WMAZ
Dodge County man shoots, kills neighbor's father over animal fight
EASTMAN, Ga. — Investigators say a 71-year-old Dodge County man shot and killed a neighbor's family member after the neighbor’s dog allegedly attacked the elderly man’s cat Friday night. Sheriff Brian Robinson says 47-year-old John David Ussery had just arrived to his son’s home on 907 Telfair...
WALB 10
1 wanted in Americus armed robbery
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted armed robbery suspect. Jakeem Rashard Carter,23, of Americus is wanted for armed robbery, aggravated assault and battery. The charges stem from the assault and robbery of a male in the 400 block...
WALB 10
1 wanted in Americus aggravated assault incident
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Americus Police Department is searching for a man connected to an aggravated assault incident that happened last Tuesday, according to the agency. On Sept. 6, at approximately 11:17 p.m. officers responded to the 500 Block of East Forsyth Street to a report of shots fired. Two...
allongeorgia.com
Four Arrested After Two-Month Drug Trafficking Investigation in Tift County
On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO) and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office concluded a two-month drug trafficking investigation that resulted in the arrests of four people and the seizure of illegal drugs representing a combined value of $710,000.00. The following were arrested and charged:
Two people arrested outside a church in Washington County trying to fly drone strapped with contraband into prison
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man and a woman were arrested in Washington County on Sept. 11 for attempting to smuggle illegal items into a prison in Davisboro using a drone. Deputies saw a suspicious vehicle parked at a church on Highway 231 in Davisboro. While speaking with the two people inside the car, they noticed a drone hovering over their heads, carrying a large object.
WCTV
Man accused of shooting two kids in Colquitt Co. had just been freed from prison
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Two teenagers are recovering after they were shot over the weekend in Moultrie. And now, the suspected shooter is back behind bars after getting out of jail two days before the shooting, according to Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office. 32-year-old Andrew Murphy is facing attempted murder...
allongeorgia.com
Atlanta Woman Convicted for Neglect and Exploitation of the Disabled and Elderly
Attorney General Chris Carr announced the successful conviction of Michelle Oliver on one count of operating an unlicensed personal care home, one count of willful deprivation of an elder person, seven counts of willful deprivation of a disabled adult, and 51 counts of financial exploitation of a disabled adult. A...
wgxa.tv
Police: Bystander hit by gunfire in his home during shootout in Americus
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A teen is in custody and a second suspect is still wanted after a bystander was injured in his own home amid a shootout in Americus. According to the Americus Police Department, officers responded to Barbara Battle Way and Patterson Street on September 1 around 5:48 p.m.
WALB 10
‘His actions have left these children permanently maimed and disabled’: Man arrested in shooting of Colquitt Co. teens
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Two teenagers are recovering after they were shot over the weekend in Moultrie. And now, the suspected shooter is back behind bars after getting out of jail two days before the shooting, according to Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office. 32-year-old Andrew Jacob Murphy is facing attempted...
wgxa.tv
Disappeared: WRPD police need help solving case of missing woman
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins police are reaching out to the public in their investigation of a woman who went missing in 2016. According to police, 45-year-old Christie Douglas was last seen walking in the Ravenwood Way neighborhood on March 16, 2016. After not hearing from or seeing...
southgatv.com
Fitzgerald’s “meth-rug” suspect pleads guilty
ALBANY, GA – A Southwest Georgia man arrested after federal agents discovered nearly two kilograms of methamphetamine soaked in a rug and crystal meth in packages at the Atlanta airport addressed to him from Mexico pleaded guilty for drug distribution recently. Chad Williamson, 42, of Fitzgerald, Georgia, pleaded guilty...
Meth-soaked rug leads to arrest of Fitzgerald man
ALBANY — A southwest Georgia man arrested after federal agents discovered nearly two kilograms of methamphetamine soaked in a rug and crystal meth in packages at the Atlanta airport addressed to him from Mexico pleaded guilty to drug distribution recently. Chad Williamson, 42, of Fitzgerald, pleaded guilty to possession...
Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner to retire October 2
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A leadership change is coming for the Warner Robins Police Department. Chief John Wagner says he's retiring in two weeks after three years on the job. Wagner announced he's stepping down in an email to his department Thursday. He said he started with the department...
wfxl.com
Police investigating after man shot while driving down the road
A man is recovering following a shooting Sunday morning. Albany police responded to the 3300 block of Newton Road around 5:45 a.m. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim who suffered from a single gunshot wound in his left thigh. The victim told police that he was driving in the...
Fort Valley police still searching for person who killed Georgia woman in 2019
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — It's been nearly three years since Pearlie Mae Williams of Fort Valley died from what police called a "savage beating." Fort Valley police are asking for your help in finding her killer. Latoya Roberts has fond memories of her mother, Pearlie Mae Williams. "She was...
'It's time': Warner Robins Chief John Wagner explains retirement announcement
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins' police chief says he wasn't forced out of his job. He says it was just time to go. Chief John Wagner announced his retirement Thursday. For many, Warner Robins police chief's retirement announcement came as a surprise, but he says he has been planning to retire for the last 12 months.
Dougherty Grand Jury: If necessary, bring in National Guard to fight crime
ALBANY — The Dougherty County Grand Jury was presented with 101 indictments, and 100 were returned as true bills in July presentments. There was one no bill, and an additional 33 were filed by the District Attorney’s office for accusations.
Fiery crash between two semi trucks leaves driver dead and traffic backed up on I-16
BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — A truck driver is dead following a fiery crash between two semi-trucks on I-16 in Bleckley County. In a statement, Georgia State Patrol said the traffic was caused by a fatal crash between two tractor trailers. Troopers responded to the crash around 5:15 a.m. and...
wfxl.com
Albany police to give update in West Residence homicide
The Albany Police Department held a press conference Thursday morning to provide an update on the investigation into the death of 45-year-old Shannon Hammock. Hammock was found deceased in the 400 block of West Residence Avenue on August 13 around a.m. The Criminal Investigations Bureau, with the Albany Police Department,...
Albany Herald
PHOTOS; Albany transit station taking shape on Oglethorpe Boulevard
The site of the coming Albany Transportation Center is teeming with activities as workers are busy on the exterior and interior as well as the bus shelter. The station, located at the site of the former Trailways building, is scheduled to be completed in January.
