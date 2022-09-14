OGDEN, Iowa—Kenneth Wayne Kendall, age 63 of Ogden, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at his home. Kenneth was born January 12, 1959 in Knoxville, Iowa, the son of John and Martha Marlene (Mavin) McDaniel. His parents later separated and he was adopted by Robert Kendall. He graduated from Boone High School in the class of 1977.

