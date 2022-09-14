ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth

From the State News archives: Snapshots of Queen Elizabeth II's life

By Jack Armstrong
The State News, Michigan State University
The State News, Michigan State University
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JIP5S_0hv5s3cv00

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will attend Queen’s State Funeral, order of service confirms

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will attend the State Funeral of their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, it has been confirmed. The order of service for Monday’s elaborate ceremony shows that George, nine, and his seven-year-old sister, Charlotte, will gather alongside 2,000 others in Westminster Abbey to celebrate the life and reign of the late British monarch, who died last Thursday aged 96.However, Prince Louis, 4, the youngest child of Prince William and Princess Kate, will not attend. There had been questions over whether the children would take part in the ceremony, due to their young age. The brother and...
U.K.
The Independent

What was King Charles’s relationship with Prince Philip like?

King Charles III became the first in line to the throne when he turned three years old.His father Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, took it upon himself to groom his son to become the next British monarch. There has been much rumour and speculation surrounding Charles’s relationship with his father, much of which was tackled in Netflix’s hit series The Crown. Following the King’s accession to the throne, here’s what we know (or what’s been reported) about his relationship with Prince Philip, who died on Saturday 10 April 2021.What was their relationship like in the early days?In...
U.K.
The State News, Michigan State University

The State News, Michigan State University

East Lansing, MI
915
Followers
563
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The State News, Michigan State University

 https://statenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy