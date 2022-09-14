Read full article on original website
Good Samaritan provides CPR and calls 911 after double shooting in southwest Houston, according to HPDhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Best Golf Courses In The WoodlandsCosmo K.The Woodlands, TX
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Lego and nature
Tuesday on Houston Life, join us at our new time at 1:00 p.m. We’ll take you to a new exhibit that uses Legos to help connect you with nature. Sound interesting? It doesn’t open until this weekend, but we’ll take you inside for a sneak peek. Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Houston's future 'River Walk' development will host job fair on September 19 in Fifth Ward
Developers of this 150-acre retail and housing development are hoping this could be the Bayou City's own River Walk, but it is still in the beginning stages.
KHOU
Houston construction entrepreneur breaking barriers for Latinos
HOUSTON — A Friendswood family that has helped build Houston roads, schools, and restaurants is breaking barriers for Latinos. Indi Construction Partners is owned and operated by a Hispanic woman who is quickly gaining ground as one of the largest general contractors in the city. Everywhere you turn in...
Click2Houston.com
Take a tour: inside a doctor’s waiting room that’s like a hotel lobby
One Medical is a modern hybrid virtual and in-office primary care practice that now has five Houston locations at Upper Kirby, Shadow Creek Ranch, BLVD Place, Sugarland Town Square and The Woodlands. A sixth office will open at Houston Heights later this year. For just $199/year, a One Medical membership...
Click2Houston.com
Meet Houston Tejano singer Demmi Garcia
HOUSTON – In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we’re spotlighting the new generation of Tejano artists who continue to keep this vibrant music genre alive. One of those artists is singer-songwriter Demmi Garcia, who will be performing tonight in a history-making concert in Angleton dedicated to the rising female stars of Tejano.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Arrow, a goofy pup who would do ANYTHING for a bacon bite
Meet 1-year-old Arrow, a pup who will become your instant friend if you have bacon bites!. Volunteers at the Houston Humane Society say Arrow came to the shelter as a stray. Arrow has multicolored fur, which means he’s a fun, goofy little guy!. Arrow LOVES his treats, including a...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Houston, TX — 30 Top Places!
If you’re wondering what’s so great about brunch, you must visit Houston. You may have the most beautiful celebratory brunch meals here, replete with bottomless cocktails, or just a casual meal if you’re not one of those early birds. Houston elevates the experience even further with its...
yolotx.com
Prepare for Pearland
Welcome to Pearland, one of the fastest growing cities in the nation! Located south of Houston, this booming town is just as sweet as its namesake. From the town center to the diverse shopping experience, and wide range of culinary treats, there is a lot to bite into upon arrival. Let YOLO TX be your guide for the weekend.
Houston Chronicle
Escape to this $4.65 million Sugar Land mansion with fairytale library
Relive the iconic Disney scene when the Beast gives Belle a library at 427 W. Alkire Lake Drive in Sugar Land. The $4.65 million mansion is a bibliophile's dream thanks to its two-story study and library with hand-carved inlays. Bookworms will finally have enough room for all their "to be read" piles because this library can hold 1,500 books.
Click2Houston.com
3 people shot during homecoming-themed house party near Katy, sheriff says
An investigation is underway after three people were shot during a homecoming after-party that took place at a rental home in west Harris County late Saturday night, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Deputies responded to the 21100 block of Bridgemeadows Lane near Katy. Shortly after 11 p.m., Gonzalez said...
Report says this Texas restaurant has the best burger in America
Burgers, burgers, burgers, that's what we're talking about today, one because it's National Cheeseburger Day and second because a report from Gayot says this restaurant in Texas serves up the best burger in America!
thevindicator.com
Dayton couple weds at Baytown Hospital
A space typically used for quiet reflection and prayer was transformed last week to celebrate the love between a young Dayton couple, and the family that surrounded them. The bride, Myra Perez, walked into the Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital chapel escorted by her brother and her mother. Her joy was evident from her enormous smile as she entered the door. The beautiful full-length white gown seemed to sparkle as she joined her fiancé at the front of the room. That dress arrived just hours before the ceremony. In fact, the wedding was planned and carried out in just 24 hours.
houstononthecheap.com
Best Houston Thai food near you – 15 highly rated restaurants for Pad Thai, curry & more!
If you’re in the mood for something deliciously spicy, Thai cuisine is sure to hit the spot. If you’re craving red, green, or yellow curry over rice, there are plenty of places in Houston that serve up a standout bowl of each. You might be looking for pad thai, the stir-fried noodles that Thai food is famous for. Or maybe you’re looking for Kao pad, also known as Thai fried rice. Another Thai cuisine favorite is tom yum soup, a hot and sour soup served with shrimp.
Where to find footage of old ('60s-'70s) Houston
I'm working on a project where I need to find fair-use footage of "old" Houston. Mainly 1970's footage of skyline views, people walking on the street, news coverage, etc. I started digging around in various library websites and of course Youtube, but I'm a little stuck! Any recommendations would be appreciated.
Click2Houston.com
Homeowner speaks out after 3 teens shot during homecoming afterparty in west Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The property owner who rented out his home on Airbnb spoke out after he found out three teens were shot during a homecoming afterparty late Saturday night. “I will never try this again,” said Bolade Abioye. “I just had a month with Airbnb.”
East Texas woman believes someone dug a grave on her land, police say
No one has come forward despite leaving flowers on the mound.
Click2Houston.com
FOOTBALL LIVE: Watch Clear Brook HS vs Deer Park HS on KPRC 2+
KPRC 2+ is proud to be the home of high school football and volleyball games this season. Each Friday evening, a football game of the week will be featured on our KPRC 2+ livestream, and you can watch it live for free. Scroll down for ways to watch KPRC 2+...
'Mum Queen': Texas mom turns elaborate homecoming mums into big money-makers
SPRING, Texas — It’s football season and here in Texas that means it’s mum season too. The treasured Texas tradition dates back to the 1930s. Through the years, the mums just keep getting bigger, flashier and more expensive. One woman in Spring has been making the homecoming...
Click2Houston.com
‘Be like Bill’: Over $5,000 in scholarships raised, new dive team boat named in honor of fallen HPD Senior Officer William ‘Bill’ Jeffrey
HOUSTON – Over $5,000 was raised Saturday during a fundraiser honoring the memory of fallen Houston Police Senior Officer William ‘Bill’ Jeffrey, who was killed last year while serving a warrant. On Saturday, HPD held its first annual “Be Like Bill” workout at the Police Academy. Participants...
enchantingtexas.com
9 Best Stops on Houston to Austin Drive
Austin, located in the Texas Hill Country, is one of our favorite weekend getaways in Texas. The drive from Houston to Austin is scenic and there are plenty of stops along the way to make the most of your trip. Here is a guide to planning a road trip between...
