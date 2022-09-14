DALLAS — Highs are moving in the wrong direction... Highs this afternoon with be a bit warmer, topping out in the lower 90's. Temps will climb by a degree or two each day through the weekend, ending with the upper 90s for the first half of next week. A gradual southerly shift in our air will bring back moisture from the Gulf. Prepare for the return of humid or muggy weather this weekend. We'll likely be dealing with a high heat index this weekend while temps will be in the mid-90s.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO