Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Constantine Fans Are Shocked by Keanu Reeves Sequel News
Earlier today, it was reported that a sequel to the 2005 DC movie, Constantine, is in the works with Keanu Reeves set to return in the titular role. According to Deadline, the follow-up to the cult classic is in development at Warner Bros, and the first movie's director, Francis Lawrence, is also returning. Akiva Goldsman is set to write the script and produce the film, and J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella are producing with Lorenzo DiBonaventura and Erwin Stoff executive producing. The first film made $230.9 million worldwide against a budget between $70-100 million, but was ultimately met with mixed reactions from film critics. However, over the last 17 years, the movie has developed quite a following. In fact, many fans have taken to social media to celebrate the news.
ComicBook
Keanu Reeves Returns as John Constantine With New Look in Fan Art
Earlier today it was announced that Keanu Reeves and director Francis Lawrence would be re-teaming for a sequel to Constantine (2005). J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot will produce the sequel with Akiva Goldsman penning the script. Abrams was initially developing a series focusing on the character for HBO Max, but that, and Madame X has been shelved, marking a major change of direction. Fans have been wondering what was happening with Abrams' Justice League Dark projects, and now we know. One fan celebrated the news by creating a new piece of fan art that shows a very different look for Reeves as the character.
‘1883’ Star Isabel May Lands Major New Role Opposite Casey Affleck
Following her major success as Elsa Dutton on the Yellowstone prequel 1883, Isabel May has landed a new role alongside Oscar-winning actor Casey Affleck. As The Hollywood Reporter shared, the 21-year-old has inked a deal to star in The Smack. The story puts Affleck in the lead role as Rowan Petty, an often unsuccessful conman who will take every chance to make a score. To better his chances of making it big in crime, he teams up with a woman named Jade. And the two of them head to LA.
Popculture
Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel
Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
New Interview With the Vampire Featurette Introduces Claudia
We're just a few weeks away from the debut of AMC's Interview With the Vampire and now, AMC is introducing viewers to the child vampire Claudia in a new featurette. In the video, which you can check out for yourself below, Series star Bailey Bass explains that while Claudia is embraced as a child — specifically a 14-year-old in this adaptation of Anne Rice's iconic novel — she still has to deal with the emotions of an adult woman as time moves on and she ceases to age.
ComicBook
Marvel's She-Hulk Episode 5 Images: Trademark by Titania
Warning: this story contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 5, "Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans." "Strength is beauty. Beauty is strength. What makes you beautiful?" questions the spiel for SheHulk by Titania, the not-hyphenated luxury line of skin care, beauty, and wellness products created by super-powered influencer Titania (Jameela Jamil). "Be strong. Be beautiful. Own who you are." If you can't own who you are, own the trademark to the name "She-Hulk": the mean, green, countersuit-filing machine alter-ego of superhero lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany). But this court battle won't be pretty.
ComicBook
Henry Silva, Johnny Cool and Batman: The Animated Series Actor, Dies at 95
Henry Silva, the longtime character actor with 140 acting credits to his name, has passed away at age 95. Silva was known for an array of roles, including working with Frank Sinatra in Ocean's 11 (1960) and The Manchurian Candidate (1962) in which he played Roger Corneal and Chunjin, respectively. In addition to his longtime career in Hollywood, Silva also made many European films due to being fluent in both Italian and Spanish. However, our ComicBook.com readers might know Silva best for voicing Bane in Batman: The Animated Series, Superman: The Animated Series, and The New Batman Adventures. According to Deadline, he passed away of natural causes at the Motion Picture and Television Fund Hospital in Woodland Hills, California.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Prequel 1923 Adds Peacemaker's Robert Patrick to Cast
The wide world of Yellowstone continues to grow with the fifth season coming in November, and multiple spinoffs in the works. In addition to the upcoming 6666, 1883 was a limited series that ended earlier this year, and 1923 is coming later this year. The cast of the newest prequel series continues to grow as it introduces another generation of Duttons to the franchise. The new series will take place four decades after 1883, and it's set to star iconic actors, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. This week, it was announced that Terminator 2: Judgement Day and Peacemaker's Robert Patrick will be joining the cast.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Interview With the Vampire: New Photos Offer Best Look Yet at AMC's Anne Rice Adaptation
AMC's adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire will debut in just two weeks, and now the network is giving fans their best look yet at the upcoming series thanks to new photos. In the photos, which you can check out below, we get new looks at not only Jacob Anderson's Louis de Pointe du Lack and Sam Reid's Lestat de Lioncourt, but the world they live in where the story begins — turn of the 20th century New Orleans. We also get new looks at Bailey Bass' child vampire Claudia and Eric Bogossian's journalist actually interviewing the titular vampire, Daniel Molloy.
ComicBook
Titania Takes Over She-Hulk's Real-Life Phone Number
After this week's episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Mary MacPherran / Titania (Jameela Jamil) has definitely staked her claim in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The antagonist has had a ridiculous and hilarious stamp on the show thus far, which has only been made better by Jamil's real-world guerrilla marketing for the show, including appearing in costume as Titania to vandalize She-Hulk posters and crash New York Fashion Week. Now, Titania has taken things a step further and even hacked She-Hulk's IRL voice number, which fans could call to hear a voicemail message from Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and Augustus "Pug" Pugliese (Josh Segarra) after the show's San Diego Comic-Con trailer. Now, if fans call 1-877-SHE-HULK, they can hear a voicemail from Titania — and it has to be heard to be believed.
ComicBook
The Next Karate Kid Star Hilary Swank Speaks Out on Cobra Kai Return
The fifth season of Cobra Kai is now streaming on Netflix and the series has seen the return of some pivotal characters from the Karate Kid film franchise. Of course, the show stars franchise staples Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) and William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), but there is another big name from the films that people want to see return. Oscar-winner Hilary Swank starred as Julie Pierce in The Next Karate Kid in 1994, and she was recently tight-lipped when asked about appearing on Cobra Kai in the future.
ComicBook
Fast X Star Brie Larson Reveals Character Name
Fast X began production back in April, and it was revealed that some big names will be joining the franchise's penultimate outing. Aquaman star Jason Momoa will be appearing in the film along with Captain Marvel star Brie Larson. We've seen a lot of fun photos of Larson on the movie's set, and her latest post revealed her character's name. According to Larson, she will be playing Tess in the movie.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
startattle.com
The Good House (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Sigourney Weaver, Kevin Kline
The Good House follows Hildy Good (Sigourney Weaver), a wry New England realtor and descendant of the Salem witches, who loves her w-ne and her secrets. Startattle.com – The Good House 2022. Hildy’s compartmentalized life begins to unravel as she rekindles a romance with her old high-school flame, Frank...
WATCH: Goodfellas Star Lorraine Bracco Gets Choked Up About Costars Ray Liotta, James Gandolfini & Tony Sirico
Goodfellas star Lorraine Bracco is raising a glass to her late costars. The actress, also known for her role on The Sopranos, appeared on Rachael Ray Show Friday and got emotional when Ray's husband John Cusimano asked to toast to two friends of Bracco's, Ray Liotta and Tony Sirico. As she raised her glass, Bracco chimed in, "And to Jimmy Gandolfini... We can't forget Jim."
Comments / 0