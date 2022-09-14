MORRIS – The University of Minnesota Morris volleyball team suffered a 3-2 (25-15, 25-17, 16-25, 19-25, 10-15) loss to the College of Saint Benedict on Wednesday night at James Gremmels Court. The Cougars fall to 2-6 overall on the season with the loss, while the Bennies improve to 6-3. The first two sets were dominated by Minnesota Morris. The Cougars scored the first two points of the match and never trailed in the first set, leading comfortably throughout. With the score 18-15, a service error from Saint Benedict gave Minnesota Morris the serve at 19-15 and three attack errors from the Bennies plus kills from Anna Molstad, Kennedy Geller, and Laura Wellbrock ended the set with seven straight Cougar points.

