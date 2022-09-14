ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita to host wheelchair basketball national championship

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pXRKj_0hv5p9oe00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Visit Wichita and the National Wheelchair Basketball Association are proud to announce that Wichita will be the location for adult and junior division portions of its 2023 National Championship Series.

The event will run from Friday, March 24 to Sunday, March 26 and from Friday, March 31 to Sunday, April 2 at Wichita Hoops located at 5620 Toler Drive in Bel Aire.

Friday, March 24 to Sunday, March 26

  • NWBA Varsity Wheelchair Basketball National Championships
  • NWBA Prep Wheelchair Basketball National Championships
  • NWBA Varsity Wheelchair Basketball Invitational Tournament

Friday, March 31 to Sunday, April 2

  • NWBA Adult Division I Wheelchair Basketball National Championships
  • NWBA Adult Division II Wheelchair Basketball National Championships
  • NWBA Adult Division III Wheelchair Basketball National Championships

Wichita has hosted the event for the past three years.

“Just as we have done in previous years, we plan to put our best foot forward and provide a fantastic welcome to the 96 teams who will be competing in these national championships in the heart of the country,” Josh Howell, vice president of sports development for Visit Wichita.

The event is projected to bring up 1,100 athletes, coaches and officials. The estimated economic impact could be $1.3 million, according to Visit Wichita.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

How to watch K-State game against Tulane

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas State University (K-State) Wildcats are 2-0 on the season following a 40-12 beatdown of former Big 12 rival Missouri Tigers last Saturday. Up next is a matchup with the Tulane Green Wave, who come to Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. Tulane is also 2-0 […]
KSN News

Friday Football Fever: Week 3 scores and highlights

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 2 of Friday Football Fever. Click above to see the games we highlighted during our sportscast. GAMES COVERED: Derby 45vs. Bishop Carroll 38 Newton 0vs. Maize 49 Kapaun Mt. Carmel 14vs. Wichita […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Basketball
City
Bel Aire, KS
Wichita, KS
Basketball
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
KSN News

2 Wichita high school football games move to Riverfront Stadium

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Wichita high school football teams will get to play under the lights at Riverfront Stadium this year. The Wichita Wind Surge announced Thursday that the baseball field will be converted to a football field for two local games: West High v. Northwest on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. South […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita father charged with death of 9-year-old son

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with a crash that killed his 9-year-old son earlier this year. Devin Saucedo is charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving while his license was suspended or canceled. The victim in the crash was Armani Saucedo. Police say Devin Saucedo was driving with Armani […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheelchair Basketball#National Championships#Wichita Hoops#Nexstar Media Inc
KSN News

Why flags are being lowered in Kansas on Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The governor has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on Sunday in observance of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s order is for all state buildings, grounds and facilities and lasts from sunup to sunset on Sunday, Sept. 11. “Today we honor our fellow […]
KSN News

Update: Fatal crash victim identified

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) has identified the victim of a fatal car crash north of Wichita Saturday morning as 23-year-old Damian Russell Conner from Whitewater. According to the KHP, just before 11:40 a.m. Conner was driving a 2007 Nissan Altima southbound on Interstate 135. Due to congested and heavy traffic, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

Trailer hauling wind turbine nacelle overturns

LEONARDVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — A portion of a highway in northeast Kansas was shut down Monday afternoon after a trailer hauling a wind turbine nacelle overturned. The Kansas Highway Patrol says it happened on U.S. Highway 24 on a curve in the road just east of Leonardville in Riley County. Troopers say initial attempts to […]
LEONARDVILLE, KS
KSN News

Body found Sunday morning in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in south Wichita Sunday morning, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). Wichita police say officers were dispatched around 8:30 a.m. for the report of a dead body found in an alley in the 1800 block of S Spruce. Upon arrival at the scene, a 34-year-old man […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Body found in SE Kansas leads to homicide investigation

ARCADIA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body that was found in southeast Kansas over the weekend has led the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) to conduct a homicide investigation. According to the KBI, on Saturday, Sept. 3, around 11:25 a.m., 911 received a call from a woman who had […]
ARCADIA, KS
KSN News

Woman crashes after going over 80 mph in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman was critically injured in a crash in downtown Wichita Monday afternoon. According to Captain Wendell Nicholson, a little after 2 p.m., a motorcycle officer was monitoring speed when he clocked a car going over 80 mph on westbound Kellogg. He says it was pulling away, going even faster. “By […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Police release name of man killed Sunday in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says a man whose body was found in south Wichita Sunday was 34-year-old Cory Addis of Wichita. They are still investigating his death. Around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers went to an alley in the 1800 block of S. Spruce after someone reported finding a body. […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy