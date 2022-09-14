ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
WFAA

Why are some school districts in Texas turning to a 4-day week?

HOUSTON — Districts across the country are dealing with teacher shortages. As a result, some are turning to a four-day school week. According to the Wall Street Journal, the shorter week is despite objections from parents concerned about childcare and some evidence of lower test scores. It reports this...
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

List: Events celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in North Texas

TEXAS, USA — National Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 15. The month-long celebration recognizes the contributions of Americans with roots in Spain, Mexico, Central America, South America and the Spanish-speaking nations of the Caribbean. Right here North Texas, there are several events being...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Elections
WFAA

A rail strike could mean trouble for North Texas

DALLAS — Since North Texans don’t really use trains as transportation, we rarely think about rail. But most everything we use in daily life – from food to toilet paper – relies on rail to get to us. “Rail is very important in the supply chain...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ted Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Attorney General#Election State#Politics State#Politics Governor#The Texas Tribune#Democratic#The University Of Texas#O Rourke 45#Republican
WFAA

Big Tex fit check: He's getting a new shirt, so let's grade his looks through the years

DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas kicks off at the end of the month, and fairgoers will notice something different about the 55-foot cowboy this year. The beacon of Fair Park will be donning some new threads this year, sporting a brand new shirt, which will be unveiled on Friday, Sept. 16. The shirt is designed by Dickies, who have been the official outfitter of Big Tex and the State Fair of Texas for the past 20 years.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Summer heat sticks around this week.

Highs are moving in the wrong direction... Temps will climb by a degree or two each day, ending up in the upper 90s for the first half of this week. Humidity will also be out there, which means we'll be dealing with a heat index during the afternoons. During the...
ENVIRONMENT
WFAA

Summer heat makes a comeback across North Texas through next week

DALLAS — Highs are moving in the wrong direction... Highs this afternoon with be a bit warmer, topping out in the lower 90's. Temps will climb by a degree or two each day through the weekend, ending with the upper 90s for the first half of next week. A gradual southerly shift in our air will bring back moisture from the Gulf. Prepare for the return of humid or muggy weather this weekend. We'll likely be dealing with a high heat index this weekend while temps will be in the mid-90s.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
47K+
Followers
360
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy