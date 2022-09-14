ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
Rutherford Source

Ten Tennessee Children Are Winners of TNStars $1,000 Scholarships

Ten Tennessee children have each won a $1,000 scholarship deposited into a TNStars College Savings 529 account in celebration of TNStars’ 10th Birthday!. State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. and the TNStars College Savings 529 Program made the scholarship giveaway available as part of the “TNStars Turns 10” celebration. The contest was open throughout August to all Tennessee residents, age 21 and older, to enter online on behalf of a child aged 10 or under. These ten winners were randomly chosen from each of the state’s Grand Divisions:
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

‘Stars Over Tennessee’ Shines a Light on Tennessee Sheriffs

Hear the word “sheriff” and everyone has a picture pop into their head. It may be of the Sheriff of Nottingham, England from the days of Robin Hood. Perhaps it is Bat Masterson, considered the best of the breed in the Wild West. Or Maybe Andy Taylor of Mayberry from the TV show. But what is the vision of a sheriff in Tennessee? Eleven years ago, Ronnie Erwin and his now deceased wife, Lynn, began to explore that question by researching the almost 4,200 sheriffs who have served the State of Tennessee since 1776 in their coffee table book, Stars Over Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Health
Rutherford Source

WEATHER 9-18-2022 Heat Returns

Going to be a hot week, near record temps mid-week before we get some relief. The sun remains and Fall weather is in the long-term. Sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Monday Night. Mostly clear, with a...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Shine Gold
Rutherford Source

WEATHER 9-12-13,2022 Comfortable

Well, it doesn’t get any better than this forecast. We’ll just leave this right here:. Sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 56. South southwest wind around 5 mph. Tuesday. Sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest...
ENVIRONMENT
Rutherford Source

BBB Warns of Student Loan Forgiveness Scams

The recent announcement of canceling student loans of up to $20,000 by the U.S. Department of Education has created a new opportunity for scammers. Better Business Bureau of Middle TN and Southern KY warns consumers to be aware of rising student loan forgiveness scams. “The student loan forgiveness program is...
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

WEATHER 9-15-16,2022 Getting Warmer

The extended forecast is pretty familiar, sunny and getting warmer. By next week we will see a return of summer. Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southeast in the evening.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Rutherford Source

WEATHER 9-14-15, 2022 Warm But Pleasant

It’s a repeat of the last couple of days…. Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Clear, with a low around 60. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Thursday. Sunny, with a high near 88....
ENVIRONMENT
Rutherford Source

WEATHER 9-12-13, 2022 Cooler

Sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy