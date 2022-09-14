Read full article on original website
Related
Deputies: 1 arrested, 1 dead after reported shooting at Georgetown nightclub
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies have arrested a man following a deadly shooting that happened at a Georgetown nightclub early Sunday morning. According to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a nightclub on Bouie Way off Old Pee Dee Road on Sunday. GSCO says a shooting happened following a […]
live5news.com
Suspect arrested after fatal shooting at Georgetown nightclub
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a nightclub in Georgetown. The nightclub is on Bouie Way off of Old Pee Dee Road. One person is dead from gunshot wounds, according to Georgetown Sheriff’s...
wpde.com
Police investigating after two people hit by car in Lake City
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after two people were struck by a car Saturday night on Church Street in Lake City, according to officials. Lake City Police Chief Jody Cooper said they're still gathering information to learn the details of what happened and to determine if they need to investigate or S.C. Highway Patrol.
wpde.com
Argument led to deadly shooting at Georgetown Co. nightclub
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a shooting at a Georgetown County nightclub. Enis Jenerette, 35, of Conway was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at a nightclub on Bouie...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMBF
Man arrested after hours-long standoff with police in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown police say that a man is in custody after barricading himself inside a home in Georgetown early Saturday morning. Christopher Elliot McLeod, 24, was charged with aggravated breach of peace and discharging a firearm into a dwelling. Officers responded to Shade Street for a shots...
live5news.com
Police working to remove man from home in Georgetown standoff
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown police say that an armed man has barricaded himself inside a home in Georgetown early Saturday morning. Officers responded to 308 Shade Street for a shots fired call, according to Deputy Chief Nelson Brown of the Georgetown Police Department. Officers contained the scene and were...
WMBF
Florence police investigating deadly hit-and-run
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are investigating after one person was killed in a hit-and-run early Saturday. The Florence Police Department said officers were called to a crash in the area of Church Street and June Lane at around 2:50 a.m. Police said the crash involved a single vehicle that rolled over.
Florence police: Driver in rollover crash found dead after being ‘carried or dragged’ in hit-and-run
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run Friday night in which the driver of a car involved in a rollover crash was “dragged or carried” to a different location about three miles away. Police were called at about 2:50 a.m. to Church Street near June Lane to investigate a report of […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMBF
S.C. man sentenced to 10 years for 2020 gang-related Ocean Boulevard shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Chesterfield County man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in a May 2020 gang-related shooting incident on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach. Antonio Trayvon Brown, Jr., 22, of Cheraw, pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high...
1 person shot during fight at sports bar on North Kings Highway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot and another person suffered minor injuries Tuesday afternoon after a single gunshot was fired during a fight at a sports bar on North Kings Highway, according to an Horry County police report. It happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the Backyard Sports Bar and Grill in […]
live5news.com
‘You gonna die’: New report details fatal officer-involved shooting
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigation report from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division provides new details about what led up to a deadly officer-involved shooting in Georgetown. In the report, SLED says James Frazier, Jr., 50, was identified as the suspect in an armed robbery at a gas station...
wpde.com
'My heart just dropped:' Friend of 31-year-old pregnant woman shot, killed in Marion talks
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — The person who shot and killed a Marion woman, who was eight months pregnant, will face two counts of murder - one for the woman and one for her unborn baby. Marion police Chief Tony Flowers said they do have a person of interest, but...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lumberton police search for suspects in Monday theft
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are searching for two suspects believed to be involved in a theft on Monday. Police are searching for Shawn Lee Jones, 45, of Rowland, and Sean Rogers, 37, of Lumberton on charges of felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering, according to police. Police didn’t […]
2 women accused of stabbing man in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two women are accused of stabbing a man Monday in Myrtle Beach, according to warrants obtained by News13. Police were called Monday to a home on Blynn Drive for reports of a stabbing, according to the warrants. Amber Nicole Mullins, 22, of Myrtle Beach, and Ashley Lynn Cline are accused […]
nrcolumbus.com
Two charged with stabbing each other in Whiteville
An argument on Whiteville’s westside late Tuesday, Sept. 13, led to a man and a 17-year-old stabbing each other, with both now facing charges. According to Whiteville Police Lt. Andre Jackson, the incident happened in the 300 block of Rosemary Street right before midnight. At that time, a 17-year-old stabbed Kendrick Sinkler, 32, in the eye with a fork during an argument. And while going back and forth, Sinkler then stabbed the juvenile in the shoulder with a knife.
WYFF4.com
Police sergeant in SC fired after video of him making arrest is posted on YouTube, chief says
FLORENCE, S.C. — A police sergeant in South Carolina is no longer on the job after a video of him making an arrest was posted on YouTube, according to his boss. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said on Monday the sheriff's office received a written complaint from the person who was arrested and learned the person had posted his video of the arrest on the internet.
2 juveniles, woman accused of breaking into 9 Lumberton businesses
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two juveniles and a woman have been charged after Lumberton police said they broke into nine businesses early Tuesday morning. Jennifer Lynn Britt, 42, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with eight counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, eight counts of felony […]
Two injured in crash in Carolina Forest
CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured Thursday morning in a crash in Carolina Forest, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The two-vehicle crash happened at about 10:20 a.m. in the area of Glenforest Road and Carolina Forest Boulevard, HCFR said. One of the vehicles overturned and someone had to be removed. Drivers […]
WMBF
Crash on Highway 17 closes down northbound traffic, authorities say
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are responding to a serious collision on Highway 17 near Hog Heaven. Georgetown County Emergency Management said the northbound lanes are blocked and to expect delays while Midway Fire Rescue assists on scene. No further details are available at this time. Stay with WMBF...
wpde.com
Arrests made, 2 at large following multiple robberies in Lumberton: Police
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after several robberies took place this week. On Monday September 12, around 2:41 a.m., Lumberton Police Officers responded to a business alarm at Sole Freakz located at 3567 Lackey Street. Officers said they found a front window of the business had been...
Comments / 3