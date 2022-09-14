Read full article on original website
Another Alabama county approves medical marijuana dispensaries
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The operation of medical marijuana dispensing sites has been approved in Houston County. After a unanimous vote, the commission voted that businesses and entities can now apply to hold medical marijuana dispensaries in unincorporated areas throughout the county. According to Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce’s Matt Parker, it could provide […]
Gov. Ron DeSantis issues executive order activating Florida National Guard to assist Department of Corrections
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Friday Governor Ron DeSantis issued executive order 22-213, activating the Florida National Guard to assist the Florida Department of Corrections in an effort to reduce overtime and provide relief for correctional officers on a temporary basis, according to a press release from Taryn Fenske, Director of Communications for Governor DeSantis.
Atmore Advance
ECHS student arrested after report of gun at school
An Escambia County High School student was arrested today after a report of a firearm at the school, according to officials. According to the Escambia County Schools (Ala.) Facebook page, a report was made today that a student might be in possession of a firearm. “A critical response alert was...
Abandoned sailboat in south Alabama river causing concern
Abandoned boats are a frequent problem along our part of the gulf coast .but a man in Bon Secour has been dealing with an abandoned 30-foot sailboat for more than a year and he wants something done.
“We are going to come after you” Alabama lawmaker calls for harsher penalties for fentanyl traffickers
MONGTOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — From March 2021 to March this year the CDC reported a 20% uptick in drug overdose deaths in Alabama. DEA Assistant Special Agent for Alabama Towanda Thorne-James says that trend is largely fueled by fentanyl. She says just 2 milligrams, the equivalent of about 15 grains of salt, can be fatal. […]
Atmore Advance
Cary E. West
Mr. Cary Ellis West, 85, passed away on Wed., Sept. 14, 2022, in Atmore peacefully surrounded by family at his bedside. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie (Zolena O’Farrell) West; one son, Cary West Jr.; and one sister, Inez Knowles. He is survived by his one...
Man who went on I-85 shooting spree was circling courthouse before arrest, deputies say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga — A shooting spree on I-85 in East Alabama and West Georgia last month now has some new information. Chambers County, Alabama Sheriff Sid Lockhart says before 39-year-old Jerel Brown was taken into custody for going on a shooting spree in Georgia and Alabama last month, witnesses spotted him circling the block around the county courthouse.
This Is The Richest School District In Florida
24/7 Wall St got curious and compiled a list of the wealthiest school district in every state.
Atmore Advance
ECHS Class of 1962 purchases Strand Theatre seat
Escambia County High School’s Class of 1962 bought a theatre seat for the renovated Strand Theatre on Sept. 14. The class is celebrating its 60th reunion on Oct. 22, 2022. Each of the seats is $500. The Class of 1962’s seat will feature a plaque on the season with the class name.
wtvy.com
Andalusia High School mourns the loss of student
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - Andalusia High school is mourning the loss of one of their own. The recent passing of Brendan “Beeta” Davison, Class of 2022, has left the community heartbroken. Mrs. Holly Wingard said, “Brendan was an extremely gifted student and athlete. He spent many days in...
Atmore Advance
Chiefs pound Elberta (Ala.) 49-24 on homecoming night
Northview’s Jamarkus Jefferson scored three touchdowns and Kaden Odom added a pair of passing scores to help lead the Chiefs to a 49-24 victory over Elberta (Ala.) tonight on homecoming at Tommy Weaver Stadium in Bratt, Fla. Odom and Jefferson scored their first touchdowns on the night after NHS...
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
Pensacola felon flees police, arrested with array of drugs: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars for several drug charges after fleeing from police on two separate occasions this week, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Adrian Kiwane Hale, 25, was arrested for fleeing/eluding police, trafficking methamphetamine, hydrocodone and cocaine, possession of marijuana and driving while license suspended or […]
Alabama: Police trying to identify man found dead in cemetery
LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) – The LaFayette Police Department is working to determine the name of a man found dead in the wooded area of a cemetery on Saturday, September 10th. The cause of death remains unknown. LaFayette police officers say EMS responded to Brookwood SC near the city cemetery when the body was discovered in […]
Free food distribution to those in need this Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In conjunction with Hunger Action Month, Feeding Northeast Florida will be at five locations on Saturday, Sept. 10. The first food distribution will take place with Jim Dotson Foundation at 3754 University Club Blvd. at 7:30 a.m. The second will be in collaboration with Light in...
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people
A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
Self-Checkout causing problems for Georgia shoppers
buying item at registerPhoto by Simon Kadula (Creative Commons) If you're a customer that uses self-checkout, especially at a large store like Walmart, you want to be really, really careful when scanning any items or be prepared to face the consequences of even an honest mistake.
fox35orlando.com
Florida teen caught driving nearly 100 mph because he 'didn't want to be late for school', deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida high school student was ticketed after being caught driving nearly 100 mph in a 45 mph zone. The excuse? He didn't want to be late for school. In a Facebook post, Orange County deputies showed a picture of their speedometer that clocked the...
WTGS
2 Georgia children shot, suspect now in custody had just left prison, says GBI
MOULTRIE, Ga. — Two children remain in critical condition in the hospital after they were shot over the weekend in Georgia, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) says a suspect is now in custody. The incident happened Saturday night at a home in Moultrie on Old Adel Road,...
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for great seafood in Louisiana, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
