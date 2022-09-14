ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Another Alabama county approves medical marijuana dispensaries

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The operation of medical marijuana dispensing sites has been approved in Houston County. After a unanimous vote, the commission voted that businesses and entities can now apply to hold medical marijuana dispensaries in unincorporated areas throughout the county. According to Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce’s Matt Parker, it could provide […]
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
First Coast News

Gov. Ron DeSantis issues executive order activating Florida National Guard to assist Department of Corrections

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Friday Governor Ron DeSantis issued executive order 22-213, activating the Florida National Guard to assist the Florida Department of Corrections in an effort to reduce overtime and provide relief for correctional officers on a temporary basis, according to a press release from Taryn Fenske, Director of Communications for Governor DeSantis.
Atmore Advance

ECHS student arrested after report of gun at school

An Escambia County High School student was arrested today after a report of a firearm at the school, according to officials. According to the Escambia County Schools (Ala.) Facebook page, a report was made today that a student might be in possession of a firearm. “A critical response alert was...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Escambia County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Escambia County, AL
Government
Atmore Advance

Cary E. West

Mr. Cary Ellis West, 85, passed away on Wed., Sept. 14, 2022, in Atmore peacefully surrounded by family at his bedside. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie (Zolena O’Farrell) West; one son, Cary West Jr.; and one sister, Inez Knowles. He is survived by his one...
ATMORE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acca#Alabama Legislature#County Government#State
Atmore Advance

ECHS Class of 1962 purchases Strand Theatre seat

Escambia County High School’s Class of 1962 bought a theatre seat for the renovated Strand Theatre on Sept. 14. The class is celebrating its 60th reunion on Oct. 22, 2022. Each of the seats is $500. The Class of 1962’s seat will feature a plaque on the season with the class name.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Andalusia High School mourns the loss of student

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - Andalusia High school is mourning the loss of one of their own. The recent passing of Brendan “Beeta” Davison, Class of 2022, has left the community heartbroken. Mrs. Holly Wingard said, “Brendan was an extremely gifted student and athlete. He spent many days in...
ANDALUSIA, AL
Atmore Advance

Chiefs pound Elberta (Ala.) 49-24 on homecoming night

Northview’s Jamarkus Jefferson scored three touchdowns and Kaden Odom added a pair of passing scores to help lead the Chiefs to a 49-24 victory over Elberta (Ala.) tonight on homecoming at Tommy Weaver Stadium in Bratt, Fla. Odom and Jefferson scored their first touchdowns on the night after NHS...
ELBERTA, AL
Joe Mertens

This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
CEDARBURG, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WKRG News 5

Pensacola felon flees police, arrested with array of drugs: ECSO reports

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars for several drug charges after fleeing from police on two separate occasions this week, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Adrian Kiwane Hale, 25, was arrested for fleeing/eluding police, trafficking methamphetamine, hydrocodone and cocaine, possession of marijuana and driving while license suspended or […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Alabama: Police trying to identify man found dead in cemetery

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) – The LaFayette Police Department is working to determine the name of a man found dead in the wooded area of a cemetery on Saturday, September 10th. The cause of death remains unknown. LaFayette police officers say EMS responded to Brookwood SC near the city cemetery when the body was discovered in […]
LA FAYETTE, AL
Evie M.

They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people

A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
FLORIDA STATE
Jake Wells

Self-Checkout causing problems for Georgia shoppers

buying item at registerPhoto by Simon Kadula (Creative Commons) If you're a customer that uses self-checkout, especially at a large store like Walmart, you want to be really, really careful when scanning any items or be prepared to face the consequences of even an honest mistake.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy