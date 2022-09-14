Read full article on original website
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected in Tennessee
NASHVILLE – A strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee. To protect the health of other domesticated birds, the State Veterinarian is leading the emergency response and ordering an immediate halt to poultry shows, exhibitions, and sales statewide. HPAI is known...
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: September 11, 2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from September 11 to September 16. Missing Person BOLO: On 09/08/2022 Stephanie Whittenberg and her juvenile son were reported missing by their family. Wynonna Judd, has announced the line-up of special guests who will be joining her on the road for...
Ten Tennessee Children Are Winners of TNStars $1,000 Scholarships
Ten Tennessee children have each won a $1,000 scholarship deposited into a TNStars College Savings 529 account in celebration of TNStars’ 10th Birthday!. State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. and the TNStars College Savings 529 Program made the scholarship giveaway available as part of the “TNStars Turns 10” celebration. The contest was open throughout August to all Tennessee residents, age 21 and older, to enter online on behalf of a child aged 10 or under. These ten winners were randomly chosen from each of the state’s Grand Divisions:
‘Stars Over Tennessee’ Shines a Light on Tennessee Sheriffs
Hear the word “sheriff” and everyone has a picture pop into their head. It may be of the Sheriff of Nottingham, England from the days of Robin Hood. Perhaps it is Bat Masterson, considered the best of the breed in the Wild West. Or Maybe Andy Taylor of Mayberry from the TV show. But what is the vision of a sheriff in Tennessee? Eleven years ago, Ronnie Erwin and his now deceased wife, Lynn, began to explore that question by researching the almost 4,200 sheriffs who have served the State of Tennessee since 1776 in their coffee table book, Stars Over Tennessee.
Over 5,000 Smoke Alarms and 530 Carbon Monoxide Detectors Donated for Life-Saving Program
The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) proudly announce the donation of 5,000 smoke alarms and 530 carbon monoxide detectors by nationally leading smoke alarm manufacturer Kidde for use in the “Get Alarmed, Tennessee!” smoke alarm program. Launched...
WEATHER 9-18-2022 Heat Returns
Going to be a hot week, near record temps mid-week before we get some relief. The sun remains and Fall weather is in the long-term. Sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Monday Night. Mostly clear, with a...
TBI Casework Leads to Arrest of La Vergne Man in Florida ICAC Investigation
RUTHERFORD COUNTY – Special Agents assigned to TBI’s Cybercrime and Digital Evidence Unit have charged a La Vergne man in connection to an ongoing Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation in Florida. In July, TBI received information from the Walton County, Florida Sheriff’s Department, in relation to an...
California Men Charged In Conspiracy To Ship Fentanyl-Laced Oxycodone To Nashville and Columbia
NASHVILLE – Three Santa Rosa, California men were arrested in California yesterday and charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances in middle Tennessee, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Matthew Cox, 26, Marcus Johnson, 24, and...
State Fire Marshal Reminds Tennesseans About Carbon Monoxide Safety
In Tennessee, Carbon Monoxide Awareness Day is recognized every year on September 18. To help better protect consumers, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (“SFMO”) are sharing carbon monoxide safety messages to help save lives and reduce risks.
WEATHER 9-12-13,2022 Comfortable
Well, it doesn’t get any better than this forecast. We’ll just leave this right here:. Sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 56. South southwest wind around 5 mph. Tuesday. Sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest...
BBB Warns of Student Loan Forgiveness Scams
The recent announcement of canceling student loans of up to $20,000 by the U.S. Department of Education has created a new opportunity for scammers. Better Business Bureau of Middle TN and Southern KY warns consumers to be aware of rising student loan forgiveness scams. “The student loan forgiveness program is...
WEATHER 9-15-16,2022 Getting Warmer
The extended forecast is pretty familiar, sunny and getting warmer. By next week we will see a return of summer. Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southeast in the evening.
WEATHER 9-14-15, 2022 Warm But Pleasant
It’s a repeat of the last couple of days…. Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Clear, with a low around 60. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Thursday. Sunny, with a high near 88....
WEATHER 9-12-13, 2022 Cooler
Sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants in each state serving the best waffles, including this popular spot in Tennessee.
