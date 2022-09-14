ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

FSU opens as sizable favorite over Boston College

Florida State opened as a significant favorite over Boston College for the upcoming ACC contest. The 3-0 Seminoles are 16.5-point favorites over the visiting Eagles for Saturday’s 8 p.m. matchup, according to William Hill. FSU is coming off a dramatic and emotional road win at Louisville in which the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Louisville lands a commitment from Miami WR Cataurus Hicks

The University of Louisville football recruiting Class of 2023 grew by one on Sunday night. Coming off an unofficial visit to Louisville on Friday night, Miami Central High School wide receiver Cataurus Hicks committed to the Cardinals. Hicks had 10 total scholarship offers but is an unranked prospect who is having a big senior season at Miami Central.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Florida State QB Jordan Travis leaves in first half vs. Louisville with apparent leg injury

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was injured with an apparent leg injury following a sack late in the first half of the Seminoles' Friday night contest vs. Louisville. Travis had completed 13 of 17 pass attempts for 157 yards with two touchdowns and one interception at the time of his injury. Florida State trailed by a score of 21-14 at the time of Travis' injury.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

