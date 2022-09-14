Read full article on original website
Related
wbiw.com
BNL rates a perfect ‘10’ with sectional championship at Otis Park
BEDFORD – On the grading and judgment scale, both in terms of aesthetics and execution, No.17 Bedford North Lawrence rates a perfect ‘10’ with another coveted championship. That trophy, and the smiles that accompany it, is certainly a thing of beauty. For the 10th consecutive year, the...
wbiw.com
BNL finishes 5th in annual Ray Gerkin Invite
NORTH VERNON – Bedford North Lawrence’s Jonah Bailey crossed the finish line in seventh overall as the Stars finished fifth in the 54th annual Ray Gerkin Invitational during boys cross country action on Saturday at Jennings County. BNL totaled 148 points in the 10-team field. Roncalli won the...
wbiw.com
Red Devils roll to 9-0 win over BNL
BEDFORD – Hannah Magruder and Jaidyn Calvert both recorded hat tricks as Jeffersonville posted a 9-0 victory over Bedford North Lawrence during girls high school soccer action on Saturday. The Red Devils (5-4-0, 2-1-0 in the Hoosier Hills Conference) rolled to a 6-0 lead at the half. Elle Marble,...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Joseph Bernard Hill
Joseph Bernard Hill, 86, of Bedford, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. Born May 30, 1936, in North Vernon, he was the son of Lawrence and Monclova (Fields) Hill. He married Connie Sue Guthrie on November 19, 1982, and she survives. Joe was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbiw.com
Town of Oolitic to meet in Executive Session Monday evening
OOLITIC – The Oolitic Town Council will meet in an Executive Session on Monday, Sept 19th, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the board room of the Oolitic Town Hall. Interviews and negotiations with individual or commercial prospects or agents of industrial or commercial prospects by a governing body of a political subdivision as authorized by Indiana Code s 5-14-1.5-6.1 (4).
wbiw.com
Obituary: Phylis E. Kinder
Phyllis E. Kinder, 92, of Bedford, passed away at 10:52 p.m., on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Stonebridge Health Campus. Born February 25, 1929, in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of Dwight and Virginia Beatrice (Earley) Prow. She married Jess Kinder on February 28, 1954, and he preceded her in death on August 26, 2007. She had been a secretary in the Limestone industry for 60+ years. She had been a member of the First Baptist Church of Bedford for over 50 years and served as a Sunday School teacher and was active in the church choir.
wbiw.com
With HHC lead at stake, tricky Owls flatten Stars 27-6 with dominating defense
BEDFORD – A tire without air. A big-screen television. Bread without leaven. Terrain without hills. The category, Alex Trebek? What are flat things. Include Bedford North Lawrence on that list. And now the potential Hoosier Hills Conference title is in jeopardy. With so many positive factors in their favor...
wbiw.com
Fire investigators seek information regarding six unexplained fires in Sullivan County
SHELBURN – Fire investigators are seeking information regarding suspicious fires in the town of Shelburn in Sullivan County. There have been six unexplained fires in the area since July 5, 2022. Two of the fires happened within an hour of each other on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. This is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbiw.com
Cline, Stars shoot down Red Devils
JEFFERSONVILLE – Bedford North Lawrence extended its winning streak with a thrilling 1-0 victory at Jeffersonville during boys high school soccer action on Saturday. Billy Cline scored the lone goal midway through the second half as the Stars (6-3-2 overall, 2-1-1 in the Hoosier Hills Conference) won their fifth straight match.
wbiw.com
Local man vandalizes local laundromat
BEDFORD – A man was arrested after an Indiana State Police trooper responded to an incident on February 15, 2022, at 12:05 p.m. According to a probable cause affidavit, on that day an Indiana State Trooper took a report from a business owner at The Warsh Room laundromat at 505 West Warren Street in Mitchell. The business owner told the trooper that they had surveillance camera footage of everything that happened.
wbiw.com
Police Log: September 16, 2022
12:03 a.m. Billy Thedford, 40, Bloomington, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI Endangerment. 12:03 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and John Williams Boulevard. A male was arrested. 12:30 a.m. Medical emergency at Westview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. 2:03 a.m. Protective order violation in the 2620 block of Industrial...
wbiw.com
Man strikes woman in face and now faces battery charges
BEDFORD – A man was arrested on a warrant charging him with battery resulting in bodily injury after an incident on July 21, 2022. Police arrested 25-year-old Jeremiah Goen. According to a probable cause affidavit, on that day at 12:18 p.m., Mitchell Police officers responded to 205 South 5th Street (“Heartbreak Hotel”) after a report of a battery.
Comments / 0