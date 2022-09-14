From the State News archives: Snapshots of Queen Elizabeth II's life

King Charles III became the first in line to the throne when he turned three years old.His father Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, took it upon himself to groom his son to become the next British monarch. There has been much rumour and speculation surrounding Charles’s relationship with his father, much of which was tackled in Netflix’s hit series The Crown. Following the King’s accession to the throne, here’s what we know (or what’s been reported) about his relationship with Prince Philip, who died on Saturday 10 April 2021.What was their relationship like in the early days?In...

U.K. ・ 1 HOUR AGO