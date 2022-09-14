Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
False Call of Possible Threat Leads to Lockdown at 2 Hollywood Schools
A high school and elementary school in Hollywood were placed on lockdown Friday after officials said there was a false threat. Officers responded to McArthur High School, located just west of Florida's Turnpike on Hollywood Boulevard, shortly after 1 p.m. West Hollywood Elementary School was also placed on lockdown. Hollywood...
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Leading High-Speed South Florida Chase Facing Multiple Charges
A man accused of leading authorities on a dangerous high-speed chase in South Florida made his first appearance in court Friday to face multiple charges. Channing Howard, 19, is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, attempted aggravated assault and other charges following Thursday's chase that spanned two South Florida counties.
NBC Miami
Shooting Outside Bar Leaves 3 People Injured in Northwest Miami-Dade
An overnight shooting Saturday in Pinewood sent three people to the hospital. According to Miami-Dade Police, units responded to 10702 NW 7th Ave. after they received calls of a man shooting multiple people at a location between a bar and a beauty salon. When police arrived on the scene, two...
NBC Miami
Trio Held Cuban Migrants Hostage in Hialeah ‘Stash House,' Demanded Ransom: Prosecutors
Three suspects have been indicted after prosecutors said they brought Cuban migrants to South Florida and held them hostage at a Hialeah home while demanding thousands of dollars. Didier Perez Perez, Lester Leyniel Soca Diaz, and Yoandy Alonso were indicted by a Miami Southern District of Florida Grand Jury on...
NBC Miami
1 Man Dead After Shooting in Pompano Beach
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a shooting Friday night that left one man dead in Pompano Beach. The incident occurred Friday shortly after 9 p.m. when deputies said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2800 block of Northwest Second Street in Pompano Beach. Broward...
NBC Miami
Missing Child Alert Issued for Fort Lauderdale 3-Year-Old
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert Sunday for a 3-year-old boy from Fort Lauderdale. Isaiah Louise-Jeune was last seen in the area of 2900 block of North West 33rd Terrace in Fort Lauderdale. Isaiah was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray pants. According...
NBC Miami
Person of Interest Sought in Violent North Lauderdale Robbery of Mom in Front of Kids
Authorities are searching for a person of interest in connection with a violent robbery of a mother in front of her kids that was caught on camera at a North Lauderdale grocery store last month. Detectives are trying to find 20-year-old Lamya Marie Fuller, who they believe may have information...
NBC Miami
ICYMI: Tenants Concerned About Crime in Fort Lauderdale Apartment Building, Hidden Redland Sanctuary Helps Visitors Reconnect With Nature
Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. Tenants Concerned About Crime in Luxury Fort Lauderdale Apartment Building. Some tenants in a luxury apartment building in Fort Lauderdale are fed up. They say crime is happening almost every day and that management isn’t...
NBC Miami
Gas Station Cashier Attacked After Argument with Customers: Lauderhill Police
Surveillance video obtained by NBC 6 shows a cashier at an Exxon gas station in Lauderhill on Northwest 26 street, being viciously attacked by four people Saturday night. Lauderhill police say the violent attack happened after an argument between the cashier and customers. The video shows three men and a...
NBC Miami
Sunrise Woman Accused in Shooting, Caught with Counterfeit Cash: Police
After a simmering family dispute ended with gunfire in Sunrise, a 23-year-old woman is facing charges for the shooting and for having counterfeit cash, police said. Jenny Jasmine Joseph was arrested Monday after firing a single gunshot from the second-floor walkway of the Shamrock Apartments that shattered the rear driver’s side window of a Toyota as it drove away, according to the police report.
NBC Miami
1 Man Dead in Wrong-Way Crash on Sawgrass Expressway
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly wrong-way crash on the Sawgrass Expressway early Sunday morning. According to FHP, a man was driving east on the westbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway when he crashed in a head-on collision with another car. Broward Sheriff's Office Fire Rescue transported both...
NBC Miami
Group of Young Kids Accused of Raiding, Trashing Airbnb in Fort Lauderdale
Video obtained by NBC 6 shows the aftermath of a home that was raided, ransacked and damaged over the weekend — both inside and out. The Grimaldi and Weiss Management company, which lists the three-bedroom home in Ft. Lauderdale’s Durrs neighborhood as a short-term rental through Airbnb, says the damage came at the hands of young children.
NBC Miami
Florida Man Dies Snorkeling Off Islamorada
A Boynton Beach man died Friday while snorkeling with three others on Alligator Reef off Islamorada, according to a report from Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Harry Jeanniton,20, was struggling in the water at approximately 1:23 p.m. and lost consciousness, deputies said. A good Samaritan picked him up and headed toward...
NBC Miami
Coast Guard Offloads More Than $475 Million in Illegal Narcotics in Miami Beach
The crew of the USCGC Legare offloaded an estimated $475 million dollars worth of illegal narcotic at the base Miami Beach Thursday. Coast Guard and partner agency crews from the Netherlands seized approximately 24,700 pounds of cocaine and 3,892 pounds of marijuana in the Caribbean Sea, the agency said. "I...
NBC Miami
Pre-Scheduled TSA Screenings Now Offered for American Airlines Flights at Miami Airport
American Airlines passengers traveling out of Miami International Airport will now get a chance to schedule their TSA checkpoint screenings with a new reservation service. The six-month pilot program for MIA Reserve will allow times to be scheduled at Checkpoint 4 between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. as well as between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
NBC Miami
This Hidden Sanctuary is Helping Visitors Reconnect With Nature in Redland
South Floridians don't need to board a plane to see lush gardens, grand vistas, Asian-inspired architecture and historic structures, when this hidden tropical oasis exists right in their backyard. As soon as you step onto the grounds of the Patch of Heaven Sanctuary located on a 20-acre protected forest in...
