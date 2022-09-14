Read full article on original website
Related
Mountain Xpress
Letter: A local Montessori school worth considering
My awesome ADHD kid goes to Black Mountain Montessori and needs more friends in their class (first-third grade). We are totally in love with the school and staff and how progressive and warm their environment and community are. We are a two-mom household and feel supported and welcome. Very rich environment for our neurodivergent child. It is nonprofit and accepts the N.C. Opportunity Scholarship.
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe gets update on Tropical Storm Fred recovery
Tropical Storm Fred blew through Western North Carolina in August 2021, dropping an average of 7 inches of rain over two days and devastating many local communities. Yet more than a year after the waters receded, less than half of state funds assigned to help those in need have been allocated for specific work.
Mountain Xpress
City of Asheville shares update on the sale of Ramada to Shangri-La Industries, Inc.
The goal of creating a new site for permanent supportive housing in Asheville is one step closer to completion. On Friday, the City of Asheville announced that the purchase of the Ramada by Shangri-La Industries, Inc. had been finalized Thursday, September 15. The property, located at 148 River Ford Parkway, will create approximately 100 units to help people exit homelessness in Asheville. Shangri-La has partnered with the non-profit firm, Step Up on Second Street, Inc., to manage the property and provide onsite supportive services to new residents once the renovations are complete.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Celebrating the power of peace in Asheville
Former Asheville activist John Penley in 2016 sent a letter to the Mountain Xpress. The purpose of his letter was to comment on an NPR report concerning Russians preparing for a nuclear strike from the U.S. [avl.mx/bzo]. He wrote that he had called Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer’s office to inquire about our city’s readiness in case of a nuclear strike. Her aide laughed. “I could tell he thought I was nuts,” Penley wrote.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountain Xpress
Update on City of Asheville and Duke Energy partnership to identify a suitable site for Duke Energy rebuild of critical power infrastructure in downtown Asheville
The City of Asheville is committed to a collaborative and well reasoned approach to identifying a suitable site for Duke Energy’s rebuild of the downtown electrical substation currently located on Duke Energy property behind the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in downtown Asheville. The rebuild of the substation is critical to power reliability of the area.
Mountain Xpress
NC House candidates participate in AAAC’s ArtsAVL Town Hall
Caleb Rudow has a very particular set of skills that set him apart from his fellow legislators: As far as the House District 114 representative knows, he’s the only member of the N.C. General Assembly who’s also the lead singer in a David Bowie cover band. This and...
Mountain Xpress
Peer support specialists offer experience, strength and hope
Anton Sluder never thought he’d be excited about his future. “Who was going to help someone like me?” he says. With a felony record and a history of substance use, he had little hope. But when Sluder left prison in September 2021, he was assigned a peer support specialist through Investments Supporting Partnerships in Recovery Ecosystems, INspire, a program that assists people facing certain barriers to employment. “And look at me now,” he says.
Mountain Xpress
How local candidates put donations to use
When you donate money to a political campaign, where do your dollars actually go?. For local candidates, the answer for the bulk of donations is almost unanimous: mailers. And for the past 20-plus years, many individuals running for office have turned to Ernie Thurston, owner of the Asheville-based Meda Corp., to get the job done.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mountain Xpress
Letter: See the connections between housing and climate crises
I was perplexed to hear that Asheville’s Sustainability Advisory Committee on Energy and the Environment is “frustrated” because of City Council’s focus on “equity” and “housing” [“Resilience Road Map: Asheville Prepares Municipal Climate Action Plan,” Aug. 31, Xpress]. The issues facing our city aren’t at odds; they couldn’t be more compatible.
Mountain Xpress
Earth Day 8 walk away with a win
We planned for the direct action, then we planned for the trial. The first came off great; the second didn’t come off at all. Which was also great — all charges were dismissed. We won, twice. Back on Earth Day, April 22, eight of us from the Reject...
Comments / 0