Escambia County’s James Whatley scored three touchdowns and the Blue Devils shutout Wilcox Central 34-0 tonight on homecoming at Herbert Barnes Stadium in Atmore. Whatley scored his first two touchdowns in the first half as ECHS built a 27-0 lead going into halftime. He scored his third early in the second half on a 1-yard scamper.

ATMORE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO