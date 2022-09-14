ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atmore, AL

Atmore Advance

ECHS Class of 1962 purchases Strand Theatre seat

Escambia County High School’s Class of 1962 bought a theatre seat for the renovated Strand Theatre on Sept. 14. The class is celebrating its 60th reunion on Oct. 22, 2022. Each of the seats is $500. The Class of 1962’s seat will feature a plaque on the season with the class name.
Author with Atmore ties reads book to RPES students

An author with Atmore ties read her book “The Sky Has Feelings” to Rachel Patterson Elementary School kindergartners and first graders this morning. Alaina C. Ewing, the daughter of Atmore native Maria Sutton Ewing and self-published author and illustrator, presented a story to the students that is about nature and feelings.
Cary E. West

Mr. Cary Ellis West, 85, passed away on Wed., Sept. 14, 2022, in Atmore peacefully surrounded by family at his bedside. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie (Zolena O’Farrell) West; one son, Cary West Jr.; and one sister, Inez Knowles. He is survived by his one...
Lady Cougars win fifth straight Thursday, improve to 7-4 on the season

Escambia Academy’s varsity volleyball squad won its fifth straight match Thursday in a 3-0 (25-14, 27-25, 25-13) victory over Snook Academy. Lady Cougars volleyball coach Larry Bonds said the girls trailed the second set at 7-0, but battled back to win. He added that the girls dominated the third set.
Chiefs pound Elberta (Ala.) 49-24 on homecoming night

Northview’s Jamarkus Jefferson scored three touchdowns and Kaden Odom added a pair of passing scores to help lead the Chiefs to a 49-24 victory over Elberta (Ala.) tonight on homecoming at Tommy Weaver Stadium in Bratt, Fla. Odom and Jefferson scored their first touchdowns on the night after NHS...
Blue Devils shutout Wilcox Central 34-0 on homecoming

Escambia County’s James Whatley scored three touchdowns and the Blue Devils shutout Wilcox Central 34-0 tonight on homecoming at Herbert Barnes Stadium in Atmore. Whatley scored his first two touchdowns in the first half as ECHS built a 27-0 lead going into halftime. He scored his third early in the second half on a 1-yard scamper.
ECHS student arrested after report of gun at school

An Escambia County High School student was arrested today after a report of a firearm at the school, according to officials. According to the Escambia County Schools (Ala.) Facebook page, a report was made today that a student might be in possession of a firearm. “A critical response alert was...
Creek Travel Plaza celebrates 10-year anniversary today

Atmore resident Kenny Powell is a fan of NASCAR driver Joey Logano. Powell got a chance to see Logano’s No. 22 Pennzoil Shell car from the 2018 season during Creek Travel Plaza’s 10-year anniversary celebration today. Additionally, visitors were treated to giveaways, barbecue and free drink samples. Logano...
