Cary E. West
Mr. Cary Ellis West, 85, passed away on Wed., Sept. 14, 2022, in Atmore peacefully surrounded by family at his bedside. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie (Zolena O’Farrell) West; one son, Cary West Jr.; and one sister, Inez Knowles. He is survived by his one...
ECHS Class of 1962 purchases Strand Theatre seat
Escambia County High School’s Class of 1962 bought a theatre seat for the renovated Strand Theatre on Sept. 14. The class is celebrating its 60th reunion on Oct. 22, 2022. Each of the seats is $500. The Class of 1962’s seat will feature a plaque on the season with the class name.
Atmore Community Hospital opens ACH Specialty Care in old MedPlus building
Atmore Community Hospital (ACH) announced today that the ACH MedPlus Building name has been changed to ACH Specialty Care. The ACH Specialty Care building will be home to visiting specialists and the hospital’s general surgeon. “We are in the process of looking at area physicians who have an interest...
ECHS student arrested after report of gun at school
An Escambia County High School student was arrested today after a report of a firearm at the school, according to officials. According to the Escambia County Schools (Ala.) Facebook page, a report was made today that a student might be in possession of a firearm. “A critical response alert was...
Chiefs pound Elberta (Ala.) 49-24 on homecoming night
Northview’s Jamarkus Jefferson scored three touchdowns and Kaden Odom added a pair of passing scores to help lead the Chiefs to a 49-24 victory over Elberta (Ala.) tonight on homecoming at Tommy Weaver Stadium in Bratt, Fla. Odom and Jefferson scored their first touchdowns on the night after NHS...
Creek Travel Plaza celebrates 10-year anniversary today
Atmore resident Kenny Powell is a fan of NASCAR driver Joey Logano. Powell got a chance to see Logano’s No. 22 Pennzoil Shell car from the 2018 season during Creek Travel Plaza’s 10-year anniversary celebration today. Additionally, visitors were treated to giveaways, barbecue and free drink samples. Logano...
Blue Devils shutout Wilcox Central 34-0 on homecoming
Escambia County’s James Whatley scored three touchdowns and the Blue Devils shutout Wilcox Central 34-0 tonight on homecoming at Herbert Barnes Stadium in Atmore. Whatley scored his first two touchdowns in the first half as ECHS built a 27-0 lead going into halftime. He scored his third early in the second half on a 1-yard scamper.
