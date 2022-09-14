ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crisp County, GA

WMAZ

Dodge County man shoots, kills neighbor's father over animal fight

EASTMAN, Ga. — Investigators say a 71-year-old Dodge County man shot and killed a neighbor's family member after the neighbor’s dog allegedly attacked the elderly man’s cat Friday night. Sheriff Brian Robinson says 47-year-old John David Ussery had just arrived to his son’s home on 907 Telfair...
DODGE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

1 wanted in Americus armed robbery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted armed robbery suspect. Jakeem Rashard Carter,23, of Americus is wanted for armed robbery, aggravated assault and battery. The charges stem from the assault and robbery of a male in the 400 block...
AMERICUS, GA
WALB 10

1 wanted in Americus aggravated assault incident

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Americus Police Department is searching for a man connected to an aggravated assault incident that happened last Tuesday, according to the agency. On Sept. 6, at approximately 11:17 p.m. officers responded to the 500 Block of East Forsyth Street to a report of shots fired. Two...
AMERICUS, GA
allongeorgia.com

Four Arrested After Two-Month Drug Trafficking Investigation in Tift County

On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO) and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office concluded a two-month drug trafficking investigation that resulted in the arrests of four people and the seizure of illegal drugs representing a combined value of $710,000.00. The following were arrested and charged:
TIFT COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Two people arrested outside a church in Washington County trying to fly drone strapped with contraband into prison

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man and a woman were arrested in Washington County on Sept. 11 for attempting to smuggle illegal items into a prison in Davisboro using a drone. Deputies saw a suspicious vehicle parked at a church on Highway 231 in Davisboro. While speaking with the two people inside the car, they noticed a drone hovering over their heads, carrying a large object.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Disappeared: WRPD police need help solving case of missing woman

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins police are reaching out to the public in their investigation of a woman who went missing in 2016. According to police, 45-year-old Christie Douglas was last seen walking in the Ravenwood Way neighborhood on March 16, 2016. After not hearing from or seeing...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
southgatv.com

Fitzgerald’s “meth-rug” suspect pleads guilty

ALBANY, GA – A Southwest Georgia man arrested after federal agents discovered nearly two kilograms of methamphetamine soaked in a rug and crystal meth in packages at the Atlanta airport addressed to him from Mexico pleaded guilty for drug distribution recently. Chad Williamson, 42, of Fitzgerald, Georgia, pleaded guilty...
FITZGERALD, GA
The Albany Herald

Meth-soaked rug leads to arrest of Fitzgerald man

ALBANY — A southwest Georgia man arrested after federal agents discovered nearly two kilograms of methamphetamine soaked in a rug and crystal meth in packages at the Atlanta airport addressed to him from Mexico pleaded guilty to drug distribution recently. Chad Williamson, 42, of Fitzgerald, pleaded guilty to possession...
FITZGERALD, GA
wfxl.com

Police investigating after man shot while driving down the road

A man is recovering following a shooting Sunday morning. Albany police responded to the 3300 block of Newton Road around 5:45 a.m. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim who suffered from a single gunshot wound in his left thigh. The victim told police that he was driving in the...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany police to give update in West Residence homicide

The Albany Police Department held a press conference Thursday morning to provide an update on the investigation into the death of 45-year-old Shannon Hammock. Hammock was found deceased in the 400 block of West Residence Avenue on August 13 around a.m. The Criminal Investigations Bureau, with the Albany Police Department,...
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

PHOTOS; Albany transit station taking shape on Oglethorpe Boulevard

The site of the coming Albany Transportation Center is teeming with activities as workers are busy on the exterior and interior as well as the bus shelter. The station, located at the site of the former Trailways building, is scheduled to be completed in January.

