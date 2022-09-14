Read full article on original website
Legalizing marijuana is a hot issue in the race for Texas agriculture commissioner
HOUSTON — One of the hottest issues in the race for Texas agriculture commissioner is access to marijuana. One candidate wants to legalize it for recreational use but the other says not so fast. Republican incumbent Sid Miller agrees that the state's medical marijuana laws should be expanded but...
Why are some school districts in Texas turning to a 4-day week?
HOUSTON — Districts across the country are dealing with teacher shortages. As a result, some are turning to a four-day school week. According to the Wall Street Journal, the shorter week is despite objections from parents concerned about childcare and some evidence of lower test scores. It reports this...
Texan on a mission to do everything on her bucket list after receiving ALS diagnosis
AUSTIN, Texas — ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive and terminal neuromuscular disease. It affects as many as 30,000 people in the U.S., according to John Hopkins Medical Center. Thirty-seven-year-old mom, Sara Wheeler, is one of the few who has the rare disease. Her journey...
List: Events celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in North Texas
TEXAS, USA — National Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 15. The month-long celebration recognizes the contributions of Americans with roots in Spain, Mexico, Central America, South America and the Spanish-speaking nations of the Caribbean. Right here North Texas, there are several events being...
North Richland Hills resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — Editor's Note: The video published above is a WFAA report from August 2022 related to Mega Millions. A North Richland Hills resident recently claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Ultimate 7s, Texas Lottery officials announced Thursday.
Apartment boom in Dallas-Fort Worth | New report predicts thousands of units needed to house people moving into area
DALLAS — If it seems like there are apartments everywhere you look, get used to it. Apparently, we are going to need a lot more of them in the years ahead. Right now, there are more apartment dwellers in DFW (1.3 Million of them) than anywhere else in the state. Houston has 1.2 Million, Austin has 367,400, and San Antonio has 336,000.
A rail strike could mean trouble for North Texas
DALLAS — Since North Texans don’t really use trains as transportation, we rarely think about rail. But most everything we use in daily life – from food to toilet paper – relies on rail to get to us. “Rail is very important in the supply chain...
'Mum Queen': Texas mom turns elaborate homecoming mums into big money-makers
SPRING, Texas — It’s football season and here in Texas that means it’s mum season too. The treasured Texas tradition dates back to the 1930s. Through the years, the mums just keep getting bigger, flashier and more expensive. One woman in Spring has been making the homecoming...
North Texan flew to London to witness tributes to Queen Elizabeth II
DALLAS — Kevin Sharpe is not a big royal family buff. But he loves Europe. And he loves history. And the chance to witness history in London was something he made an “impulsive decision” to do. “God bless American Airlines and advantage miles,” he said from his...
Texas Medical Board suspends doctor connected with 'compromised' IV bag investigation at North Dallas surgical center
DALLAS — A Texas Medical Board disciplinary panel has temporarily suspended the license of a Baylor Scott & White doctor connected to its investigation into a 'compromised' IV bag that caused a death and serious heart complications. The doctor, Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, was suspended Thursday after the board determined...
It's always allergy season in North Texas. Ragweed is the current star of the show.
DALLAS — It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, but it's Always Allergy Season in DFW. No matter what month it is in DFW, there tends to always be something messing with our sinuses. This time of the year, the main culprit for your sneezing and wheezing is ragweed. Ragweed is...
Plan your plates! Here are all of the new foods for the 2022 State Fairs
DALLAS — It's a foodie free-for-all!. The State Fair of Texas has released the full list of new foods we can expect this year. These dishes -- presented below along with the State Fair of Texas' own descriptions of them -- are in addition to the three winning plates from the Big Tex Choice Awards.
Big Tex fit check: He's getting a new shirt, so let's grade his looks through the years
DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas kicks off at the end of the month, and fairgoers will notice something different about the 55-foot cowboy this year. The beacon of Fair Park will be donning some new threads this year, sporting a brand new shirt, which will be unveiled on Friday, Sept. 16. The shirt is designed by Dickies, who have been the official outfitter of Big Tex and the State Fair of Texas for the past 20 years.
Summer heat sticks around this week.
Highs are moving in the wrong direction... Temps will climb by a degree or two each day, ending up in the upper 90s for the first half of this week. Humidity will also be out there, which means we'll be dealing with a heat index during the afternoons. During the...
Summer heat makes a comeback across North Texas through next week
DALLAS — Highs are moving in the wrong direction... Highs this afternoon with be a bit warmer, topping out in the lower 90's. Temps will climb by a degree or two each day through the weekend, ending with the upper 90s for the first half of next week. A gradual southerly shift in our air will bring back moisture from the Gulf. Prepare for the return of humid or muggy weather this weekend. We'll likely be dealing with a high heat index this weekend while temps will be in the mid-90s.
