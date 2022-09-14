Read full article on original website
Deputies: 1 arrested, 1 dead after reported shooting at Georgetown nightclub
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies have arrested a man following a deadly shooting that happened at a Georgetown nightclub early Sunday morning. According to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a nightclub on Bouie Way off Old Pee Dee Road on Sunday. GSCO says a shooting happened following a […]
wpde.com
Argument led to deadly shooting at Georgetown Co. nightclub
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a shooting at a Georgetown County nightclub. Enis Jenerette, 35, of Conway was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at a nightclub on Bouie...
live5news.com
Suspect arrested after fatal shooting at Georgetown nightclub
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a nightclub in Georgetown. The nightclub is on Bouie Way off of Old Pee Dee Road. One person is dead from gunshot wounds, according to Georgetown Sheriff’s...
wpde.com
Police investigating after two people hit by car in Lake City
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after two people were struck by a car Saturday night on Church Street in Lake City, according to officials. Lake City Police Chief Jody Cooper said they're still gathering information to learn the details of what happened and to determine if they need to investigate or S.C. Highway Patrol.
wpde.com
Georgetown suspect intoxicated while shooting assault rifle, barricading himself: Police
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Police department responded to a shots fired call on Shade Street around 4:15 a.m. Saturday. Chief Nelson Brown said one male suspect was in the home barricaded and armed. The victim told police the suspect came home and was intoxicated, according...
wpde.com
Man sentenced for MB shooting where 'rival groups' shot at each other through traffic
CHERAW, S.C. (WPDE) — A second man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in a May 2020 shooting incident on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson announces that on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Antonio Trayvon Brown, Jr., 22,...
wpde.com
Deadly crash involving motorcycle near Loris under investigation
LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead following a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle near Loris, officials say. Investigators with SC Highway Patrol say the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday along Highway 45 near Strickland Drive. Corporal David Jones says the operator of a motorcycle...
wpde.com
'My heart just dropped:' Friend of 31-year-old pregnant woman shot, killed in Marion talks
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — The person who shot and killed a Marion woman, who was eight months pregnant, will face two counts of murder - one for the woman and one for her unborn baby. Marion police Chief Tony Flowers said they do have a person of interest, but...
1 person shot during fight at sports bar on North Kings Highway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot and another person suffered minor injuries Tuesday afternoon after a single gunshot was fired during a fight at a sports bar on North Kings Highway, according to an Horry County police report. It happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the Backyard Sports Bar and Grill in […]
wpde.com
Georgetown Police Dept. sergeant's actions 'justified' in officer-involved shooting: SLED
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — The sergeant involved during an officer-involved shooting in Georgetown in July was "justified in his use of force," according to newly released documents from the SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED). At 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, Coroner Ridgeway said he was called to...
Florence police: Driver in rollover crash found dead after being ‘carried or dragged’ in hit-and-run
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run Friday night in which the driver of a car involved in a rollover crash was “dragged or carried” to a different location about three miles away. Police were called at about 2:50 a.m. to Church Street near June Lane to investigate a report of […]
wpde.com
Deadly hit-and-run leaves victim miles away from initial scene in Florence, police say
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a fatal crash in Florence. Police say the victim was found roughly three miles away following a single car crash overnight. Florence police responded to a single car rollover crash just before 3 a.m. Saturday on Church Street near June Lane. Officers...
wpde.com
Investigation underway on Edison Circle near Conway, police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police are investigating a situation on Edison Circle near Conway Thursday night, according to officials. Horry County coroner Patty Bellamy said she responded, but the death is not suspicious. There is no risk to the community. ABC15 will update this article when...
2 women accused of stabbing man in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two women are accused of stabbing a man Monday in Myrtle Beach, according to warrants obtained by News13. Police were called Monday to a home on Blynn Drive for reports of a stabbing, according to the warrants. Amber Nicole Mullins, 22, of Myrtle Beach, and Ashley Lynn Cline are accused […]
WYFF4.com
Police sergeant in SC fired after video of him making arrest is posted on YouTube, chief says
FLORENCE, S.C. — A police sergeant in South Carolina is no longer on the job after a video of him making an arrest was posted on YouTube, according to his boss. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said on Monday the sheriff's office received a written complaint from the person who was arrested and learned the person had posted his video of the arrest on the internet.
WLTX.com
South Carolina father plans to use lottery winnings to surprise daughter
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A father in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina already has plans for his recent jackpot lottery win - and one of those involves his daughter. The South Carolina Education Lottery said that the father hasn't told his daughter what she'll be getting from his winnings, but she was the first person he called when he won.
Lake City police will honor officer one year after he died during pursuit
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake City police will honor Lt. John Stewart one year after he was killed in a crash during a pursuit one year ago, according to the city. Officers will wear bands across their badges for one week starting on Saturday, the one-year anniversary of Stewart’s death on Sept. 17, 2021. […]
nrcolumbus.com
Two charged with stabbing each other in Whiteville
An argument on Whiteville’s westside late Tuesday, Sept. 13, led to a man and a 17-year-old stabbing each other, with both now facing charges. According to Whiteville Police Lt. Andre Jackson, the incident happened in the 300 block of Rosemary Street right before midnight. At that time, a 17-year-old stabbed Kendrick Sinkler, 32, in the eye with a fork during an argument. And while going back and forth, Sinkler then stabbed the juvenile in the shoulder with a knife.
2 juveniles, woman accused of breaking into 9 Lumberton businesses
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two juveniles and a woman have been charged after Lumberton police said they broke into nine businesses early Tuesday morning. Jennifer Lynn Britt, 42, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with eight counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, eight counts of felony […]
wpde.com
How police are honoring fallen Lake City officer with something close to the heart
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — The police officers of Lake City will wear bands across their badges for a week beginning Sept. 17, in remembrance of Lt. John Stewart who was killed on duty one year ago, according to a release from the city. Stewart, originally from Passaic, N.J.,...
