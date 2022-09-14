The goal of creating a new site for permanent supportive housing in Asheville is one step closer to completion. On Friday, the City of Asheville announced that the purchase of the Ramada by Shangri-La Industries, Inc. had been finalized Thursday, September 15. The property, located at 148 River Ford Parkway, will create approximately 100 units to help people exit homelessness in Asheville. Shangri-La has partnered with the non-profit firm, Step Up on Second Street, Inc., to manage the property and provide onsite supportive services to new residents once the renovations are complete.

