$300 million investment to bring world’s largest indoor vertical garden to Virginia

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A large investment — and plenty of jobs — are coming to the Richmond area thanks to an innovative agricultural technology company.

Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced that Plenty Unlimited, Inc. will be investing $300 million to build the world’s largest indoor vertical farming facility at Meadowville Technology Park in Chesterfield County.

According to a release from Governor Youngkin, Plenty has developed the world’s most advanced indoor farm, which efficiently and sustainably grow fresh produce year-round on grow towers that stand over 30 feet tall. The facility will be the first of its kind on the east coast.

Plenty operates the largest-of-its-kind indoor plant science research facility in Laramie, Wyoming, and is currently building the world’s most advanced, vertical indoor farm in Compton, California. (Photo: Chesterfield Economic Development)

Plenty’s proposed campus in Meadowville Technology Park (Photo: Chesterfield Economic Development)

“There will come a day when we look back in disbelief that we would source fresh produce from half a world away, when companies like Plenty are proving that we can grow that same produce right here, year-round, in a way that not only tastes better, but that is also dramatically better for our environment,” Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr said. “Technological advancement is what drives the industry of agriculture forward, so I am thrilled Virginia is playing a leading role in the indoor farming revolution that is changing, for the better, where much of our food is coming from.”

The construction of the facility will be completed in phases over the next six years, creating more than 300 jobs in Chesterfield. The first farm on the site will be a dedicated Driscoll’s berry farm, which is expected to be completed next winter.

According to the office of the governor, Virginia competed with five other states for the project.

