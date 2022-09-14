ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

news9.com

Greenwood Gallery Hosts Final Event Before Closing Doors, Traveling

The Greenwood Gallery in Tulsa opened its doors for the last time on Saturday. The art gallery hosted a final celebration with face painting, pop-ups for local small businesses, and markdown prices on its art in hopes of finding homes for the pieces before moving. In June, the lease on...
news9.com

Kitchen 66 Entrepreneurship Program Helps Food Businesses Get A Start

The Kitchen 66 food entrepreneurship program at Mother Road Market has helped over 100 businesses get a start. Kitchen 66 provides participants with the opportunity to build a successful food business by helping them with networking, business planning and giving them a space to be creative in the kitchen. Johnny...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa County Holds Oakhurst Community Cleanup Event

There was a neighborhood community cleanup in Oakhurst, near West Tulsa, on Saturday. Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith was there to oversee the cleanup. Dumpsters were places throughout the community where household waste products could be dropped off. This includes e-waste like computers, printers and anything with a power cord...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
Tulsa, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Tulsa, OK
news9.com

Local Businesses Participate In TulsaGo Small Business Crawl

Over 150 businesses around Green Country are seeing a boost in sales this weekend during the Tulsa Go Small Business Crawl. This is its second year and organizers say the crawl has added 50 more businesses to the list. With a $10 pass, shoppers get certain discounts just for the...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

New Play Brings Shakespeare Characters Into Tulsa

A new play takes a group of Shakespeare’s most well-known characters from their respective plays into Tulsa. It's the premise of a brand new play called Twisted Shakez. It was written by a local playwright and features actors from across Green Country. Ibrahim Buyckes and Cornelius Johnson with Blackjack...
news9.com

Oklahoma's Largest Pet Adoption Event Held At Jenks Riverwalk

Hundreds of dog owners and their pups had an awesome time Saturday at Woofstock 2022. This is Oklahoma's largest pet adoption event, taking place for four hours at the Riverwalk in Jenks. Woofstock had 40 pet-related vendors and almost 30 animal rescue groups and animal shelters. Griffin Media is one...
JENKS, OK
news9.com

Dozens Of Motorcycles Ride Through Tulsa For Cross-Country Race

Dozens of Vintage Motorcycles passed through Tulsa Sunday as part of a cross-country rally. Sunday was the third day of a 10-day motorcycle ride from Springfield, Illinois, to Santa Monica, California, along Route 66. The 89 riders split up into three classes and are given the route to follow, without...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Pop-Up Market Allows People To Give Away Unwanted Items

Over 150 local businesses across Green Country are seeing a boost in support from the community this weekend through the TulsaGo Small Business Crawl. “When you support a local business, and you buy something that is made here the money stays in the community,” Managing partner with TulsaGo, Erik-Michael Collins said.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Sand Springs, Ponca City Students To Honor Crash Victims At Football Game

Students from both Charles Page High School and from Ponca City High School will honor those who died in the car accident at the football game Friday night in Sand Springs. Classmates of the teens who died said they are grateful to see not only the Sand Springs community come together, but other schools rallying behind them.
PONCA CITY, OK
news9.com

City Of Tulsa To Unveil New Fire Station

The City of Tulsa is getting ready to unveil its latest fire station. Tulsa Fire Station 33, located near South 134th East Avenue and East 41st Street, is set to be unveiled on Saturday. Mayor G.T. Bynum, Fire Chief Michael Baker and City Councilors will be present to celebrate the...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Watch: Exclusive Look Inside Downtown Tulsa's New High-Rise

In less than two weeks, the newest downtown Tulsa high-rise will be open for business. The building sits at 222 North Detroit Avenue, catty-corner to the News On 6 studio. The building, which was originally going to be the WPX Energy building, is holding its ribbon cutting later this month.
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
news9.com

Fire At Tulsa Playground Causes More Than $100,000 In Damages

Tulsa city crews are picking up the pieces of damaged playground equipment at a popular park. Part of the jungle gym caught fire, causing more than $100,000 in damage. The park is near Charles Page and 41st West Avenue. The city said this playground was the result of precious taxpayer...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

University Of Tulsa Honors First Responders For 918 Day Football Game

The University of Tulsa celebrates First Responders as part of 918 Day. During TU's game against Jacksonville State, athletes and fans honored local firefighters, law enforcement and other emergency workers. Football season is an exciting time for fans. But on Saturday, law enforcement can watch the game while wearing their...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Football Tradition Creates Special Bond For Mounds Students

Mounds Elementary School students get a big greeting every Friday morning during football season thanks to a longtime tradition from the football team and cheerleaders. Every Friday morning in the fall in Mounds starts with a hello and a high five from the football players and cheerleaders as they walk elementary students inside the school.
MOUNDS, OK
news9.com

Man Accused Of Vandalizing Ike's Chili Arrested By Tulsa Police

Tulsa police have arrested a man who they say vandalized Oklahoma's oldest restaurant. Officers say surveillance video shows Chester Rolland punching out the front window of Ike's Chili. The vandalism happened on August 26th at the restaurant on East 11th Street and South Peoria Avenue.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

1 Suspect In Custody After Shooting Near 38th And Harvard

Tulsa Police say they took a suspect into custody after someone was shot at an apartment complex. Officers responded to gunshots at the Belle Arms Apartments near 38th and Harvard around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. They say the victim was taken to the hospital and should be OK. Police have not...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police Looking For Teenagers Who Wrecked Car, Hit Another

Tulsa Police are searching for teenagers that they say hit a car, wrecked and ran away. Police said the crash happened around 7 p.m. near East 36th Street North and North Peoria. Police have not released a description of the suspects or any other information.
TULSA, OK

