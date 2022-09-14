09.14.2022 | 2:00 PM | PLACER COUNTY – The famous and historic Placer Grove of Big Trees is threatened by the growing Mosquito Fire. The grove is home to several sequoias that are likely over 1,000 years old. It is the home to approximately six mature sequoias and about a dozen juvenile trees. Nearly 20% of giant sequoias have been lost in high severity fires. Crews are working within the grove and taking proactive measures to protect the trees. There is a hose lay with sprinklers prepared to be used. Firefighters are using chainsaws and tools to clear out any brush and fuels around the trees. At least one building is foil wrapped. Firefighters plan to possibly do a prescribed burn within the grove, or “fight fire with fire.” The fire continues to push east toward the grove. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

PLACER COUNTY, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO