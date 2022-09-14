ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakehurst, NJ

Tours, Book Celebrate Lakehurst History

By Bob Vosseller
 4 days ago
Photo by Micromedia Publications

LAKEHURST – The borough’s historical society has a number of activities going on this month and they are opening their doors to the public to take part.

On September 18 the Lakehurst Historical Society will honor borough history in a unique way, with a trolley ride. Lakehurst History Day will be held on September 18 from 12:30 to 4 p.m. (Rain date September 25).

Trolley tours will start at 1 p.m. at the Community Center, 207 Center Street. You can also catch a tour at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 each; children ages 2 to 12 are $5 each; under 2 years free on paying adult lap. (All kids under 13 must he accompanied by a paying adult)

Walking Tours begin at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Ticket donations are appreciated. No children under 10 years old.

All aboard the Trolley! A trolley tour featuring two trips sponsored by the Borough of Lakehurst Historical Society prepare to embark. (Photo by Bob Vosseller)

Come to the Lakehurst Community Center at 207 Center Street, for registration for all tours from 12:30 to 4 p.m. That is where you will also find the Lakehurst Historical Society item sale, refreshments and baked goods.

The Lakehurst Historical Museum is located at 300 Center Street and is open to all during the event. Special guests include local authors Cedric Derecho and Eric San Juan, who will be onsite for book signing and sales of “Images of America: Lakehurst Borough and Manchester Township.”

Also coming up is this month’s LHS meeting which will feature special guest speaker Dr. Richard Veit, the interim Dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, and a Professor of Anthropology at Monmouth University.

Dr. Veit will speak at 7 p.m. September 21 at the Lakehurst Community Center, directly across the street from the Lakehurst Historical Society Museum.

Society Vice President Charles F. Holm said Dr. Veit’s illustrated presentation is entitled “Envisioning New Jersey: “A New (Visual) History of the Garden State.”

Holm added that “members of the historical society and the community are invited to attend. Refreshments will follow the presentation and discussion.”

Society member Bill Schmidt is reminding the public that “the museum is open every Wednesday and Sunday from 12:30 to 3 p.m.”

“We will be doing the Hindenburg air ship talk on the third and fourth Sundays of each month at 12:30 to 3 p.m.at the Lakehurst Historical Society Museum located at 300 Center Street,” he said. “Our museum will be presenting an informational talk about the historic crash that occurred on May 6, 1937, of the Hindenburg with artifacts and pictures available for viewing. The talk is free but donations to the Society are gratefully accepted.

The Museum in Old St. John’s Church, circa 1874, on Center Street houses numerous borough artifacts and is overseen by the Borough of Lakehurst Historical Society. (Photo by Bob Vosseller)

“We will also present this same informational talk at your Woman’s Club, Men’s Club, residence clubs, Veterans group, Girl and Boy Scouts troops, and schools in Ocean County. We will come to you. The talk is approximately 30 to 40 minutes long,” Schmidt said.

He also noted that the Society is looking for “someone with the gift of gab to volunteer along with other experienced volunteers to run our museum on a day or days of your choosing.”

“If you are interested in touring the museum and gift shop on a Wednesday or Sunday to see what is involved reach out to us,” he added.

For further information about the Society, its activities or joining, call the museum at 732-575-6904 or e-mail BillSchmidt1000@aol.com.

