Big five UK energy companies turning away new customers
Home movers and customers seeking better service wrongly told to stay with current supplier because of volatile market
Vulnerable countries demand global tax to pay for climate-led loss and damage
The world’s most vulnerable countries are preparing to take on the richest economies with a demand for urgent finance – potentially including new taxes on fossil fuels or flying – for the irrecoverable losses they are suffering from the climate crisis, leaked documents show. Extreme weather is...
Four-day week could alleviate cost of living crisis, thinktank claims
Benefits to productivity are already well known but parents could also save thousands in childcare and commuting costs
Burning world’s fossil fuel reserves could emit 3.5tn tons of greenhouse gas
The world will have released more planet-heating emissions than have occurred since the industrial revolution, analysis found
U.S. forces would defend Taiwan against Chinese attack, Biden says
U.S. forces would defend Taiwan if China invaded, President Joe Biden said Sunday, his clearest statement yet on the issue and one that is likely to infuriate Beijing. In a “60 Minutes” interview broadcast on CBS, Biden was asked whether the U.S. would defend Taiwan against an attack from Beijing, which claims the self-ruling island democracy as its territory.
The U.S. can’t get cocky about Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin might be losing on the battlefield, at least for the moment, but it’s a mistake to count out the master of the Kremlin. Instead, quietly, Putin is succeeding in assembling a coalition of the autocratic. Who is in Putin’s “axis of evil,” as President George W. Bush famously called a similar collection? An unlikely but utterly pernicious group straddling continents and political systems. All are worried to varying degrees about the trajectory the war in Ukraine is setting for their economy and their role in the geopolitical landscape, but they are still fully prepared to profit from it in the meantime.
