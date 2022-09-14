ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lego and nature

Tuesday on Houston Life, join us at our new time at 1:00 p.m. We’ll take you to a new exhibit that uses Legos to help connect you with nature. Sound interesting? It doesn’t open until this weekend, but we’ll take you inside for a sneak peek. Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Houston construction entrepreneur breaking barriers for Latinos

HOUSTON — A Friendswood family that has helped build Houston roads, schools, and restaurants is breaking barriers for Latinos. Indi Construction Partners is owned and operated by a Hispanic woman who is quickly gaining ground as one of the largest general contractors in the city. Everywhere you turn in...
Take a tour: inside a doctor’s waiting room that’s like a hotel lobby

One Medical is a modern hybrid virtual and in-office primary care practice that now has five Houston locations at Upper Kirby, Shadow Creek Ranch, BLVD Place, Sugarland Town Square and The Woodlands. A sixth office will open at Houston Heights later this year. For just $199/year, a One Medical membership...
Meet Houston Tejano singer Demmi Garcia

HOUSTON – In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we’re spotlighting the new generation of Tejano artists who continue to keep this vibrant music genre alive. One of those artists is singer-songwriter Demmi Garcia, who will be performing tonight in a history-making concert in Angleton dedicated to the rising female stars of Tejano.
Best Brunch in Houston, TX — 30 Top Places!

If you’re wondering what’s so great about brunch, you must visit Houston. You may have the most beautiful celebratory brunch meals here, replete with bottomless cocktails, or just a casual meal if you’re not one of those early birds. Houston elevates the experience even further with its...
Prepare for Pearland

Welcome to Pearland, one of the fastest growing cities in the nation! Located south of Houston, this booming town is just as sweet as its namesake. From the town center to the diverse shopping experience, and wide range of culinary treats, there is a lot to bite into upon arrival. Let YOLO TX be your guide for the weekend.
Escape to this $4.65 million Sugar Land mansion with fairytale library

Relive the iconic Disney scene when the Beast gives Belle a library at 427 W. Alkire Lake Drive in Sugar Land. The $4.65 million mansion is a bibliophile's dream thanks to its two-story study and library with hand-carved inlays. Bookworms will finally have enough room for all their "to be read" piles because this library can hold 1,500 books.
Dayton couple weds at Baytown Hospital

A space typically used for quiet reflection and prayer was transformed last week to celebrate the love between a young Dayton couple, and the family that surrounded them. The bride, Myra Perez, walked into the Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital chapel escorted by her brother and her mother. Her joy was evident from her enormous smile as she entered the door. The beautiful full-length white gown seemed to sparkle as she joined her fiancé at the front of the room. That dress arrived just hours before the ceremony. In fact, the wedding was planned and carried out in just 24 hours.
Best Houston Thai food near you – 15 highly rated restaurants for Pad Thai, curry & more!

If you’re in the mood for something deliciously spicy, Thai cuisine is sure to hit the spot. If you’re craving red, green, or yellow curry over rice, there are plenty of places in Houston that serve up a standout bowl of each. You might be looking for pad thai, the stir-fried noodles that Thai food is famous for. Or maybe you’re looking for Kao pad, also known as Thai fried rice. Another Thai cuisine favorite is tom yum soup, a hot and sour soup served with shrimp.
Where to find footage of old ('60s-'70s) Houston

I'm working on a project where I need to find fair-use footage of "old" Houston. Mainly 1970's footage of skyline views, people walking on the street, news coverage, etc. I started digging around in various library websites and of course Youtube, but I'm a little stuck! Any recommendations would be appreciated.
FOOTBALL LIVE: Watch Clear Brook HS vs Deer Park HS on KPRC 2+

KPRC 2+ is proud to be the home of high school football and volleyball games this season. Each Friday evening, a football game of the week will be featured on our KPRC 2+ livestream, and you can watch it live for free. Scroll down for ways to watch KPRC 2+...
‘Be like Bill’: Over $5,000 in scholarships raised, new dive team boat named in honor of fallen HPD Senior Officer William ‘Bill’ Jeffrey

HOUSTON – Over $5,000 was raised Saturday during a fundraiser honoring the memory of fallen Houston Police Senior Officer William ‘Bill’ Jeffrey, who was killed last year while serving a warrant. On Saturday, HPD held its first annual “Be Like Bill” workout at the Police Academy. Participants...
9 Best Stops on Houston to Austin Drive

Austin, located in the Texas Hill Country, is one of our favorite weekend getaways in Texas. The drive from Houston to Austin is scenic and there are plenty of stops along the way to make the most of your trip. Here is a guide to planning a road trip between...
