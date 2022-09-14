ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 3

Related
live5news.com

Suspect arrested after fatal shooting at Georgetown nightclub

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a nightclub in Georgetown. The nightclub is on Bouie Way off of Old Pee Dee Road. One person is dead from gunshot wounds, according to Georgetown Sheriff’s...
GEORGETOWN, SC
wpde.com

Police investigating after two people hit by car in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after two people were struck by a car Saturday night on Church Street in Lake City, according to officials. Lake City Police Chief Jody Cooper said they're still gathering information to learn the details of what happened and to determine if they need to investigate or S.C. Highway Patrol.
LAKE CITY, SC
wpde.com

Argument led to deadly shooting at Georgetown Co. nightclub

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a shooting at a Georgetown County nightclub. Enis Jenerette, 35, of Conway was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at a nightclub on Bouie...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
Myrtle Beach, SC
Sports
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
WMBF

Man arrested after hours-long standoff with police in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown police say that a man is in custody after barricading himself inside a home in Georgetown early Saturday morning. Christopher Elliot McLeod, 24, was charged with aggravated breach of peace and discharging a firearm into a dwelling. Officers responded to Shade Street for a shots...
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

Police working to remove man from home in Georgetown standoff

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown police say that an armed man has barricaded himself inside a home in Georgetown early Saturday morning. Officers responded to 308 Shade Street for a shots fired call, according to Deputy Chief Nelson Brown of the Georgetown Police Department. Officers contained the scene and were...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WMBF

Florence police investigating deadly hit-and-run

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are investigating after one person was killed in a hit-and-run early Saturday. The Florence Police Department said officers were called to a crash in the area of Church Street and June Lane at around 2:50 a.m. Police said the crash involved a single vehicle that rolled over.
FLORENCE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sports Bar#Violent Crime#Ems#Wmbf News
live5news.com

‘You gonna die’: New report details fatal officer-involved shooting

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigation report from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division provides new details about what led up to a deadly officer-involved shooting in Georgetown. In the report, SLED says James Frazier, Jr., 50, was identified as the suspect in an armed robbery at a gas station...
GEORGETOWN, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTW News13

Lumberton police search for suspects in Monday theft

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are searching for two suspects believed to be involved in a theft on Monday. Police are searching for Shawn Lee Jones, 45, of Rowland, and Sean Rogers, 37, of Lumberton on charges of felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering, according to police. Police didn’t […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WBTW News13

2 women accused of stabbing man in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two women are accused of stabbing a man Monday in Myrtle Beach, according to warrants obtained by News13. Police were called Monday to a home on Blynn Drive for reports of a stabbing, according to the warrants. Amber Nicole Mullins, 22, of Myrtle Beach, and Ashley Lynn Cline are accused […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
nrcolumbus.com

Two charged with stabbing each other in Whiteville

An argument on Whiteville’s westside late Tuesday, Sept. 13, led to a man and a 17-year-old stabbing each other, with both now facing charges. According to Whiteville Police Lt. Andre Jackson, the incident happened in the 300 block of Rosemary Street right before midnight. At that time, a 17-year-old stabbed Kendrick Sinkler, 32, in the eye with a fork during an argument. And while going back and forth, Sinkler then stabbed the juvenile in the shoulder with a knife.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Police sergeant in SC fired after video of him making arrest is posted on YouTube, chief says

FLORENCE, S.C. — A police sergeant in South Carolina is no longer on the job after a video of him making an arrest was posted on YouTube, according to his boss. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said on Monday the sheriff's office received a written complaint from the person who was arrested and learned the person had posted his video of the arrest on the internet.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

2 juveniles, woman accused of breaking into 9 Lumberton businesses

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two juveniles and a woman have been charged after Lumberton police said they broke into nine businesses early Tuesday morning. Jennifer Lynn Britt, 42, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with eight counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, eight counts of felony […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WBTW News13

Two injured in crash in Carolina Forest

CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured Thursday morning in a crash in Carolina Forest, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The two-vehicle crash happened at about 10:20 a.m. in the area of Glenforest Road and Carolina Forest Boulevard, HCFR said. One of the vehicles overturned and someone had to be removed. Drivers […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy