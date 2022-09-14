Read full article on original website
Weather Service Updates Expectations for Storm and Heat
DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service office in Des Moines has provided updated information on the expectations for storms and heat, through the weekend and into next week. (contributed information, NWS)
Iowa Nutrient Research Center Announces Funding for New Water Quality Projects
AMES, Iowa — The Iowa Nutrient Research Center at Iowa State University announces funding of just over $1.4 million to support a dozen new water quality and nutrient management projects for 2022-2023. “This year, INRC celebrates its first decade. We are very pleased to have the opportunity to continue...
Kenny Kendall
OGDEN, Iowa—Kenneth Wayne Kendall, age 63 of Ogden, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at his home. Kenneth was born January 12, 1959 in Knoxville, Iowa, the son of John and Martha Marlene (Mavin) McDaniel. His parents later separated and he was adopted by Robert Kendall. He graduated from Boone High School in the class of 1977.
