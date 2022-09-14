Read full article on original website
Fall 2022 Orientation Program Welcomes the Class of 2026
Fordham University hosted its new student orientation for Lincoln Center and Rose Hill undergraduate students at their respective campuses during the weekend of Aug. 28-30. The 2022 fall orientation schedule included a series of events and speakers across the three days, with orientation coordinators, captains and leaders working together to welcome the Class of 2026 to Fordham Lincoln Center.
Fordham Deans Roll Out New Advising System for Class of 2026
While welcoming the Class of 2026 onto Fordham’s campuses, the Fordham College at Lincoln Center (FCLC) and Fordham College at Rose Hill (FCRH) deans’ offices introduced a new mode of advising. The modifications, which were inspired by other universities’ models and student feedback, is being implemented for current first-year students.
The Fight to Ban Carriage Horses in NYC
Ryder, a carriage horse in New York City, collapsed in Hell’s Kitchen on Aug. 10, 2022. Veterinarians speculate that Ryder is around 27 years old; the average age for a carriage horse ranges from 13-14, making him exceptionally old for his occupation. Ryder’s collapse occurred after a 7 and a half hour shift during a New York heatwave, where temperatures reached 90 degrees. The incident was unfortunately not shocking, as Ryder was later found to be malnourished, dehydrated and suffering from Equine Protozoal Myeloencephalitis (EPM), a disorder that attacks the central nervous system.
Lincoln Center’s Local Canine Companions
Fordham is my school, New York is my campus, and Hell’s Kitchen dogs are my companions. As my senior year of college approaches quickly and the months of my apartment lease in Hell’s Kitchen pass by, I walk the streets of my community with a smile and wandering eyes. After a year, this is my neighborhood now. The restaurants are extensions of my apartment building, and members of the wait staff are my next-door neighbors. As I turn the corner onto Ninth Avenue, heading north toward campus, I bump into the fluffy, limping, panting, unleashed, four-pawed neighborhood regulars that parade our sidewalks. Their paw prints show up side by side with ours.
What’s the Deal With Football?
Football is a staple of American culture. It’s typically defined as an event where friends and family gather outside of a large stadium, bars or each other’s homes, eating nacho cheese and fast food. Sundays commonly feature professional games, and Saturdays are reserved for college games. College football games are an event that many students look forward to as a part of their undergraduate experience. Sitting in the stands wearing your university’s colors and rooting for their team is an experience like no other.
Ram Reads: ‘Ask A Native New Yorker,’ Reviewed By A Native New Yorker
Fordham has been responsible for generating thousands of New Yorkers since its founding in 1841. Of course, there are many students who are native New Yorkers and familiar with Fordham’s “campus” in New York City before they become students of the university. I am among this population, hailing from Brooklyn’s Coney Island. That being said, when I saw the book “Ask a Native New Yorker” at a Union Square Barnes & Noble, I was curious as to what was being said in the name of myself and millions of others.
Rams Triumph Against Monmouth, 52-49
The Fordham football team defeated the Monmouth University (MU) Hawks, 52-49, on Saturday, Sept. 10, in an electrifying offensive affair. The competition featured 1,419 total yards between the two teams. The lead changed five times in what was the highest cumulative score for the Rams since their 2016 campaign. It...
New President Welcomed Across Campuses
Over the summer, Fordham hosted a coffee reception at both the Rose Hill and Lincoln Center campuses to welcome Fordham University’s 33rd President Tania Tetlow, J.D. These welcome events were some of the university’s community members’ first times meeting the new president in person, as she was finishing her term as Loyola University New Orleans’ president prior to assuming office on July 1.
Sudoku: August 26, 2022
Irene Hao (she/they), FCLC ’25, is the fun & games editor at The Observer. Born and raised in New York City, she is undecided on her major and on the pre-law track. When not in The Observer’s office, Irene spends her time playing games and hanging out at Argo, drinking (and spilling) tea with her friends, watching Netflix, windowshopping and grabbing free food from school events.
Alison Leiby’s ‘Oh God, A Show About Abortion’ Resonates With Audiences
“Oh God, A Show About Abortion” is not your traditional stand-up. It is a one-woman political comedy that follows the abortion story of Alison Leiby, a Brooklyn-based writer and comedian, who touched on the stigma surrounding womanhood and motherhood. The show also discussed the lack of equality in health care access and the social and political weight placed on the abortion debate in America.
Don’t Be Afraid To Move to the City
I underwent a significant change of scenery when I began my first year at Fordham. In 2021, I left the comfort of home in Northern California and embraced the unfamiliarity of New York with equal parts fear and excitement. For many Fordham Lincoln Center students, adjusting to Manhattan, one of...
Fordham Appoints New Dean of Graduate School of Arts and Sciences
As a new school year begins, Fordham is welcoming a new dean of the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences (GSAS). Ann Gaylin, Ph.D., was appointed as the GSAS dean on July 5, following the passing of former dean Tyler Stovall, Ph.D., in December of last year. “I wanted to...
Fordham Community Responds to Roe Reversal
The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on June 24 to overrule the precedent set by Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey determined that abortions are no longer a constitutional right, leaving the decision to permit or deny abortions to individual states and their constitutions. Abortion access is protected in New York, but following the decision, different forms of abortion bans and restrictions immediately challenged access to abortion rights in other states.
ICCS Held In Person for First Time Since 2019
Fordham University, in collaboration with the FBI, hosted its annual International Conference on Cyber Security (ICCS) on July 18-20. The convention was created by Anthony Ferrante, Graduate School of Arts and Sciences ’04, and his mentor, Clavius Distinguished Professor Frank Hsu of the Department of Computer and Information Sciences, in 2009 after Ferrante joined the FBI and worked on a case that involved a terrorist cell using advanced technologies to plan an attack against the U.S.
