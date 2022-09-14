ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

False Call of Possible Threat Leads to Lockdown at 2 Hollywood Schools

A high school and elementary school in Hollywood were placed on lockdown Friday after officials said there was a false threat. Officers responded to McArthur High School, located just west of Florida's Turnpike on Hollywood Boulevard, shortly after 1 p.m. West Hollywood Elementary School was also placed on lockdown. Hollywood...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
NBC Miami

Man Accused of Leading High-Speed South Florida Chase Facing Multiple Charges

A man accused of leading authorities on a dangerous high-speed chase in South Florida made his first appearance in court Friday to face multiple charges. Channing Howard, 19, is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, attempted aggravated assault and other charges following Thursday's chase that spanned two South Florida counties.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Shooting Outside Bar Leaves 3 People Injured in Northwest Miami-Dade

An overnight shooting Saturday in Pinewood sent three people to the hospital. According to Miami-Dade Police, units responded to 10702 NW 7th Ave. after they received calls of a man shooting multiple people at a location between a bar and a beauty salon. When police arrived on the scene, two...
PINEWOOD, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Crime & Safety
NBC Miami

1 Man Dead After Shooting in Pompano Beach

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a shooting Friday night that left one man dead in Pompano Beach. The incident occurred Friday shortly after 9 p.m. when deputies said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2800 block of Northwest Second Street in Pompano Beach. Broward...
NBC Miami

Missing Child Alert Issued for Fort Lauderdale 3-Year-Old

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert Sunday for a 3-year-old boy from Fort Lauderdale. Isaiah Louise-Jeune was last seen in the area of 2900 block of North West 33rd Terrace in Fort Lauderdale. Isaiah was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray pants. According...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Sentencing#Violent Crime#Broward Circuit
NBC Miami

Sunrise Woman Accused in Shooting, Caught with Counterfeit Cash: Police

After a simmering family dispute ended with gunfire in Sunrise, a 23-year-old woman is facing charges for the shooting and for having counterfeit cash, police said. Jenny Jasmine Joseph was arrested Monday after firing a single gunshot from the second-floor walkway of the Shamrock Apartments that shattered the rear driver’s side window of a Toyota as it drove away, according to the police report.
SUNRISE, FL
NBC Miami

1 Man Dead in Wrong-Way Crash on Sawgrass Expressway

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly wrong-way crash on the Sawgrass Expressway early Sunday morning. According to FHP, a man was driving east on the westbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway when he crashed in a head-on collision with another car. Broward Sheriff's Office Fire Rescue transported both...
LAUDERHILL, FL
NBC Miami

Group of Young Kids Accused of Raiding, Trashing Airbnb in Fort Lauderdale

Video obtained by NBC 6 shows the aftermath of a home that was raided, ransacked and damaged over the weekend — both inside and out. The Grimaldi and Weiss Management company, which lists the three-bedroom home in Ft. Lauderdale’s Durrs neighborhood as a short-term rental through Airbnb, says the damage came at the hands of young children.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Chess
NBC Miami

Florida Man Dies Snorkeling Off Islamorada

A Boynton Beach man died Friday while snorkeling with three others on Alligator Reef off Islamorada, according to a report from Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Harry Jeanniton,20, was struggling in the water at approximately 1:23 p.m. and lost consciousness, deputies said. A good Samaritan picked him up and headed toward...
ISLAMORADA, FL
NBC Miami

This Hidden Sanctuary is Helping Visitors Reconnect With Nature in Redland

South Floridians don't need to board a plane to see lush gardens, grand vistas, Asian-inspired architecture and historic structures, when this hidden tropical oasis exists right in their backyard. As soon as you step onto the grounds of the Patch of Heaven Sanctuary located on a 20-acre protected forest in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy