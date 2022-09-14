ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rutherford Source

WEATHER 9-18-2022 Heat Returns

Going to be a hot week, near record temps mid-week before we get some relief. The sun remains and Fall weather is in the long-term. Sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Monday Night. Mostly clear, with a...
ENVIRONMENT
Rutherford Source

WEATHER 9-15-16,2022 Getting Warmer

The extended forecast is pretty familiar, sunny and getting warmer. By next week we will see a return of summer. Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southeast in the evening.
ENVIRONMENT
Rutherford Source

WEATHER 9-12-13,2022 Comfortable

Well, it doesn’t get any better than this forecast. We’ll just leave this right here:. Sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 56. South southwest wind around 5 mph. Tuesday. Sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest...
ENVIRONMENT
Rutherford Source

WEATHER 9-12-13, 2022 Cooler

Sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
Rutherford Source

Titans Weather Forecast 9-11-2022

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Patchy fog before 7am. High near 83. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Sunday Night. Showers likely and possibly a...
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

‘Stars Over Tennessee’ Shines a Light on Tennessee Sheriffs

Hear the word “sheriff” and everyone has a picture pop into their head. It may be of the Sheriff of Nottingham, England from the days of Robin Hood. Perhaps it is Bat Masterson, considered the best of the breed in the Wild West. Or Maybe Andy Taylor of Mayberry from the TV show. But what is the vision of a sheriff in Tennessee? Eleven years ago, Ronnie Erwin and his now deceased wife, Lynn, began to explore that question by researching the almost 4,200 sheriffs who have served the State of Tennessee since 1776 in their coffee table book, Stars Over Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

State and Federal Fire Assistance Grant Opportunities Now Available

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry provides communities, groups, and organizations with technical and financial assistance. This year, the division is offering two direct grant programs through the state and is promoting a new federal program. State programs include the Volunteer Fire Assistance and the Hazard Mitigation Assistance grants. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service is offering a Community Wildfire Defense grant.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

