FSU opens as sizable favorite over Boston College
Florida State opened as a significant favorite over Boston College for the upcoming ACC contest. The 3-0 Seminoles are 16.5-point favorites over the visiting Eagles for Saturday’s 8 p.m. matchup, according to William Hill. FSU is coming off a dramatic and emotional road win at Louisville in which the...
Early on-field success could help Florida State have an impressive week on the recruiting trail
Things couldn't be going much better for Mike Norvell and Florida State on the football field this season. They handled their week zero opponent Duquesne easily. They then traveled to New Orleans and beat a talented LSU team before coming away with a road win against the Louisville Cardinals this past Friday.
ESPN FPI: FSU's projected win total is nearly 9 games
Florida State’s most likely win total for 2022 is now 9 games, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index projections. The FPI has FSU’s projected win-loss record at 8.6 wins to 3.4 losses. The metric ranks FSU 31st nationally and gives the Seminoles a 99.2 percent chance of...
Louisville lands a commitment from Miami WR Cataurus Hicks
The University of Louisville football recruiting Class of 2023 grew by one on Sunday night. Coming off an unofficial visit to Louisville on Friday night, Miami Central High School wide receiver Cataurus Hicks committed to the Cardinals. Hicks had 10 total scholarship offers but is an unranked prospect who is having a big senior season at Miami Central.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
While FSU remains outside the AP Top 25, they continue to appear on more and more ballots
Florida State is ranked No. 27 overall in the Associated Press Top 25, which was released on Sunday afternoon. As has been the case the past several weeks, FSU continues to appear on more and more ballots and find themselves trending up with some individual voters. FSU was at No. 32 overall last week.
Florida State QB Jordan Travis leaves in first half vs. Louisville with apparent leg injury
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was injured with an apparent leg injury following a sack late in the first half of the Seminoles' Friday night contest vs. Louisville. Travis had completed 13 of 17 pass attempts for 157 yards with two touchdowns and one interception at the time of his injury. Florida State trailed by a score of 21-14 at the time of Travis' injury.
