaired driver crosses into oncoming traffic on Highway 180, killing one: CHP
One person is dead, and several others are injured after a suspected impaired driver crossed into oncoming traffic in Western Fresno County on Saturday night.
Kearney Park Scottish gathering and games
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –On Saturday, Kearney Park in Fresno transformed into a mini Scotland at the 45th annual Scottish Gathering and Games. “Everybody’s a Scott today,” said Robyn Frasier Gutierrez from the Fresno Scottish Society. “Back in the mother country, people lived miles apart from each other, so we didn’t have an opportunity to see […]
School shooting hoaxes bring back cell phone ban talk
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – There’s been three school shooting hoaxes in Central Valley schools this week alone: two at schools in Madera and one at Bullard High School in Fresno. For many, it’s brought up the question of whether banning phones at Bullard is still a good plan. Fresno Unified board trustee Terry Slatic says […]
Lockdown lifted in Madera school after a false report
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A school in Madera was put under lockdown on Thursday after a false report of an armed individual on the campus was made to the officers, police say. Madera Police Officers searched Maltida Torres High School. Officers searched the campus and it was determined that there wasn’t a threat to students. […]
Fight, gun scare cancels high school football game, Manteca Police say
MANTECA, Calif. — A Friday night football game in Manteca ended abruptly after reports of a gun sighting surfaced during a fight, officials with the Manteca Police Department and Manteca Unified School District said in a joint Facebook post. During Sierra High School's homecoming game against Modesto High School,...
2 dead in Fresno overnight shootings 15 minutes apart
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are dead in a pair of separate overnight shootings in Fresno Saturday morning – approximately 15 minutes apart, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say the first shooting was reported at 2:09 a.m. and officers responded to the 400 block of S. Teilman Avenue regarding multiple gunshots heard […]
Man killed, shot multiple times in Southwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One man has been killed after being shot multiple times early Saturday morning in Southwest Fresno. Fresno Police responded to South Fairview and Tower Avenues for a Shot Spotter alert of seven shots in the area. When officers arrived, they say they found a Hispanic...
Dutch Bros. donating to youth program in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Dutch Bros is now donating $1 for every drink sold to a youth organization in Fresno. On Friday only the large coffee chain will be donating to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California. The organization is known for helping local youth succeed and thrive...
Update: Deadly Crash On HWY 108/120 Slows Traffic
Update at 10:45 a.m.: The CHP reports that a vehicle involved in a fatal crash on Highway 108/120 near the Tulloch Dam Road intersection, between Knights Ferry and Keystone in Tuolumne County, has been removed by tow crews. Traffic is moving freely once again on the highway. The name of the deceased is not being released pending notification of the family. Further details on the deadly collision can be viewed below.
Vehicle ripped in half on Highway 41 in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — CHP is currently on the scene of a major crash on Highway 41 in Madera. The crash is on the northbound Highway 41 near Avenue 15, in the Madera Ranchos. CHP says at least one woman has been killed, and another elderly woman was flown...
Woman, 23, killed when crash rips car in half on highway
MADERA, Calif. (KMPH) — A 23-year-old woman was killed and another woman was injured in a major crash in California on Thursday, according to authorities. She has been identified by the Madera County Coroner’s Office as Kalia Emani Bess, of Fresno. The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. EDT...
Families remember couple killed in suspected DUI crash in west central Fresno
Two Mendota families are struggling to deal with their heartbreak after their children were killed in a DUI crash. They are now determined to get justice for the young couple.
Man shot riding bike in central Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 30’s was shot while riding his bike Thursday night in central Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say the man was shot in the upper torso around 10:00 p.m. near Thorne and Dakota avenues. The victim told police he was riding his bike when he was […]
Motorcyclist killed after head-on accident in Madera County
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcycle driver is deceased after a head-on collision with a vehicle in Madera on Friday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). According to officers, at about 7:15 p.m., they received a call about a head-on crash on Road 12 near Avenue 33 1/2 in Madera County. Upon […]
WEATHER: Is it going to rain in Fresno this weekend?
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Changes are coming to the Central Valley’s weather and temperatures are already cooling off – but there is more to come. According to CBS47’s chief meteorologist Lauren Wallace, the weekend is going to be nice with temperatures in the mid-80s (which is below average). The changes are coming on Sunday: Merced […]
