El Dorado County, CA

onscene.tv

Mosquito Fire Threatens Historic Sequoia Trees | Placer County

09.14.2022 | 2:00 PM | PLACER COUNTY – The famous and historic Placer Grove of Big Trees is threatened by the growing Mosquito Fire. The grove is home to several sequoias that are likely over 1,000 years old. It is the home to approximately six mature sequoias and about a dozen juvenile trees. Nearly 20% of giant sequoias have been lost in high severity fires. Crews are working within the grove and taking proactive measures to protect the trees. There is a hose lay with sprinklers prepared to be used. Firefighters are using chainsaws and tools to clear out any brush and fuels around the trees. At least one building is foil wrapped. Firefighters plan to possibly do a prescribed burn within the grove, or “fight fire with fire.” The fire continues to push east toward the grove. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Incoming storm may push out smoke; lake wind advisory for Saturday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — While the incoming storm won’t be a fire season ending event, firefighters are planning to use the weather system to make appreciable gains on the Mosquito Fire. The wildfire that has been impacting air quality in the Truckee-Tahoe region with dense, unhealthy-to-hazardous smoke,...
TRUCKEE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Guest editorial: Mosquito Fire a hard-hitting reminder for home hardening

Auburn City Fire Department: https://www.auburn.ca.gov/159/Fire CAL FIRE: Fire.ca.gov. For low-cost retrofits from CAL FIRE, go to osfm.fire.ca.gov. Greater Auburn Area Fire Safe Council: https://www.auburn.ca.gov/212/Greater-Auburn-Area-Fire-Safe-Council Greater Auburn Area Firewise Community Forum: https://www.facebook.com/groups/608900356594093 Auburnfiresafecouncil@gmail.com Placer County Resources: Contact the regional coordinator for the Firewise USA® program in Placer County by email at FireReady@placer.ca.gov or by phone at 530-886-FIRE (3473). National Fire Protection Association: NFPA.org For more about home hardening, go to ReadyForWildFire.org. For more about readying for a Red Flag Warning, go to iafc.org. To make a donation to the Mosquito Fire Relief Fund, go to Placer Community Foundations direct link at PlacerCF.org/relief. For previous columns in this series, go to GoldCountryMedia.com.
AUBURN, CA
mymotherlode.com

Garbage Grab Along HWY 108

Tuolumne County, CA — Although Caltrans has named the project California’s Coastal Cleanup Day, inland crews did a little tidying up themselves yesterday. Caltrans District 10 had crews cleaning up several areas throughout Tuolumne, Calaveras, Amador, Mariposa, and Alpine counties on Friday, Sept. 16th. In total, crews filled 243 bags of trash, according to district officials.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
Sierra Sun

TERC studies smoke impacts on Lake Tahoe

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — As smoke blanketed the basin earlier this week, the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center jumped at the opportunity to study the impacts. With the outbreak of the Mosquito Fire in Placer County on Tuesday, Sept. 6, and its subsequent spread into El Dorado County, dense smoke once again engulfed the Tahoe basin.
EARTH SCIENCE
seniorresource.com

Best Places in Northern California for Retirement

Northern California consists of the San Francisco Bay Area, which includes cities such as Oakland, San Jose, and of course, San Francisco and Sacramento. Also in Northern California are Yosemite Valley, Mount Shasta (the 2nd highest peak within the Cascade Range), part of Lake Tahoe, and Central Valley. Ever since...
MARYSVILLE, CA
Sierra Sun

History: Floriston Paper Mill

In the early days of the Transcontinental Railroad there were many bustling towns that focused on lumbering, ice, and even more ambitious industries. Only a few of these communities have survived with one being Floriston. Floriston is located between Truckee and Reno and today it is a minor exit off Interstate 80 but at one time it was a lively town.
TRUCKEE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mosquito Fire grows to state's largest; weekend storm could complicate firefight

FORESTHILL, Placer County — A weekend weather system could hamper firefighters' efforts battling the week-old Mosquito Fire that's burned more than 66,000 acres, becoming the largest in the state so far this year.The system is forecasted to bring colder temperatures and precipitation — from 1/4 inch (0.63 centimeters) to more than 1 inch (2.54 centimeters) of rainfall over several days — to the fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties in the Sierra foothills about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.But stronger winds are also expected to arrive in the area beginning Saturday and the winds could...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Weekend weather concerns Northern California firefighters

FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — A weekend weather system could hamper firefighters' efforts in Northern California to battle the week-old blaze that’s become the largest in the state so far this year. The system is forecasted to bring colder temperatures and precipitation — from 1/4 inch (0.6 centimeters) to...
FORESTHILL, CA
KCRA.com

El Dorado, Placer County residents can check if their home was damaged, destroyed in Mosquito Fire

Residents in El Dorado and Placer counties can check if their homes have been damaged, destroyed, or still intact. Previous coverage in the video player above. The sheriff's offices for both counties released their own respective interactive maps that let you click on homes that are color-coded based on the amount of damage. Damaged or destroyed homes will also include pictures showing what the house looks like. Homes without damage will not have their pictures posted.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Paradise Post

Three sites that forest rangers want to save from the Mosquito Fire

Moving east in the Sierra Nevada, the Mosquito Fire is approaching three sites that are on Tahoe National Forest’s preservation list. At a community meeting this week, forest supervisor Eli Ilano mentioned two historic sites and an environmental treasure that are among the agency’s priorities during the fire, in addition to protecting lives, private property and public utilities and infrastructure.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Looking for answers to pet emergencies at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — It’s not a secret that many in the Lake Tahoe Basin have at least one pet. Dogs and cats are the most popular, but what many owners have come to find is there are no 24-hour care services for their pets. Judi Sado,...
PETS

