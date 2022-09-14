Another week, another Syracuse Orange game, this time returning to the Dome for the first time since week one, to take on the Purdue Boilermakers. If you haven’t checked out Hammer and Rails, they’re the SBNation Purdue Community. Travis Miller over there gets a guest spot for the local Indiana beer since he is well versed, doing a weekly feature over there (Friday Drankin’) as well. As always our friends down at Branching Out Bottle Shop in Township 5, Camillus, helped us figure out some of the other options for the matchup.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO