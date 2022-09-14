Read full article on original website
By one estimate, as many as 4 billion people could be watching as the funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II takes place on Monday, September 19 beginning at 11 a.m. BST (3 a.m. PT). As many as 750,000 people are predicted to travel to London for the state funeral and pay their respects as the queen lies in state, per the UK’s Guardian. Among those waiting in line 12-plus hours to pay their respects was David Beckham. The service at Westminster Abbey is likely to be among the biggest single ceremonial events staged in the U.K. since World War II. See...
The Queen Consort has shared a personal memory of the Queen who saw the funny side of a shoe mishap on Camilla’s wedding day.Speaking in a televised tribute to the late monarch, Camilla also described the Queen’s “wonderful blue eyes” but also how her gaze could be a little withering if you “dare question” her equestrian knowledge.The Queen Consort, who had known the monarch for decades, said the Queen had a clear demarcation between her public duties and private life and her summer breaks at Balmoral in Scotland were a moment for “her enjoyment”.Her tribute to her mother-in-law was aired...
What makes a leader? To some, it’s simply a person with power – the more brutish and unrestrained, the better. That has been the philosophyof despots for centuries. But for my grandfather, Nelson Mandela, power was something else. It was found in the willingness to commit your entire being to a set of values; to not only advocate for them but to embody them. Come what may.
Final mourners have paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II lying in state in Westminster Hall after the queue closed on Sunday, 18 September.Hundreds of thousands of people, including celebrities such as David Beckham, Tilda Swinton and Sharon Osbourne, have filed past the coffin in the cavernous medieval hall, since the lying in state opened to members of the public last Wednesday evening.The process has seen a huge queue of people lining the river Thames, at times stretching down to Bermondsey.Officials paused queueing for six hours on Friday as it reached capacity.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More ‘A real privilege’: Final mourners pay their respects as Queen’s lying-in-state closes – live updatesFull Order of Service for Queen’s funeral at Westminster AbbeyVoices: We are witnessing a turning point in history
Train services at Paddington station are suspended, disrupting the journeys of thousands of mourners attempting to reach London or Windsor for the Queen’s funeral.Great Western Railway (GWR) said all lines between the west London station and Slough, Berkshire, are blocked due to damage to overhead electric wires.The problem is affecting journeys for passengers travelling from Reading and Heathrow Airport.⚠️Travel Update - 08:00 ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/WHr0twDUKv— GWR (@GWRHelp) September 19, 2022Services run by GWR, Heathrow Express and the Elizabeth line are disrupted.The lines between Reading and Newbury are also closed due to a person being hit by a train.This is causing GWR...
The Queen’s granddaughter has spent the summer working a near minimum wage job at a garden centre, according to reports.Lady Louise Windsor, who is the daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, took the job while awaiting her A-level results, which yesterday earned her a place to study English at St Andrews University in Scotland this autumn.She will follow in the footsteps of her older cousin, Prince William, by attending the university, from where he graduated in 2005 with a 2:1 in Geography and met his now wife, the Duchess of Cambridge.A shopper at the garden centre...
