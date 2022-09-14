Read full article on original website
Biden and world leaders set to attend state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II
US President Joe Biden will join a long slate of world leaders on Monday for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral inside London's Westminster Abbey, where royal pageantry will be on full display to pay tribute to a monarch whose rule spanned seven decades.
Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Ukrainian military says Russian attacks repelled in Kharkiv and Kherson
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy vows there will be no let up in fighting to regain territory lost to Russia
Trump is fuming over the attention DeSantis is getting for sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard: Rolling Stone
Two sources close to Trump told Rolling Stone he has been irritated and complaining about the praise DeSantis got for the political stunt.
Burning world’s fossil fuel reserves could emit 3.5tn tons of greenhouse gas
The world will have released more planet-heating emissions than have occurred since the industrial revolution, analysis found
At least 5 dead after earthquakes hit southern Iran
At least five people were killed and 44 others injured following a string of earthquakes in southern Iran on Saturday, according to the country's semi-official FARS news agency.
Biden says U.S. forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said U.S forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, his most explicit statement so far on the issue andcomments sure to anger Beijing.
